Managing Online Classes And Being A Teacher And A Parent All At Once

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: When teachers are parents themselves, they have the opportunity to observe how children learn and behave at home during online lessons.

Reflecting on this, Leena Ayoub, a mother of three daughters and a teacher at Qatar Foundation's Qatar Academy Doha (QAD), the same school her children attend, says,“As a kindergarten teacher whose work relies on asynchronous teaching, I carefully structure my time when my children are engaged in their schoolwork.

“I adopt a flexible approach to managing my day by grouping similar tasks, taking short breaks, avoiding overloading my schedule, and maintaining a clearly defined and dedicated time for my family.”

When asked how she manages giving online classes while supporting her daughters with their own, Ayoub shared that she has raised independent children.“I taught them how to adapt to different circumstances, including situations when I'm not around.

“For my youngest daughter, who is six years old, I showed her how to join classes and use the computer mindfully. At the same time, since we are in the same house, I can keep an eye on her. I also communicate this with her teachers, who are my colleagues, and they are collaborative and supportive of my suggestions and requests.”

When Ayoub delivers online lessons, she is mindful of the need for flexibility, explaining that she offers flexible deadlines for parents to submit their children's work. She also emphasizes the importance of self-care and collaboration.“I make sure to seek support when needed to maintain my mental wellbeing, while continuing to build effective and ongoing communication with parents and their children.”

Ayoub uses AI to design interactive lessons while prioritising her students' emotional and psychological wellbeing, turning technology into a tool for more human-centered learning.

“I use communication platforms with parents to design interactive and engaging learning resources that incorporate the teacher's voice and visuals, and at times include personalized stories using children's photos,” she says.

“I also ensure these activities are diverse and inclusive, integrating physical and sports elements and connecting learning to everyday family routines. This approach reinforces the concept of learning through play, aligning closely with the characteristics and developmental needs of early childhood.”

However, online learning isn't always easy. Ayoub explains that she has faced“several challenges, most notably psychological stress and the differing circumstances of parents and their children,” but she has found ways to cope. As she says,“Support is essential in managing these responsibilities, whether through sharing resources, offering help when needed, or providing emotional encouragement.”