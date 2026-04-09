(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Thor Explorations Announces Audited Financial and Operating Results for the Full Year and the Unaudited Three Months Ending December 31, 2025 April 09, 2026 2:00 AM EDT | Source: Thor Explorations Ltd. This Announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this Announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - Thor Explorations (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational and financial review for its Segilola Gold mine, located in Nigeria ("Segilola"), and for the Company's mineral exploration properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Côte d'Ivoire for the three months ending December 31, 2025 ("Q4 2025") and the audited financial results for the year ending December 31, 2025 (the "Year" or "FY 2025"). The Company's Consolidated Audited Financial Statements together with the notes related thereto, as well as the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ending December 31, 2025, are available on Thor Explorations' website at . All figures are in US dollars ("US$") unless otherwise stated. FY 2025 Financial Highlights 94,130 ounces ("oz") of gold sold (FY 2024: 84,965 oz) with an average gold price of US$3,422 per oz (FY 2024: US$2,288). FY 2025 revenue of US$325.5 million (FY 2024: US$193.1 million). FY 2025 net profit of US$196.2 million (FY 2024: US$91.1 million). Cash operating cost of US$710 per oz sold (FY 2024: US$692) and all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") of US$927 per oz sold (FY 2024: US$882). FY 2025 EBITDA of US$243.7 million (FY 2024: US$123.3 million). FY 2025 cash and cash equivalents of US$137.8 million (FY 2024: US$12.0 million). The Group is debt free following the repayment of its senior debt facility with Africa Finance Corporation at the end of 2024. Following the announcement of the Company's dividend policy in 2025 of a minimum of C$0.0125 per share per quarter, the Company returned approximately $18 million to its shareholders through dividends paid during FY 2025. A special dividend of C$0.015 per share was paid subsequent to the Year, taking total shareholder returns to date to approximately US$32 million. Dividend The group will maintain its dividend policy through 2026, with the next quarterly dividend payment scheduled for May 15, 2026. Dividend for the Quarter will be paid at an amount of C$0.0125 per share. Proposed dividend timetable

Event Date Ex-Dividend date 24 April 2026 Record date 24 April 2026 Last day for currency elections 01 May 2026 Date of exchange rate used for Pounds Sterling 04 May 2026 Announcement of exchange rate in Foreign Designated Currencies 04 May 2026 Payment Date 15 May 2026

FY 2025 Operational Highlights

Segilola Production

FY 2025 gold poured of 91,910 oz, achieving the upper half of the Group's guidance. 92,832 oz recovered with an average recovery rate of 93.9%. 962,891 total tonnes ("t") of ore processed over FY 2025 at an average grade of 3.19 g/t Au grammes per tonne ("g/t") of gold ("Au"). Total FY 2025 ore mined of 1,482,009 t at an average grade of 2.35 g/t Au. The stockpile balance increased by 35% to 1,988,488 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 0.79g/t for 50,213 ounces.

Segilola Near-Mine and Regional Exploration

Over 21,000 metres ("m") of drilling carried out at Segilola in FY2025, focused on defining an economic underground reserve suitable to mine and extend the Segilola mine life. Exploration continued to prioritise Segilola Underground Resource drilling and working up near mine drill targets. Continued high-grade mineralisation was intersected with drilling program beneath the current open-pit design. Deeper drilling programs targeting deeper mineralisation will continue throughout 2026.

Senegal

The Company advanced the Douta Project ("Douta") to Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS") stage, with the Douta PFS published at the beginning of FY 2026. The Douta PFS has defined a long life, financially robust project with a US$ Pre-tax project NPV5% of US$908 million and IRR of 73% (100% equity basis) at a long-term gold price assumption of US$3,500/oz. Thor increased its economic ownership of Douta to 100% following the buyout of its minority partners. The Company also increased the potential Douta Project footprint and announced the acquisition of an initial 70% interest in the contiguous Bousankhoba Exploration Permit EL02254 ("Bousankhoba"). The terms of the earn-in include a minimum exploration program over 24 months and an earn in payment of US$160,000 payable within the first 6 months of signing.

Côte d'Ivoire

Added the Loudiba exploration licence, an early stage exploration permit, to its portfolio. 4,412m of RC drilling was completed at Guitry which was successful in delineating high grade mineralized lodes which remain open. At Marahui, further geological mapping and geochemical sampling continued and generated a number of prospective drill targets which commenced late in FY 2025. A large scale sampling programme took place at Boundiali, with results pending.

Environment, Social and Governance

The Company published its second Sustainability and ESG Report, in alignment with GRI standards, and continued consistent data collection and performance monitoring throughout the year for the forthcoming FY 2025 report. Total greenhouse gas emissions in FY 2025 were 44,073 tonnes of CO2e, representing a 6% reduction compared with FY 2024. During Q4 2025, the Company recorded reductions in waste rock, non-mineral waste and overall waste intensity measured in tonnes per oz of gold produced, compared with Q4 2024. Scope 1 carbon emissions declined by 10% during Q4 2025. In Q4 2025, the use of reclaimed water from the Tailings Management Facility increased by 36% per oz of gold produced. 30 community projects and programs were delivered or initiated during FY 2025. The Company introduced "Seguncare", which provides medication support for residents with long-term health conditions, and also conducted a medical outreach program for the residents of the three host communities at Segilola. Total employment associated with the Segilola Mine project reached 2,026 personnel in FY 2025, of whom 99% were Nigerian nationals. 86% of the total procurement budget for the Segilola Mine project was spent within Nigeria during 2025, supporting local businesses and supply chains.

Post FY 2025 Highlights

Publication of the Douta PFS in January 2026, showing an economically robust, long mine life project with significant exploration upside potential. Additional bonus dividend announced for Q4 2025 of C$0.015 per share, taking the total dividend payable for Q4 2025 to C$0.0275 per share.

Outlook

Production guidance of 75,000-85,000 oz for 2026 with an AISC guidance of US$1,000 - $1,200 per oz. Exploration expenditure guidance of US$9 million - $11 million in Nigeria, US$10 million - $12 million in Senegal, and US$8 million - $10 million in Côte d'Ivoire for 2026. Targeting an extension of the Segilola mine life through the definition of additional underground resources and delineation of near mine resources Finalise permitting approvals for Douta to reach Final Investment Decision and commence construction of the Douta Project in the second half of 2026. Continue exploration in Côte d'Ivoire to advance the Guitry and Marahui projects. Advance exploration programs across the portfolio, including the near mine and underground drilling programs at Segilola and assessing regional potential targets in Nigeria and Côte d'Ivoire.

Segun Lawson, President & CEO, stated:

"I am extremely proud of the team for delivering another year of strong operational performance. Having entered the year with a debt free balance sheet, we have fully capitalised on the high gold price environment whilst maintaining our cost discipline throughout the year. As a result, our gold production of approximately 92,000 ounces has resulted in a record financial performance generating US$325.5 million in revenue and a net profit of US$196.2 million ending the year with US$137.75 million in cash.

"Our robust cash flow and strong balance sheet enabled us to transition to a dividend-paying company during the year. In 2025, the Company returned approximately US$18 million to shareholders through dividends paid during the year. In addition, the Company declared and paid a special dividend together with a quarterly dividend in Q1 2026, bringing total shareholder returns to date to approximately US$32 million. We are committed to maintaining this policy through 2026 which is in line with our strategy of returning part of our strong cash flow generation to our shareholders and will continue to retain the option to increase the dividend based on our cash position.

"We achieved our goals in 2025 which were to grow the Company's balance sheet and grow the Company's mineral resources through exploration. This has continued in Nigeria where we continue to explore the extent of mineralisation beneath the Segilola Open Pit mine, and also in Senegal and in Côte D'Ivoire.

"In 2026, we are looking to take another step closer to developing the Douta Gold Project in Senegal and growing from a single mine producer whilst also aiming to extend the Segilola Mine life. In 2025, we increased our economic ownership of the Douta Project to 100% and its Preliminary Feasibility Study has defined a financially robust project with a US$ Pre-tax project NPV5% of US$908 million and IRR of 73% (100% equity basis) at a long-term gold price assumption of US$3,500/oz. Significantly, our acquisition of the Bousankhoba licence has enabled us to expand the project footprint and we believe the project continues to have promising growth potential.

"We are looking forward to starting the development of Douta in the second half of 2026 whilst also delivering an optimised feasibility study. We are well positioned and confident in our ability to deliver this project without any shareholder dilution.

"In Côte D'Ivoire we continued to increase our exploration portfolio, adding additional greenfield early stage licences to continue to build our exploration pipeline.

"Our ongoing strong cash flow has left us well positioned to continue our activities in all three jurisdictions in which we operate with the objective of increasing shareholder value through exploration.

"We continue to prioritise our ESG standards, with our ESG performance monitored throughout 2025 in alignment with GRI reporting standards. We have published our second annual Sustainability and ESG Report and I invite our stakeholders to review this report.

"Looking ahead, our priorities for 2026 include continuing our best practice in our ESG standards across the Group, finalising the permitting approvals for the Douta Project to reach Final Investment Decision. Importantly, we intend to progress the value-enhancing opportunity of extending the Segilola mine life.

