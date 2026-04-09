Al Rayyan And Al Sadd Claim Victories At Qatar Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Sadd and Al Rayyan launched their campaigns in the 2025–2026 Qatar Basketball Cup with strong performances, securing important victories in the quarter-finals at Al Rayyan Club Hall yesterday.

In the first game, Al Sadd showcased its readiness to contend for the title, defeating Al Ahli 78–67 in a match where 'The Boss' imposed its style from the outset. Al Sadd dominated the opening quarter (23–9) with aggressive defense and swift transitions, gaining an early advantage that disrupted Al Ahli's rhythm.

Al Ahli improved in the second quarter, winning it 25–20 thanks to accurate three-point shooting and capitalizing on defensive lapses, narrowing the gap and reigniting the contest.

The third quarter was balanced and exciting, but Al Sadd edged it 17–12 through experience in game management and rebounding control, maintaining its lead heading into the final period.

Although Al Ahli fought back in the fourth quarter, winning 21–18 with solid offense, it could not close the margin sufficiently, leaving Al Sadd victorious overall.

Mustafa Fouda, Al Sadd's captain, stood out as the undisputed best player, scoring 18 points and excelling in both scoring and playmaking.

With this win, Al Sadd advances to a high-profile clash against defending champions Al Arabi on April 11, 2026, at Al Gharafa Hall, in a decisive quarterfinal showdown.

In the second game, Al Rayyan continued its strong momentum, defeating Al Khor 70–47 with organized play and clear dominance.

Abdullah Yassin Moussa of Al Rayyan was the game's top scorer with 15 points. Quarter-final action continues today.