E-QSL Returns For Third Edition From April 20

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stars League (QSL) will host the Electronic Qatar Stars League (E-QSL), set to take place from April 20 to 22, 2026.

A total of 12 teams from the 2025-2026 Qatar Stars League season will take part, and the official draw saw the teams being divided into two groups of six each.

Group A includes Al Rayyan, Al Duhail, Al Arabi, Qatar SC, Al Shamal and Al Gharafa.

Group B features Al Sadd, Al Sailiya, Al Wakrah, Al Shahania, Umm Salal and Al Ahli.

The top four teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals, followed by the semi-finals and final.

The tournament will be played on EA Sports FC 26, developed by EA Sports, with teams competing for the title and a place in the qualifiers for the 2026 Esports World Cup.

The competition continues efforts to support Qatari clubs and the national team, keep pace with the sport's rapid growth, expand community participation, and develop emerging talent.

Matches will be broadcast live on QSL's official YouTube channel and on Twitch, a platform widely used by esports audiences.