"I look ahead to 2026 with excitement and encouragement. We have the cash flow and team to underpin our activities across the group and are better positioned than ever to deliver on our objectives. Thank you to our new and existing shareholders for your trust and support and I look forward to providing updates in the coming year.

Retirement of Collin Ellisson as Non-Executive Director

In addition, the Company announces the retirement of Collin Ellison as Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Remuneration and Nomination Committees with effect from 9 April 2026. The Company will announce the appointment of Mr Ellison's replacement in due course.

Adrian Coates, Chairman of the Board, commented:

"We are also sad to announce the retirement of our Non-Executive Director, Collin Ellison. Collin has been a non-executive director at Thor for 7 years over a very successful period in the Company's history. On behalf of the board I would like to thank Collin for his contribution to the Company."

Segun Lawson, President & CEO commented:

"I would like to finish off by thanking our retiring Non-Executive Director Mr Collin Ellison after seven transformational years with the Company, during which the Company grew from a junior exploration company to where we are today. I am deeply appreciative of his support, vision, technical advice and dedication to the Company, in particular, during the development of Segilola and its commissioning which was invaluable. His support throughout has left a lasting impact on our company and I wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Côte d'Ivoire. Thor Explorations holds:

a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State, Nigeria a 100% economic interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal a 100% interest in the Guitry Gold Project Cote D'Ivoire additional exploration tenure in Nigeria, Senegal and Cote d'Ivoire comprising of wholly and majority owned interests

Thor Explorations trades on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".

For further information, please contact:

Thor Explorations Ltd

Email: ...

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Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio / Harry Rees

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Management Discussion & Analysis for Q4 2025 and Full Year 2025

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Dear fellow shareholders, I am pleased to present the 2025 Annual Report for Thor Explorations Ltd. 2025 was a transitional year for us as a company, having fully repaid our senior debt facility with Africa Finance Corporation ("AFC") at the end 2024. As a result, we started the year with a clean balance sheet and well positioned to fully capitalise on the strong gold price performance witnessed during the year.

The Segilola Gold Mine, our wholly owned flagship project, maintained its solid performance in 2025, achieving the upper half of its guidance, producing 91,910 ounces of gold, and generating a record annual revenue of $325.5 million. We also generated a record Group net profit of $196.2 million.

The performance of the Segilola Gold Mine and continued strengthening of the Group's balance sheet enabled the Company's Board to adopt its maiden dividend policy to be applied for at least two years. The dividend policy reflects the Company's aim to strike a balance between the Group's growth ambitions and returning money to its shareholders. The Company returned approximately $18 million to its shareholders in 2025 with a special dividend of CAD $0.015 per share paid subsequent to the Period alongside its regular Quarterly dividend.

Our pioneering activities continue in Nigeria, where we were pleased in March 2025 to receive a copy of the report of the Inter-Ministerial Fact-Finding Committee on the dispute between Segilola Resources Operating Limited and the Osun State Government. This report affirmed our compliance with all our legal and regulatory obligations. We pride ourselves on maintaining international best practice standards across all our operations.

We maintain strong relationships with both State and Federal Governments and continue to invest in our host communities and regions where our livelihood restoration programs are thriving.

In 2026, we look forward to further growth as a company. We are carrying out increased exploration activities in Nigeria, where we are focussing on extending the Segilola mine life through the definition of additional underground resources as well as exploring nearby satellite targets.

In Senegal, at the Douta Gold Project, we expanded our footprint in the country, acquiring additional licences, and significantly, we increased our ownership in the two Douta Licences to a 100% economic interest in Q1 2026. The publishing of the Douta Pre-Feasibility Study after the end of the Period has shown an economically robust, long mine life project with significant exploration upside potential. We aim to start the construction of this project in the second half of 2026 and believe this project has potential to deliver further significant value to our shareholders.

In Côte d'Ivoire we completed a successful maiden drilling campaign on our 100% owned Guitry Licence. We are also encouraged by the early exploration results from our Marahui Project. We look forward to advancing these licences through exploration in 2026.

I would like to thank all our employees, Leadership Team and Board for their hard work and dedication in the year, and our investors for their continued support.

We are also sad to announce the retirement of our Non-Executive Director, Collin Ellison. Collin has been a non-executive director at Thor for 7 years over a very successful period in the Company's history. On behalf of the board I would like to thank Collin for his contribution to the Company.

We look forward to 2026 and thank you for your support for Thor Explorations. The Board and Leadership Team remain resolutely focused on delivering our strategy and creating value for our shareholders and all of our stakeholders.

Adrian Coates

Chairman

CEO'S STATEMENT

This has been a significant year for Thor, and I am extremely proud of the team for delivering another year of strong operational performance. Having entered the year with a debt free balance sheet, we have fully capitalised on the high gold price environment whilst maintaining our cost discipline throughout the year. As a result, our gold production of approximately 92,000 ounces has resulted in a record financial performance generating US$325.5 million in revenue and a net profit of US$196.2 million ending the year with US$137.75m in cash.

Our robust cash flow and strong balance sheet enabled us to transition to a dividend-paying company during the year. In 2025, the Company returned approximately US$18 million to shareholders through dividends paid during the year. In addition, the Company declared and paid a special dividend together with a quarterly dividend in Q1 2026, bringing total shareholder returns to date to approximately US$32 million.

We achieved our goals in 2025 which were to grow the Company's balance sheet and grow the Company's mineral resources through exploration. This has continued in Nigeria where we continue to explore the extent of mineralisation beneath the Segilola Open Pit mine, and also in Senegal and in Côte d'Ivoire.

In 2026, we are looking to take another step closer to developing the Douta Gold Project in Senegal and growing from a single mine producer whilst also aiming to extend the Segilola Mine life. In 2025, we increased our economic ownership of the Douta Project to 100% and its Preliminary Feasibility Study has defined a financially robust project with a US$ Pre-tax project NPV5% of US$908 million and IRR of 73% (100% equity basis) at a long-term gold price assumption of US$3,500/oz.

Significantly, our acquisition of the Bousankhoba licence has enabled us to expand the project footprint and we believe the project continues to have promising growth potential. We are looking forward to starting the development of this project in the second half of 2026 whilst also delivering an optimised feasibility study. We are well positioned and confident in our ability to deliver this project without any shareholder dilution.

In Côte d'Ivoire we continued to increase our exploration portfolio, adding an additional greenfield early stage licence to continue to build our exploration pipeline.

Our ongoing strong cash flow has left us well positioned to continue our activities in all three jurisdictions in which we operate with the objective of increasing shareholder value through exploration.

We continue to prioritise our Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") standards. ESG performance continued to be monitored throughout 2025 in alignment with Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") reporting metrics. During Q4 2025, compared with Q4 2024, the Company recorded reductions in waste rock, non-mineral waste and overall waste intensity measured in tonnes per gold ounce produced. 30 community projects and programmes were delivered or initiated during 2025. We have also published our second annual Sustainability and ESG Report and invite our stakeholders to review this report.

Following on from the announcement of our dividend policy in 2025, we are committed to maintaining this policy through 2026 in line with our strategy of returning part of our strong cash flow generation to our shareholders whilst retaining the option to increase the dividend based on our cash position. Looking ahead, our priorities for 2026 include continuing best practice in our ESG standards across the Group, finalising the permitting approvals for the Douta Project to reach Final Investment Decision (FID). Importantly, we intend to progress the value-enhancing opportunity of extending the Segilola mine life.

I remain incredibly proud of our team and what we accomplished in 2025. This is down to the continued commitment and hard work of all our employees, leadership team, board and stakeholders. I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their continued support.

I would like to finish off by thanking our retiring Non-Executive Director Mr Collin Ellison after seven transformational years with the Company, during which the Company grew from a junior exploration company to where we are today. I am deeply appreciative of his support, vision, technical advice and dedication to the Company, in particular, during the development of Segilola and its commissioning which was invaluable. His support throughout has left a lasting impact on our company and I wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

I look ahead to 2026 with excitement and encouragement. We have the cash flow and team to underpin our activities across the group and are better positioned than ever to deliver on our objectives. Thank you to our new and existing shareholders for your trust and support and I look forward to providing updates in the coming year.

Segun Lawson

Chief Executive Officer

OVERVIEW

Thor Explorations Ltd. (the "Company"), together with its subsidiaries (collectively, "Thor" or the "Group") is a West African focused gold producer and explorer and is dual-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange TSX-V (TSXV: THX) and the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: THX). The Group's main assets include its flagship producing Segilola Gold mine in Nigeria, the Preliminary Feasibility Study stage Douta Project, in Senegal and a portfolio of prospective early-stage exploration licences in Côte d'Ivoire.

The Group has a growing portfolio of exploration licences on the unexplored Ilesha schist belt in near proximity to the Segilola gold mine and further exploration licences in Nigeria.

Our strategy is to operate, develop and explore mineral properties where our expertise can substantially increase shareholder value. The Group operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices and is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through responsible development, providing economic and social benefit to our host communities and operating in a manner where health and safety and the environment are integral to our operations and development approach.

