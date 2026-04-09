Green Climate Fund Backs Azerbaijan's Transition To Sustainable Energy (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Green Climate Fund's (GCF) support to Azerbaijan is closely aligned with Azerbaijan's Socio-Economic Development Strategy 2022–2026, which aims for a 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, GCF said in an interview with Trend.

The Fund noted that a key strategic goal is to move Azerbaijan from reactive to proactive climate management, particularly in disaster risk management and water security. These commitments require large investments to finance mitigation and adaptation projects and programmes.

The Green Climate Fund is the world's climate fund for developing countries, mobilizing and delivering capital at scale to support mitigation and adaptation projects. GCF works systemically with a focus on country ownership. That means aligning the Fund's investment with national climate priorities, unlocking capital and crowding in partners.

"Through its Readiness and preparatory support programme, GCF is supporting Azerbaijan's National Designated Authority (the Fund's national government focal point) - the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources - to better identify and develop a pipeline of high-impact climate projects. The Readiness programme is also supporting the International Bank of Azerbaijan in its bid to be accredited to the GCF, which would enable the bank to implement GCF-funded climate action.

GCF is actively introducing new climate solutions, specifically focusing on data-driven technology and regional resilience. In 2024, the GCF approved a $35 million initiative, Strengthening climate information and multi-hazard early warning systems for increased resilience in Azerbaijan. The project introduces impact-based forecasting and climate shock-responsive social protection, technologies that allow the government to predict climate disasters and automatically trigger financial support for vulnerable citizens.

By strengthening climate data, forecasting and early warning communication, the project helps communities, farmers and local authorities get clear, timely information before disasters strike. This shift from reacting to crises to anticipating and managing risk can save lives, protect livelihoods and reduce economic losses. Over time, the GCF-supported intervention will also build national capacity and create systems that can be scaled so that Azerbaijan is better equipped to face a more uncertain climate future with confidence and resilience," the fund states.

The statement added that GCF is supporting the adoption of innovative, climate‐resilient technologies that combine renewable energy with energy‐ and water‐efficient solutions, particularly in agriculture and water management.

"By backing energy‐efficient approaches and water‐saving irrigation systems delivered through both public and private sectors, GCF delivers interventions that reduce emissions, strengthen climate resilience, and can be scaled nationwide to support Azerbaijan's long‐term green transition.

Through the GCF-IFC scaling resilient water infrastructure facility, GCF and IFC support is helping unlock the investment needed to build sustainable climate‐resilient water systems in Azerbaijan and 11 other countries. The project supports the preparation and financing of water and sanitation investments that can better withstand floods, droughts and rising climate risks. By blending concessional finance with private capital, the intervention helps make complex water projects viable and reduces risks for investors. This means more reliable water services, stronger protection against climate shocks, and infrastructure that supports long‐term economic stability in a changing climate.

GCF's Glaciers to Farms project addresses the challenge of melting glaciers in central and western Asia through practical solutions, helping farmers manage water more reliably and safely. It aims to develop better water infrastructure, climate-informed planning, and early warning systems, so that a farmer in Azerbaijan can plant, plan irrigation, and harvest with more confidence. The impact of this large-scale regional project goes beyond individual farms. Healthier water systems mean stronger rural economies, greater resilience to climate shocks, and more secure livelihoods for vulnerable communities across glacier-fed regions.

One of GCF's priorities in Azerbaijan is supporting the nomination and accreditation of local public and private institutions as Direct Access Entities (DAEs)," the fund says.