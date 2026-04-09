Russia Loses 1,040 Troops, 64 Artillery Systems In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 11,847 (+1) Russian tanks, 24,370 (+2) armored fighting vehicles, 39,689 (+64) artillery systems, 1,724 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 1,341 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 4,517 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 435 warplanes, 350 helicopters, 227,539 (+2,238) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 33 warships/cutters, 2 submarines, 88,332 (+229) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 4,119 (+2) pieces of special equipment.Read also: Ukrainian paratroopers destroy multiple Russian shelters on Kupiansk axis
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
As Ukrinform reported, on April 8, as of 22:00, there were 131 combat engagements on the front line.
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