We utilise our strong cash flow generation from Segilola to advance our exploration and development activities across our entire portfolio. Our strategy also includes the acquisition, wholly or via option, of further geologically prospective tenures in West Africa where we continue to build a footprint and assess potential targets.







Figure 1.1: Thor's Properties in West Africa

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



HIGHLIGHTS AND ACTIVITIES - FOURTH QUARTER 2025 AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025

The quarter was characterised by another solid financial and operational performance, with record revenue of $108.7 million, net profit of $67.0 million, and EBITDA of $87.9 million.

Operating results for the fourth quarter 2025 were highlighted by the selling of 25,830 ounces ("oz") of gold achieving an average gold price of US$4,190 per oz at a cash operating cost1 of $647 per oz sold, with an all-in sustaining cost ("AISC")1 of $740 per oz sold.

Table 2.1 Key Operating and Financial Statistics







Three month periods ended



Year ended





December

31, 2025

September

30, 2025

June

30, 2025

March

31, 2025

December

31, 2024

December

31, 2025

December

31, 2024

Operating











































Gold sold Au

25,830



19,650



25,900



22,750



25,790



94,130



84,965

Average realized gold price1 $/oz

4,190



3,535



3,187



2,720



2,414



3,422



2,288

Cash operating cost1 $/oz

647



783



715



711



664



710



692

AISC (all-in sustaining cost) 1 $/oz

846



1,022



915



950



818



927



882

EBITDA1 $/oz

3,404



2,636



2,332



1,917



1,747



2,589



1,452

Financial





























Revenue $/000

108,750



69,873



82,794



64,063



65,719



325,480



193,130

Net Profit $/000

66,954



43,099



51,674



34,484



33,742



196,211



91,172

EBITDA1 $/000

87,925



51,793



60,386



43,610



45,056



243,714



123,372









December

31, 2025



December

31, 2024

Cash and cash equivalents $/000

137,750



12,040

Deferred revenue $/000

-



4,463

Adjusted net cash1 $/000

151,096



11,180

1 This is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to the non-IFRS measures section.

Segilola Gold Mine, Nigeria

Mining

During the three months ended December 31, 2025, 2,185,527 tonnes of material were mined, equivalent to a mining rate of 23,755 tonnes of material per day. In this period, 580,615 tonnes of ore were mined, equivalent to a mining rate of 6,311 tonnes of ore per day, at an average grade of 1.71g/t. Overall mining rates were lower as the pit is getting narrower as mining progresses to the southern end. There was a 51% increase in ore tonnes at an improved strip ratio of 2.8: 1. The purchased new trucks have effectively eliminated the trucking constraint of the aging contractor fleet.

The stockpile balance increased by 35% to 1,988,488 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 0.79g/t. The ore stockpile comprised of 1,829 tonnes (1.84g/t) at medium grade, 1,985,640 tonnes (0.78g/t) at low grade and 1,019 tonnes (3.15g/t) at high grade on the crushed coarse ore stockpile between the crusher and mill.

The significant stockpile available (approximately 2 years of process plant supply) offers flexibility and low risk for future process plant production. The mine will continue to feed higher grade material in preference to low grade material and the lower grade material will be processed later in the mine life and during periods of reduced or minimal mining activity. The stockpile is reflected on the balance sheet under inventory and is reflected at the weighted average mining costs (per tonne).

Processing

During the three months ending December 31, 2025, 247,182 tonnes of ore were processed maintaining an equivalent throughput rate of 2,686 tonnes per day, at an increased mill feed grade of 3.31g/t with no significant downtime periods. The process plant gold in circuit ("GIC") increased to 5,126oz of Au due to higher grades fed at the end of month. Total gold poured was 23,719 oz, meeting guidance with a total of 91,910oz poured for 2025.

Table 2.2: Production Metrics



Units Q4 -2025 Q3 -2025 Q2 -2025 Q1 -2025 Q4 - 2024 Q3 - 2024 Q2 -2024 Q1 - 2024



















Mining

















Total Mined Tonnes 2,185,527 2,533,410 2,756,362 2,874,533 3,781,881 4,024,002 4,710,220 4,939,647 Waste Mined Tonnes 1,604,912 2,146,852 2,513,901 2,602,158 3,398,182 3,668,487 4,171,122 4,473,752 Ore Mined Tonnes 580,615 386,558 242,461 272,375 383,699 355,515 491,935 465,895 Grade g/t Au 1.71 2.26 3.02 2.42 2.3 2.01 1.78 2.07 Daily Total Mining Rate Tonnes/ Day 23,756 27,300 30,290 31,939 41,107 43,739 51,198 54,282 Daily Ore Mining Rate Tonnes/ Day 6,311 4,202 2,664 3,026 4,171 3,864 5,347 5,120



















Stockpile

















Ore Stockpiled Tonnes 1,988,488 1,650,055 1,513,957 1,509,920 1,469,370 1,332,924 1,179,693 861,254 Ore Stockpiled g/t Au 0.79 0.83 0.84 0.85 0.94 0.94 1.01 1.06 Ore Stockpiled Oz 50,213 44,069 41,092 41,399 44,300 40,392 38,298 29,264



















Processing

















Ore Processed Tonnes 242,182 250,459 238,425 231,825 247,075 201,958 174,000 235,933 Grade g/t Au 3.31 3.11 3.12 3.24 3.08 3.22 3.42 2.85 Recovery % 94.6 94.3 93.1 93.7 89.2 88.5 94.6 90.7 Gold Recovered Oz 24,397 23,612 22,229 22,594 21,827 18,496 18,090 19,589 Gold Poured Oz 23,719 22,617 22,784 22,790 24,662 20,110 21,742 18,543 Milling Throughput Tonnes/ Day 2,632 2,722 2,620 2,576 2,686 2,195 1,891 2,593

NON-IFRS MEASURES

This MD&A refers to certain financial measures which are not recognized under IFRS Accounting Standards and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards. These measures may differ from those made by other companies and accordingly may not be comparable to such measures as reported by other companies. These measures have been derived from the Group's consolidated financial statements because the Group believes that, with the achievement of gold production, they are of assistance in the understanding of the results of operations and its financial position.

Average realized gold price per ounce sold

The Group believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, the average realized gold price, which takes into account the impact of gain/losses on forward sale of commodity contracts, is a metric used to better understand the gold price realized during a period. Management believes that reflecting the impact of these contracts on the Group's realized gold price is a relevant measure and increases the consistency of this calculation with our peer companies.

In addition to the above, in calculating the realized gold price, management has adjusted the revenues as disclosed in the consolidated financial statement to exclude by-product revenue, relating to silver revenue, and has reflected the by-product revenue as a credit to cash operating costs. The revenues as disclosed in the consolidated financial statements have been reconciled to the gold revenue for all periods presented.

Table 3.1: Average annual realized price per ounce sold







Three month periods ended



Year ended



Units December

31, 2025

September

30, 2025

June

30, 2025

March

31, 2025

December

31, 2024

December

31, 2025

December

31, 2024

Revenues $/000

108,750



69,873



82,794



64,063



65,720



325,480



193,130

Unrealized fair value movements on forward gold sale contracts $/000

-



-



-



(1,900 )

(3,302 )

(1,900 )

1,900

By product revenue $/000

(511 )

(417 )

(238 )

(280 )

(161 )

(1,446 )

(600 ) Gold revenue $/000

108,239



69,456



82,556



61,883



62,257



322,134



194,430

































Gold ounces sold Oz Au

25,830



19,650



25,900



22,750



25,790



94,130



84,965

Average realized price per ounce sold $

4,190



3,535



3,187



2,720



2,414



3,422



2,288



Cash operating cost per ounce

Cash operating cost per oz sold, combined with revenues, can be used to evaluate the Group's performance and ability to generate operating income and cash flow from operating activities. The Group believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, certain investors may find this information useful to evaluate the costs of production per ounce.

By product revenues are included as a credit to cash operating costs.

Table 3.2: Average annual cash operating cost per ounce of gold







Three month periods ended



Year ended



Units December

31, 2025

September

30, 2025

June

30, 2025

March

31, 2025

December

31, 2024

December

31, 2025

December

31, 2024 1

Production costs $

16,003



14,326



17,231



15,077



16,380



62,637



55,957

Transportation and refining $

390



778



810



704



683



2,682



2,305

Royalties $

821



705



724



670



225



2,920



1,156

By product revenue $

(511 )

(417 )

(238 )

(280 )

(161 )

(1,446 )

(600 ) Cash Operating costs $

16,703



15,392



18,527



16,171



17,127



66,793



58,818

































Gold ounces sold Oz Au

25,830



19,650



25,900



22,750



25,790



94,130



84,965

Cash operating cost per ounce sold $/oz

647



783



715



711



664



710



692

1 Prior year figures have been restated in connection with the reclassification on cost of sales note. Refer to note 5b of the consolidated financial statements for further details.

All-in sustaining cost per ounce

AISC provides information on the total cost associated with producing gold. The Group calculates AISC as the sum of total cash operating costs (as described above), other administration expenses and sustaining capital, all divided by the gold ounces sold to arrive at a per oz amount.

