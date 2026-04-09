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Russian Attack On Balabyne: Injury Toll Rises To Four, One Dead

Russian Attack On Balabyne: Injury Toll Rises To Four, One Dead


2026-04-09 02:04:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"One person has been killed, and four others have been injured. The number of victims as a result of the morning strike by Russian forces on the Zaporizhzhia district is increasing," the statement said.

Read also: Russian forces strike settlement in Zaporizhzhia region, leaving one injured

Several private houses were destroyed in Balabyne due to the attack.

Earlier reports indicated that the enemy had carried out at least eight strikes on the Zaporizhzhia district, initially with only one injured woman reported.

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UkrinForm

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