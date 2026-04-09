War Update: 164 Combat Engagements Between Ukraine's Defense Forces And Russian Troops On Frontline Over Past Day, Pokrovsk Sector Most Active

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook in its update as of 08:00 on Thursday, April 9.

The enemy carried out 75 airstrikes, dropping 250 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces used 10,100 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,625 shelling attacks, including 107 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Airstrikes targeted areas in the Zaporizhzhia region, including Lisne, Nove Pole, Vozdvyzhivka, Pryluky, Verkhnia Tersa, Liubytske, Hirke, Huliaipilske, Barvinivka, Shyroke, Charivne, Veselianka, Mykilske, and Kushuhum, as well as Svarkove and Fotovyzh in the Sumy region.

Ukraine's aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck seven areas where Russian personnel were concentrated, as well as one artillery piece.

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In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out one airstrike using a guided bomb and conducted 106 shelling attacks, including six with MLRS. One combat engagement was recorded there.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, Russian forces attempted seven times to break through defensive lines near Vovchanski Khutory, Starytsia, Krasne Pershe, Synelnykove, Prylipka, and Lyman.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian troops launched eight attacks toward Petropavlivka, Novoosynove, Kivsharivka, and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, invaders attacked six times near Hrekivka, Zarichne, and toward Stavky, Dibrova, Novyi Myr, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled five attempts to advance toward Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian forces carried out one attack toward Tykhonivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy conducted 20 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces stopped 32 assault actions near Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Muravka, Hryshyne, Udachne, Filiia, and toward Bilytske, Novooleksandrivka, Novopidhirodne, and Serhiivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked seven times toward Lisne, Oleksandrohrad, Novoselivka, and near Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, 18 Russian attacks were recorded toward Pryluky, Dobropillia, Tsvitkove, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Olenokostiantynivka, Varvarivka, and near Myrne and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Russian forces carried out five assault actions near the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island.

No signs of Russian offensive group formations were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

As Ukrinform reported, total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, up to April 9, 2026, amount to approximately 1,307,540 personnel.

Photo: AFU General Staff