Other administration expenses include administration expenses directly attributable to the Segilola Gold Mine plus a percentage of corporate administration costs allocated to supporting the operations of the Segilola Gold Mine, which was deemed to be 33% for all periods reported below.

Other companies may calculate this measure differently as a result of differences in underlying principles and policies applied.

Table 3.3: Average annual all-in sustaining cost per ounce of gold







Three month periods ended



Year ended



Units December

31, 2025

September

30, 2025

June

30, 2025

March

31, 2025

December

31, 2024

December

31, 2025

December

31, 2024 1

Cash operating costs2 $/000

16,703



15,392



18,527



16,171



17,127



66,793



58,818

Segilola mine - other administration expenses $/000

3,059



2,044



3,073



2,415



515



10,591



7,121

Sustaining capital3 $/000

2,103



2,637



2,104



3,035



3,461



9,879



9,006

Total all-in sustaining cost $/000

21,865



20,073



23,704



21,621



21,103



87,263



74,945

































Gold ounces sold oz Au

25,830



19,650



25,900



22,750



25,790



94,130



84,965

All-in sustaining cost per ounce sold $/oz

846



1,022



915



950



818



927



882

1 Prior year figures have been restated in connection with the reclassification on cost of sales note. Refer to note 5b of the consolidated financial statements for further details.

2 Refer to Table - 3.2 Cash operating costs.

3 Refer to Table - 3.3a Sustaining and Non-Sustaining Capital

The Group's all-in sustaining costs include sustaining capital expenditures which management has defined as those capital expenditures related to producing and selling gold from its on-going mine operations. Non-sustaining capital is capital expenditure related to major projects or expansions at existing operations where management believes that these projects will materially benefit the operations. The distinction between sustaining and non-sustaining capital is based on the Group's policies and refers to the definitions set out by the World Gold Council.

This non-IFRS Accounting Standards measure provides investors with transparency regarding the capital costs required to support the on-going operations at its operating mine, relative to its total capital expenditures. Readers should be aware that these measures do not have a standardized meaning. It is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

In the period, the Group fed higher grade material to the plant in preference to low grade material. Costs associated with mining the lower grade material will be deferred to when this lower grade material is processed. The Group plans to process this material later in the mine life and during periods of reduced or minimal mining activity.

Table 3.3a: Sustaining and Non-Sustaining Capital







Three month periods ended



Year ended



Units December

31, 2025

September

30, 2025

June

30, 2025

March

31, 2025

December

31, 2024

December

31, 2025

December

31, 2024

Property, plant and equipment additions $/000

883



1,452



995



1,647



1,800



4,977



4,016

Non-sustaining capital expenditures $/000

(40 )

(75 )

(20 )

-



403



(135 )

(42 ) Payment for sustaining leases $/000

1,260



1,260



1,129



1,388



1,258



5,037



5,032

Sustaining Capital $/000

2,103



2,637



2,104



3,035



3,461



9,879



9,006



Adjusted Net Cash

Net Cash is calculated as total debt adjusted for unamortized, deferred, financing charges less cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments at the end of the reporting period. This metric is used by management to measure the Group's debt leverage. The Group considers that in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, net debt is useful to evaluate the Group's performance.

Table 3.4: Net Cash/(Debt)







December

31, 2025



December

31, 2024

Deferred element of EPC contract $/000

-



(860 ) Add:









Cash $/000

137,750



12,040

Net Cash $/000

137,750



11,180

Add: Gold bullion at market value1 $/000

13,346



-

Adjusted Net Cash $/000

151,096



11,180

1 At December 31, 2025, the Group held 3,056oz of gold bullion with a market value of $4,368 per oz (December 31, 2024, $ nill) which has been included in the calculation of adjusted net cash.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA)

EBITDA is calculated as the total earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation. This measure helps management assess the operating performance of each operating unit.

Table 3.5: Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)







Three month periods ended



Year ended



Unit December

31, 2025

September

30, 2025

June

30, 2025

March

31, 2025

December

31, 2024

December

31, 2025

December

31, 2024 1

Net profit for the period $/000

66,954



43,099



51,674



34,484



33,742



196,211



91,172

Depreciation, depletion and amortization $/000

17,322



8,428



8,434



8,509



9,466



42,693



22,727

Impairment of Exploration & Evaluation assets $/000

3,107



-



-



-



-



3,107



-

Interest income $/000

510



163



-



-



-



673



-

Interest expense and loss on financial liabilities designated as at FVTPL $/000

32



103



278



617



1,848



1,030



9,473

EBITDA $/000

87,925



51,793



60,386



43,610



45,056



243,714



123,372

































Ounces sold Oz Au

25,830



19,650



25,900



22,750



25,790



94,130



84,965

EBITDA per ounce sold Oz/$

3,404



2,636



2,332



1,917



1,747



2,589



1,452

1 Prior year figures have been restated in connection with the reclassification on cost of sales note. Refer to note 5b of the consolidated financial statements for further details.

OUTLOOK AND UPCOMING MILESTONES

This Section 5 of the MD&A contains forward looking information as defined by National Instrument 51-102. Refer to Section 16 of this MD&A for further information on forward looking statements.

We are focussed on advancing the Group's strategic objectives and near-term milestones which include:

2026 Operational Guidance and Outlook

Gold Production oz 75,000 - 85,000 All-in Sustaining Cost ("AISC") US$/oz Au sold $1,000 - $1,200 Capital Expenditure US$ $5,000 - $7,000 Exploration Expenditure:



Nigeria1 US$ $9,000 - $11,000 Senegal1 US$ $10,000 - $12,000 Cote D'Ivoire1 US$ $8,000 - $10,000 1 This includes purchase of licences

The critical factors that influence whether Segilola can achieve these targets include: Segilola's ability to continue operations without obstruction Segilola's ability to maintain an adequate supply of consumables (in particular ammonium nitrate, flux and cyanide) and equipment Fluctuations in the price and availability of key consumables, in particular ammonium nitrate, and diesel Segilola's workforce remaining healthy Continuing to receive full and on-time payment for gold sales Continuing to be able to make local and international payments in the ordinary course of business Obtaining the mining permit for the Douta project. Continuing to advance exploration programmes across the portfolio: Segilola near mine exploration Segilola underground project Segilola regional exploration programme Assess regional potential targets in Nigeria Assess regional potential targets in Côte d'Ivoire Acquiring new concessions and joint partnerships options on potential targets

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS

The table below sets forth selected results of operations for the Group's eight most recently completed quarters.

Table 6.1: Summary of quarterly results

$

2025 Q4

Dec 31



2025 Q3

Sep 30



2025 Q2

June 30



2025 Q1

Mar 31

Revenues

108,750



69,873



82,794



64,063

Net profit for period

66,954



43,099



51,674



34,484

Basic earnings per share (cents)

10.07



6.48



7.77



5.19



$

2024 Q4

Dec 31



2024 Q3

Sep 30



2024 Q2

June 30



2024 Q1

Mar 31

Revenues

65,720



40,222



53,876



33,312

Net profit for period

33,742



17,500



27,505



12,425

Basic earnings per share (cents)

5.14



2.67



4.19



1.93



The Group reported a net profit of $67.0 million (10.07 cents per share) for the Three month period ended December 31, 2025, as compared to a net profit of 33.7 million (5.14 cents per share) for the Three month period ended December 31, 2024. The increase in profit for the period was largely due to:

Sales during the period of $108.7 million (Q4 2024: $65.7 million); and Production costs of $16.0 million (Q4 2024: $16.4 million)

These were offset partially by:

Depreciation, depletion and amortization of $17.3 million (Q4 2024: $9.5 million); and Interest expense and loss on financial liabilities designated as at FVTPL of $0.1 million (Q4 2024: $1.8 million)

No corporate tax was paid during the three month periods ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, this is due primarily to the corporate tax holiday the Group was granted for its Segilola mine earnings as detailed in note 5f of the consolidated financial statements.

SELECTED ANNUAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The review of the results of operations should be read in conjunction with the Group's Consolidated Financial Statements and notes thereto.

Table 7.1: Selected annual information

For the year ended



December

31, 2025



December

31, 2024



December

31, 2023

Total revenues $/000

325,480



193,130



141,245

Net profit $/000

196,211



91,172



10,869

Net Profit per share (cents)













Basic Cents

29.51



14.00



1.67

Diluted Cents

29.51



13.83



1.66

Total assets $/000

407,082



279,072



259,114

Total non-current liabilities $/000

5,162



7,453



19,895



RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025, and 2024

The Group reported a net profit of $196.2 million (29.51 cents per share) for the year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to a net profit of $91.2 million (14.00 cents per share) for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase in profit for the year was largely due to:

Sales during the year of $325.5 million (2024: $193.1 million); and Production costs of $62.6 million (2024: $55.9 million)

These were offset partially by:

Depreciation, depletion and amortization of $42.7 million (2024: $22.7 million); and Interest expense and loss on financial liabilities designated as at FVTPL of $1.0 million (2024: $9.5 million)

No corporate tax was paid during the year ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, this is due primarily to the corporate tax holiday the Group was granted for its Segilola mine earnings as detailed in note 5f of the consolidated financial statements.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Working capital, combined with revenues and cash flows, is an important measure of the Group's liquidity and operational efficiency. The Group believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, certain investors may find this information useful in assessing the Group's ability to meet short-term obligations and fund ongoing operations.

As at December 31, 2025, the Group had cash of $137.7 million (December 31, 2024: $12.0 million) and a working capital surplus of $164.8 million (December 31, 2024: deficit of $3.3 million).

The increase in cash from December 31, 2025, is due mainly to cash generated in operations of $185.7 million offset by cash used in investing and financing activities of $27.6 million and $32.3 million respectively.

The cash generated from operations includes $13.0 million used to build the Group's inventory balance as of December 31, 2025. This amount primarily consists of mining costs allocated to gold ore stockpiles.

WORKING CAPITAL CALCULATION

The Working Capital Calculation excludes $9.4 million of Gold Stream liabilities as at December 31, 2024, which were contingent upon the achievement of the gold sales forecast of 85,000 to 95,000 ounces for the year ended December 31, 2025. No such contingent liability existed as at December 31, 2025.

Table 8.1: Working Capital







December

31, 2025



December

31, 2024

Current Assets













Cash



137,750



12,040

Inventory



37,204



41,104

Trade and other receivables



11,711



4,561

Total Current Assets for Working Capital $/000

186,665



57,705













Current Liabilities









Accounts Payable and accrued liabilities



19,363



48,967

Deferred income



2,550



4,463

Lease Liabilities



-



4,818

Gold Stream Liability



-



9,358

Loan and other borrowings



-



860

Other financial liabilities



-



1,900



$/000

21,913



70,366

less: Current Liabilities contingent upon future gold sales $/000

-



(9,358 )











Working capital surplus/(deficit) $/000

164,752



(3,303 )

The Group's inventory is estimated to contain the following ounces of gold:

Table 8.1a: Gold inventory







December

31, 2025



December

31, 2024

Current













Gold ore in stockpile Oz Au

8,076



14,944

High grade ore Oz Au

-



1,201

Medium grade ore Oz Au

211



4,655

Low grade ore Oz Au

7,865



8,260

Gold in CIL Oz Au

5,126



4,155

Gold doré Oz Au

-



5,315

Gold bullion Oz Au

3,056



-



Oz Au

16,257



24,414

Non-Current









Gold ore in stockpile Oz Au

42,137



29,357

Low grade ore Oz Au

42,137



29,357



Oz Au

42,137



29,357



Inventory

Gold inventory is recognised in the ore stockpiles and in production inventory, comprised principally of ore stockpile and doré at site or in transit to the refinery, with a component of gold-in-circuit.

Table 8.2: Inventory







December

31, 2025



December

31, 2024

Current













Plant spares and consumables



12,163



11,123

Gold ore in stockpile



16,225



20,058

High grade ore



-



475

Medium grade ore



111



3,510

Low grade ore



16,114



16,073

Gold in CIL



5,602



4,260

Gold doré



-



5,663

Gold bullion



3,214



-



$/000

37,204



41,104

Non-current









Gold ore in stockpile



86,328



15,891

Low grade ore



86,328



15,891



$/000

86,328



15,891



Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Group has generated positive operating cash flow during Q4 2025, and the year ended December 31, 2025, and expects to continue to do so based on its production and AISC guidance. This strong operating cash flow will support regional exploration and underground expansion drilling at Segilola, planned capital expenditures and corporate overhead costs.

FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND OTHER INSTRUMENTS

The Group's financial instruments consist of cash, amounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities, gold stream liability, loans and other borrowings, and lease liabilities. These financial instruments are used to manage liquidity, finance operations, and mitigate financial risks. Further information on the Group's financial instruments is provided in Note 19 of the consolidated financial statements.

Fair value of financial assets and liabilities

Fair values have been determined for measurement and/or disclosure purposes. When applicable, further information about the assumptions made in determining fair values is disclosed in the notes specific to that asset or liability.

The carrying amount for cash, amounts receivable, and accounts payable, accrued liabilities, loans and borrowings and lease liabilities on the statement of financial position approximate their fair value because of the limited term of these instruments.

Financial risk management objectives and policies

The Group has exposure to the following risks from its use of financial instruments

Interest rate risk Credit risk Liquidity and funding risk Market risk

In common with all other businesses, the Group is exposed to risks that arise from its use of financial instruments. This note describes the Group's objectives, policies, and processes for managing those risks and the methods used to measure them. Further quantitative information in respect of these risks is presented throughout these consolidated financial statements.

There have been no substantive changes in the Group's exposure to financial instrument risks, its objectives, policies, and processes for managing those risks or the methods used to measure them from previous years unless otherwise stated in these notes.

The Board of Directors has overall responsibility for the establishment and oversight of the Group's risk management framework. The overall objective of the Board is to set policies that seek to reduce risk as far as possible without unduly affecting the Group's competitiveness and flexibility. Further details regarding these policies are set out below.

Financial instruments by category

The accounting policies for financial instruments have been applied to the line items below:

Table 9.3: Financial instruments by category





December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024



Measured at amortized cost Measured at fair value through profit and loss Total

Measured at amortized cost Measured at fair value through profit and loss Total Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

137,750 - 137,750

12,040 - 12,040 Trade and other receivables

402 - 402

377 - 377 Total assets

138,152 - 138,152

12,417 - 12,417

















Liabilities















Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

19,363 - 19,363

48,967 - 48,967 Lease liabilities

2,595 - 2,595

7,210 - 7,210 Loans and borrowings

- - -

860 - 860 Gold stream liability

- - -

- 9,358 9,358 Other liabilities

- - -

- 1,900 1,900 Total liabilities

21,958 - 21,958

57,037 11,258 68,295

Liquidity risk

Liquidity risk is the risk that the Group will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due. The Group ensures that there is sufficient capital in order to meet short-term business requirements, after taking into account the Group's holdings of cash. The Group's cash is held in business accounts and are available on demand.

In the normal course of business, the Group enters into contracts and performs business activities that give rise to commitments for future minimum payments.

The following tables summarize the Group's significant remaining contractual maturities for financial liabilities at December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024. The tables show projected cashflows including interest payments.

Table 9.4: Contractual maturity analysis

Contractual maturity analysis as at December 31, 2025





Less than

3 months

$



3 - 12

Months

$



1 - 5

Year

$



Longer than

5 years

$



Total

$

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

19,363



-



-



-



19,363

Lease liabilities

1,214



1,618



48



-



2,878





20,577



1,618



48



-



22,241



Contractual maturity analysis as at December 31, 2024





Less than

3 months

$



3 - 12

Months

$



1 - 5

Year

$



Longer than

5 years

$



Total

$

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

47,684



1,283



-



-



48,967

Lease liabilities

1,214



3,641



2,427



-



7,282

Gold stream liability

6,534



3,447



-



-



9,981

Loans and borrowings

-



932



-



-



932

Other liabilities

1,900















1,900





57,332



9,303



2,427



-



69,062



Credit risk

Credit risk is the risk of an unexpected loss if a counterparty to a financial instrument fails to meet its contractual obligations.

The Group manages the credit risk associated with cash by investing these funds with highly rated financial institutions, and by monitoring its concentration of cash held in any one institution. As such, the Group deems the credit risk on its cash to be low. At December 31, 2025, 0.1% of the Group's cash balances were invested in AAA rated financial institutions (2024: 1%), 84.98% in AA rated financial institutions (2024: 77%), 0.22% in AA- rated financial institutions (2024: 1%), 0.0% in A rated financial institutions (2024: 1%), 0.89% in A- rates financial institutions (2024: 3%), 13.82% in BBB rated financial institutions (2024: nil) and 0.05% in B- rated institutions (2024: 0%).

The Group sells its gold to large international organizations with strong credit ratings, and the historical level of customer defaults is minimal. As a result, the credit risk associated with gold trade receivables at December 31, 2025 is considered to be negligible.

Market risk

The Group is subject to normal market risks including fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and interest rates. While the Group manages its operations in order to minimize exposure to these risks, the Group has not entered into any derivatives or contracts to hedge or otherwise mitigate this exposure.

Foreign currency risk

The Group's primary operations are in Nigeria, Senegal and Cote D'Ivoire. Revenues generated and expenditures incurred are primarily denominated in United States Dollars.

Although the Group does not enter into currency derivative financial instruments to manage its exposure, the Group tries to manage this risk by maintaining most of its cash in United States dollars.

DISCLOSURE OF OUTSTANDING SHARE DATA

At December 31, 2025, there were 665,297,482 common shares issued and no outstanding stock options.

Authorized Common Shares

Table 14.1: Common shares issued



December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Common shares issued 665,297,482 657,064,724

Stock Options

There were no stock options that were outstanding at December 31, 2025, and as at the date of this report.

No options were issued during the three months period ended December 31, 2025 and year ended December 31, 2025.

Audited Financial Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2025

THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.





























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION











In Thousands of United States dollars



















December 31,



December 31,



Note

2025

$'000



2024

$'000

















ASSETS













Current assets













Cash



137,750



12,040

Inventory 6

37,204



41,104

Trade and other receivables 7

11,711



4,561

Total current assets



186,665



57,705

Non-current assets









Inventory 6

86,328



57,124

Trade and other receivables 7

223



208

Right-of-use assets 8

5,422



7,302

Property, plant and equipment 12, 13

67,995



116,010

Intangible assets 12, 13

60,449



40,723

Total non-current assets



220,417



221,367

TOTAL ASSETS



407,082



279,072













LIABILITIES









Current liabilities









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 14

19,363



48,967

Lease liabilities 8

2,550



4,818

Deferred revenue 15

-



4,463

Gold stream liability 9

-



9,358

Loans and other borrowings 10

-



860

Other financial liabilities



-



1,900

Total current liabilities



21,913



70,366

Non-current liabilities









Lease liabilities 8

45



2,392

Provisions 11

5,117



5,061

Total non-current liabilities



5,162



7,453

TOTAL LIABILITIES



27,075



77,819













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Common shares 16

83,106



81,633

Option reserve 16

-



1,920

Currency translation reserve 16

(4,247 )

(3,873 ) Retained earnings 16

301,148



121,573

Total shareholders' equity



380,007



201,253

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

407,082



279,072



Contractual commitments and contingent liabilities (Note 21)

These consolidated financial statements were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on April 8, 2026, and are signed on its behalf by:

(Signed) "Adrian Coates" (Signed) "Olusegun Lawson" Director Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.





























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME











FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31,













In Thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts



























2025



2024



Note

$'000



$'000

































Revenue 5a

325,480



193,130













Cost of sales 5b

(110,316 )

(80,946 )











Gross profit from operations



215,164



112,184













Depreciation, depletion and amortization - other assets 5c

(616 )

(1,199 ) Other administration expenses 5d

(14,873 )

(10,340 ) Profit from operations



199,675



100,645













Interest Income



673



-

Interest expense 5e

(455 )

(5,497 ) Net loss on financial liabilities designated as at FVTPL 5e

(575 )

(3,976 ) Impairment of Exploration & Evaluation assets 13

(3,107 )

-

Net profit before income taxes



196,211



91,172













Income Tax 5f

-



-













Net profit for the year



196,211



91,172













Attributable to:









Equity shareholders of the Company



196,211



91,172

Net profit for the year



196,211



91,172













Other comprehensive profit









Foreign currency translation loss attributed to equity shareholders of the Company



(374 )

(2,255 )











Total comprehensive income for the year



195,837



88,917













Net profit per share, stated in US$ per share









Basic and Diluted 17 $ 0.30

$ 0.14



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.





























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31,













In Thousands of United States dollars



































Note

2025

$'000



2024

$'000

















Cash flows from/(used in):





























Operating activities













Net profit



196,211



91,172

Adjustments for:









Impairment of Exploration & Evaluation assets 13

3,107



-

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 5b, 5c

42,693



22,727

Unrealized Foreign exchange losses/(gains)



62



773

Unrealized fair value movements on forward gold sale contracts 5

(1,900 )

1,900

Interest expense 5

455



5,497

Net loss on financial liabilities designated as at FVTPL 5

575



3,976







241,203



126,045













Changes in non-cash working capital accounts









Inventory 5b

(13,013 )

(30,580 ) Trade and other receivables



(7,166 )

3,383

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(30,896 )

(29,711 ) Deferred income



(4,463 )

(7,376 ) Net cash flows from operating activities



185,665



61,761

























Investing









Purchase of intangible assets 13

(15 )

(80 ) Property, plant and equipment 12

(4,977 )

(4,016 ) Exploration & Evaluation acquisitions and expenditures 13

(22,613 )

(8,770 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities



(27,605 )

(12,866 )











Financing









Share subscriptions received 16

760



142

Dividends paid 16

(17,184 )

-

Repayment of loans and borrowings 9,10

(10,793 )

(37,841 ) Interest paid 9,10

-



(1,970 ) Payment of lease liabilities 8

(5,037 )

(5,032 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities



(32,254 )

(44,701 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash



(96 )

6













Net change in cash



125,710



4,200













Cash, beginning of the period



12,040



7,840













Cash, end of the period



137,750



12,040













Supplemental Cash Flow Information (Note 23)











The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.

































































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

























In Thousands of United States dollars



































































Note

Common

shares



Option

reserve



Currency

translation

reserve



(Deficit)/

Retained earnings



Total

shareholders' equity



































Balance on January 01, 2024

$ 81,491

$ 1,968

$ (1,618 ) $ 30,353

$ 112,194

Net profit for the period



-



-



-



91,172



91,172

Other comprehensive income



-



-



(2,255 )

-



(2,255 ) Total comprehensive profit for the year



-



-



(2,255 )

91,172



88,917

Contributions by and distributions

to owners





















Options exercised 16

142



(48 )

-



48



142

























Balance on December 31, 2024

$ 81,633

$ 1,920

$ (3,873 ) $ 121,573

$ 201,253

Net profit for the period



-



-



-



196,211



196,211

Other comprehensive income



-



-



(374 )

-



(374 ) Total comprehensive profit for the year



-



-



(374 )

196,211



195,837

Contributions by and distributions

to owners





















Options exercised 16

1,473



(1,920 )

-



1,207



760

Dividends 16

-



-



-



(17,843 )

(17,843 ) Balance on December 31, 2025

$ 83,106

$ -

$ (4,247 ) $ 301,148

$ 380,007



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Thor Explorations Ltd. (the "Company"), together with its subsidiaries (collectively, "Thor" or the "Group") is a West African focused gold producer and explorer, dual-listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: THX) and the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: THX). The Company was formed in 1968 and is organized under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia ) (BCBCA) with its registered office at 550 Burrard St, Suite 2900 Vancouver, BC, CA, V6C 0A3.

a) Statement of compliance These consolidated financial statements, including comparatives, have been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). b) Basis of measurement The consolidated financial statements are presented in United States dollars ("US$"). These consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis and are presented in United States dollars, except for the valuation of certain financial instruments that are measured at fair value at the end of each reporting period as explained in the accounting policies below. The preparation of financial statements in compliance with IFRS Accounting Standards requires management to make certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise judgment in applying the Group's accounting policies. A precise determination of many assets and liabilities is dependent upon future events, the preparation of consolidated financial statements for a period involves the use of estimates, which have been made using careful judgment. Actual results may differ from these estimates. The areas involving a higher degree of judgment or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the financial statements are discussed in Note 4.

The accounting policies described below have been applied consistently to all periods presented in these consolidated financial statements unless otherwise stated.

The assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses of the subsidiaries are recognized in accordance with the Group's accounting policies. Intercompany transactions and balances are eliminated upon consolidation.

In addition to the Company, these consolidated financial statements include all subsidiaries of the Company. Subsidiaries are all corporations over which the Company has power, where the Company is exposed to variable returns from the Subsidiary, and it has the ability to use its power to affect those variable returns. Control is reassessed whenever facts and circumstances indicate that there may be a change in any of these elements of control. The consolidated financial statements present the results of the Company and its subsidiaries as if they formed a single entity, with subsidiaries being fully consolidated from the date on which control is acquired by the Company. They are de-consolidated from the date that control by the Company ceases. The subsidiaries of the Company are as follows:

Company Location Incorporated Interest Functional currency Thor Investments (BVI) Ltd. ("Thor BVI") British Virgin Islands September 30, 2011 100% USD African Star Resources Incorporated ("African Star") British Virgin Islands September 30, 2011 100% USD Segilola Resources Incorporated ("SR BVI") British Virgin Islands March 10, 2020 100% USD Ngnira Resources Incorporated ("Ngnira BVI") British Virgin Islands July 07, 2025 100% USD Thor Gold Ventures Ltd ("THX GV") United Kingdom February 11, 2024 100% GBP African Star Resources SARL ("African Star SARL") Senegal July 14, 2011 100% USD Argento Exploration BF SARL

("Argento BF SARL") Burkina Faso September 15, 2010 100% CFA AFC Constelor Panafrican Resources SARL ("AFC Constelor SARL") Burkina Faso December 9, 2011 100% CFA Segilola Resources Operating Limited

("SROL") Nigeria August 18, 2016 100% USD Segilola Gold Limited ("SGL") Nigeria August 18, 2016 100% NGN Newstar Minerals Limited ("Newstar") Nigeria July 5, 2022 100% USD Enorm Mining Limited ("Enorm") Nigeria August 20, 2024 51% USD Ngnira Gold SARL ("Ngnira") Cote D'Ivoire April 22, 2024 100% USD Teranga Exploration (Ivory Coast) SARL ("Teranga") Cote D'Ivoire September 22, 2016 100% USD

Functional and presentation currency The Company's functional and presentation currency is the United States dollar ("$" or "US$"). The functional currency for the Company being the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Company operates. The individual financial statements of each of the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries are prepared in the currency of the primary economic environment in which it operates (its functional currency). Exchange rates published by Oanda were used to translate the THX GV, Argento BF SARL, AFC Constelor SARL and SGL's financial statements into the United States dollar in accordance with IAS 21 The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates. This standard requires, on consolidation, that assets and liabilities be translated using the exchange rate at period end, and income, expenses and cash flow items are translated using the rate that approximates the exchange rates at the dates of the transactions (i.e., the average rate for the period). The foreign exchange differences on translation of subsidiaries Thor GV, Argento BF SARL, AFC Constelor SARL and SGL are recognized in other comprehensive income (loss). Exchange differences arising on the net investment in subsidiaries are recognized in other comprehensive income. Foreign currency transactions Foreign currency transactions are accounted for as follows: Property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and inventories using the rates at the time of acquisition; Other assets and liabilities using the closing exchange rate as at the balance sheet date with translation gains and losses recorded in other income/expense; and Income and expenses using the average exchange rate for the period, except for expenses that relate to non-monetary assets and liabilities measured at historical rates, which are translated using the same historical rate as the associated non-monetary assets and liabilities are translated into the functional currency using the exchange rates prevailing on the dates of the transactions.

Financial assets The Group classifies its financial assets into one of the categories discussed below, depending on the purpose for which the asset was acquired. The Group's accounting policy for each category is as follows: Fair value through profit or loss This category comprises in-the-money derivatives and out-of-money derivatives where the time value offsets the negative intrinsic value (see "Financial liabilities" section for out-of-money derivatives classified as liabilities). Other than derivative financial instruments which are not designated as hedging instruments, the Group does not have any assets held for trading nor does it voluntarily classify any financial assets as being at fair value through profit or loss. Amortized cost These assets arise principally from the provision of goods to customers (e.g., trade receivables), but also incorporate other types of financial assets where the objective is to hold these assets in order to collect contractual cash flows and the contractual cash flows are solely payments of principal and interest. They are initially recognized at fair value plus transaction costs that are directly attributable to their acquisition or issue and are subsequently carried at amortized cost using the effective interest rate method, less provision for impairment. Impairment provisions for current and non-current trade receivables are recognized based on the simplified approach within IFRS 9 using a provision matrix in the determination of the lifetime expected credit losses. During this process the probability of non-payment of the trade receivables is assessed. This probability is then multiplied by the amount of the expected loss arising from default to determine the lifetime expected credit loss for the trade receivables. For trade receivables, which are reported net, such provisions are recorded in a separate provision account with the loss being recognized in profit or loss. On confirmation that the trade receivable will not be collectable, the gross carrying value of the asset is written off against the associated provision. The Group's financial assets measured at amortized cost comprise cash, amounts receivable as well as prepaid expenses, advances and deposits in the consolidated statement of financial position. Cash includes cash on hand, deposits held at call with banks, other short term highly liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less. Derivative financial instruments Derivatives are initially recognized at fair value at the date the derivative contracts are entered into and are subsequently re-measured to their fair value at the end of each reporting period. The resulting gain or loss is recognized in profit or loss, within revenue if related to gold sales, immediately unless the derivative is designated and effective as a hedging instrument, in which event the timing of the recognition in profit or loss depends on the nature of the hedge relationship. There were no derivatives that qualified for hedge accounting for the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024. Financial liabilities The Group classifies its financial liabilities into one of two categories, depending on the purpose for which the liability was acquired. The Group's accounting policy for each category is as follows: Fair value through profit or loss This category comprises out-of-the-money derivatives where the time value does not offset the negative intrinsic value (see "Financial assets" for in-the-money derivatives and out-of-money derivatives where the time value offsets the negative intrinsic value). They are carried in the consolidated statement of financial position at fair value with changes in fair value recognized in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income. The Group does not hold or issue derivative instruments for speculative purposes, but for hedging purposes. Other than these derivative financial instruments, the Group does not have any liabilities held for trading nor has it designated any financial liabilities as being at fair value through profit or loss. In addition to the derivatives described above, the Group's gold stream liability, presented in prior periods, was classified as a financial liability at fair value through profit or loss, with changes in fair value recognized in profit or loss. This liability was fully settled during the current year and is no longer outstanding at the reporting date. Other financial liabilities Other financial liabilities include the following items: Loans and borrowings are initially recognized at fair value net of any transaction costs directly attributable to the issue of the instrument. Such interest-bearing liabilities are subsequently measured at amortized cost using the effective interest rate method, which ensures that any interest expense over the period to repayment is at a constant rate on the balance of the liability carried in the consolidated statement of financial position. For the purposes of each financial liability, interest expense includes initial transaction costs and any premium payable on redemption, as well as any interest or coupon payable while the liability is outstanding. Accounts payable and other short-term monetary liabilities are initially recognized at fair value and subsequently carried at amortized cost using the effective interest method. Gold Stream arrangement On April 29, 2020, the Group announced the completion of financing requirements for the development of the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The financing included a $21.0 million gold stream prepayment pursuant to a Gold Stream Arrangement ("GSA") entered into with the Africa Finance Corporation ("AFC"). Under the terms of the GSA an advance payment of $21.0 million was received. Upon the commencement of production at Segilola the AFC had the right to receive 10.27% of gold produced from the Group's ML41 mining license. Once the initial liability has been repaid in full any further gold production will be delivered under the terms of the GSA up to the money multiple limit of 2.25 times the initial advance. The total maximum amount payable to the AFC under this agreement is $47.25 million including the repayment of the initial $21.0 million advance. The advanced payment has been recorded as a contract liability based on the facts and terms of the arrangement and own use exemptions considerations. The maximum $26.25 million payable, after the initial $21.0 million has been settled, has been identified as a significant financing component. The deemed interest rate is calculated at inception, using the production plan and gold price estimates and released over the term of the arrangement as interest expense in the income statement upon commencement of production. The deemed interest rate is recalculated at each reporting period and restated based on changes to the expected production profile and gold price estimates. In December 2021, the Group entered into a cash settlement agreement with the AFC where the gold sold to the AFC is settled in a net-cash sum payable to the AFC instead of delivery of bullion for repayment of the gold stream arrangement. Therefore, the liability is accounted for in accordance with IFRS 9 whereby the liability is classified as a financial liability measured at fair value through profit or loss. The fair value measurement for the GSA is considered to be a level 3 under the hierarchy established by IFRS 13 for the years ended December 31 2025 and 2024.

Motor Vehicles, Plant and Machinery and Office Furniture At acquisition, the Group records Motor Vehicles, Plant and Machinery and Office Furniture at cost, including all expenditures incurred to prepare an asset for its intended use. These expenditures consist of: the purchase price; brokers' commissions; and installation costs including architectural, design and engineering fees, legal fees, survey costs, site preparation costs, freight charges, transportation insurance costs, duties, testing and preparation charges. These are depreciated on a straight-line basis over their expected useful life, which commences when the assets are considered available for use. Once buildings, plant and machinery are considered available for use, they are measured at cost less accumulated depreciation and applicable impairment losses. Depreciation on machinery utilized in the development of assets, including exploration assets, is recapitalized as development costs attributable to the related asset.

Estimated useful lives of asset categories Rate Motor vehicles 20-33% Plant and machinery 20-25% Office furniture 20-33%

Mineral Properties Mineral properties consist of the Segilola Mine depletable and non-depletable assets. In addition, the Group incurs project costs which are generally capitalized when the expenditures result in a future benefit. In open-pit mining, overburden and waste materials must be removed to access ore that can be economically extracted. This process, known as stripping, involves two main phases: pre-production stripping and production stripping. Pre-production stripping costs are capitalized as open-pit mine development costs until the mine reaches commercial production. Afterward, these costs are either allocated to inventory or capitalized as property, plant, and equipment if they provide future benefits. During the production phase, stripping costs are typically treated as part of inventory costs unless they enhance future economic benefits. These benefits arise when stripping improves access to an ore component, increases the mine's fair value, or extends its productive life. In such cases, the costs are capitalized as open-pit mine development costs. Capitalized stripping costs are depreciated using the units-of-production (UOP) method, based on estimated gold reserves in the life-of-mine (LOM) plan that are probable for economic extraction. The carrying amounts of Segilola mine assets are depleted using the units-of-production method as follows: Open-pit mining assets are depleted based on ounces of ore extracted; and Processing plant and related infrastructure are depreciated based on ounces of gold produced. Management reviews the estimated total recoverable ounces at least annually and whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that a revision may be required. During the year ended December 31, 2025, Management updated certain inputs and the basis of allocation used in the unit-of-production calculation for mine assets and processing plant to better reflect the pattern of consumption of economic benefits. This change in accounting estimate resulted in an increase in depletion and depreciation expense of $12.4 million in 2025, with a corresponding impact on future periods. Assets under construction Assets under construction comprise development projects and assets in the course of construction at both the mine development and production phases. Development projects comprise interests in mining projects where the ore body is considered commercially recoverable, and the development activities are ongoing. Expenditures incurred on a development project are recorded at cost, less applicable accumulated impairment losses. Interest on borrowings, incurred for the purpose of the establishment of mining assets, is capitalized during the construction phase. The cost of an asset in the course of construction comprises its purchase price and any costs directly attributable to bringing it into working condition for its intended use, at which point it is transferred from assets under construction to other relevant categories and depreciation commences. Depreciation commences once the asset is complete, commissioned and available for use.

Acquisition costs The fair value of all consideration paid to acquire an unproven mineral interest is capitalized, including amounts due under option agreements. Consideration may include cash, loans or other financial liabilities, and equity instruments including common shares and share purchase warrants. Exploration and evaluation expenditures All costs incurred prior to obtaining legal title are expensed in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income in the year in which they are incurred. Once the legal right to explore a property has been acquired, costs directly related to exploration and evaluation expenditures are recognized and capitalized, in addition to the acquisition costs. These direct expenditures include such costs as materials used, surveying costs, drilling costs, payments made to contractors and depreciation on plant and machinery during the exploration phase. Costs not directly attributable to exploration and evaluation activities, including general administrative overhead costs, are expensed in the year in which they occur. When a project is deemed to no longer have commercially viable prospects to the Group, exploration and evaluation assets in respect of that project are deemed to be impaired. As a result, those exploration and evaluation assets, in excess of estimated realisable value, are written off to the consolidated statements of comprehensive income. At such time as commercial feasibility is established, project finance has been raised, appropriate permits are in place and a development decision is reached, the costs associated with that property will be transferred to and re-categorized as Assets under construction. Farm-in agreements As is common practice in the mineral exploration industry, the Group may acquire or dispose of all, or a portion of, an exploration and evaluation asset under a farm-in agreement. Farm-in agreements typically call for the payment of cash, issue of shares and/or incurrence of exploration and evaluation costs over a period of time, often several years, entirely at the discretion of the party farming-in. The Group recognizes amounts payable under a farm-in agreement when the amount is due and when the Group has no contractual rights to avoid making the payment. The Group recognizes amounts receivable under a farm-in agreement only when the party farming-in has irrevocably committed to the transfer of economic resources to the Group, which often occurs only when the amount is received. Amounts received under farm-in agreements reduce the capitalized costs of the optioned unproven mineral interest to nil and are then recognized as income.

Impairment tests for non-current assets are performed when there is an indication of impairment. At each reporting date, an assessment is made to determine whether there are any indications of impairment. Prior to carrying out impairment reviews, the significant cash generating units are assessed to determine whether they should be reviewed under the requirements of IAS 36 - Impairment of Assets for property plant and equipment, or IFRS 6 - Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources for capitalized exploration costs. Impairment reviews performed under IAS 36 are carried out when indicators of impairment are identified to ensure that the value recognized on the Statement of Financial Position is not greater than the recoverable amount. Recoverable amount is defined as the higher of an asset's fair value less costs of disposal, and its value in use. Impairment reviews performed under IFRS 6 are carried out on a project-by-project basis, with each project representing a potential single cash generating unit. An impairment review is undertaken when indicators of impairment arise; typically, when one of the following circumstances applies: (i) sufficient data exists that render the resource uneconomic and unlikely to be developed (ii) title to the asset is compromised (iii) budgeted or planned expenditure is not expected in the foreseeable future (iv) insufficient discovery of commercially viable resources leading to the discontinuation of activities If any indication of impairment exists, an estimate of the non-current asset's recoverable amount is calculated. The recoverable amount is determined as the higher of fair value less direct costs to sell and the asset's value in use. If the carrying value of a non-current asset exceeds its recoverable amount, the asset is impaired, and an impairment loss is charged to the consolidated statements of comprehensive income so as to reduce the carrying amount of the non-current asset to its recoverable amount.

Current and deferred tax are recognized in profit or loss, except when they relate to items that are recognized in other comprehensive income or directly in equity, in which case they are recognized in other comprehensive income or directly in equity. Current income tax is based on taxable earnings for the year. The tax rates and tax laws to compute the amount payable are those that are substantively enacted in each tax regime at the date of the statement of financial position. Deferred income tax is recognized, using the liability method, on temporary differences between the carrying value of assets and liabilities in the statement of financial position, unused tax losses, unused tax credits and the corresponding tax bases used in the computation of taxable earnings, based on tax rates and tax laws that are substantively enacted at the date of the statement of financial position and are expected to apply when the related deferred tax asset is realized or the deferred tax liability is settled. Deferred tax liabilities are recognized for taxable temporary differences associated with investments in subsidiaries, and interests in joint ventures, except where the timing of the reversal of the temporary difference is controlled by the Company and it is probable that the temporary difference will not reverse in the foreseeable future. Deferred tax assets are recognized for all deductible temporary differences to the extent that the realization of the related tax benefit through future taxable earnings is probable. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are offset when there is a legally enforceable right to offset the current tax assets against the current tax liabilities and when they relate to income taxes levied by the same taxation authority and the Company intends to settle its current tax assets and liabilities on a net basis. Accounting Estimates and Judgments: Recognition of Deferred Income Tax Assets In assessing the probability of realizing income tax assets recognized, management makes estimates related to expectations of future taxable income, applicable tax opportunities, expected timing of reversals of existing temporary differences and the likelihood that tax positions taken will be sustained upon examination by applicable tax authorities. In making its assessments, management gives additional weight to positive and negative evidence that can be objectively verified. Estimates of future taxable income are based on forecasted cash flows from operations and the application of existing tax laws in each jurisdiction. Forecasted cash flows from operations are based on life of mine projections internally developed, reviewed by management and are consistent with the forecasts utilized for business planning and impairment testing purposes. Weight is attached to tax planning opportunities that are within the Company's control, and are feasible and implementable without significant obstacles. The likelihood that tax positions taken will be sustained upon examination by applicable tax authorities is assessed based on individual facts and circumstances of the relevant tax position evaluated in light of all available evidence. Where applicable tax laws and regulations are either unclear or subject to ongoing varying interpretations, it is reasonably possible that changes in these estimates can occur that materially affect the amounts of income tax assets recognized. At the end of each reporting period, the Company reassesses recognized and unrecognized income tax assets.

The Group enters into sales contracts for the sale of gold at a pre-determined and agreed price with customers who remit the cash proceeds to the Group in up to two working days. Any advance cash payment received is treated as a contract liability without a significant financing component. The Group recognizes the sale upon delivery at which point control of the product has been transferred to the customers. Transfer of control generally occurs when the refined gold is made available to the customer and credited to the customer's metal account, in accordance with the terms of the relevant sales agreement. Revenue is measured based on the consideration to which the Group expects to be entitled under the terms of the agreement with the customers.

The Group has royalty payment obligations from production from its Segilola Gold Mine in Nigeria. A royalty is payable to the Nigerian government at a rate of 32,436 Nigerian Naira, equivalent to approximately $21.40 (May 1, 2024 to July 1, 2025:16,218 Nigerian Naira) per ounce produced. The royalty is paid before the doré is exported from Nigeria for refining. Royalties paid to the Nigerian government are recognized as cost of sales in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income at the point that the gold is exported.

Plant spares and consumables are stated at the lower of cost and net realizable value. The cost of plant spares and consumables include expenditure incurred in acquiring the inventories and bringing them to their existing location and condition. Gold bullion, doré, gold in CIL and gold ore in stockpile are all valued at the lower of weighted average production costs and net realizable value. Production costs include the cost of direct material purchases, labor, production overheads and depreciation/depletion of mine PP&E. Ore extracted from the mine is stockpiled and subsequently processed into gold doré which is then sold as refined gold bullion. The cost of gold ore in stockpile is increased based on the related current production costs for the period and decreases in gold ore in stockpiles are charged to cost of sales using the weighted average cost per ounce. Production costs are capitalized and included in gold in CIL inventory based on the current mining costs incurred up to the point prior to the doré and refining processes, including applicable overhead, depreciation/depletion of mine PP&E, and removed at the weighted average production cost per recoverable ounce of gold. The production costs of gold doré and bullion represent the weighted average cost of gold in CIL incurred prior to the pouring process, plus applicable refining and transportation costs. Gold ore in stockpiles are classified as non-current if the timing of their planned usage is longer than 12 months.

Earnings per share calculations are based on the weighted average number of common shares issued and outstanding during the period. Diluted earnings per share is calculated using the treasury stock method, whereby the proceeds from the exercise of potentially dilutive common shares with exercise prices that are below the average market price of the underlying shares are assumed to be used in purchasing the Company's common shares at their average market price for the period.

Comprehensive income (loss) is defined as the change in equity from transactions and other events from non-owner sources. Other comprehensive income refers to items recognized in comprehensive income (loss) that are excluded from net earnings (loss). The main element of comprehensive income (loss) is the foreign exchange effect of translating the financial statements of the subsidiaries from local functional currencies into US dollars upon consolidation. Movements in the exchange rates of the Canadian Dollar, Pound Sterling, Nigerian Naira and West African Franc to the US dollar will generate gains and/or losses that affect the consolidated statements of comprehensive income.

Where options are awarded for services, the fair value at the grant date of equity-settled share awards is either charged to income or loss, or capitalized to assets under construction where the underlying personnel cost is also capitalized, over the period for which the benefits of employees and others providing similar services are expected to be received. The corresponding accrued entitlement is recorded in the Options reserve. The amount recognized as an expense is adjusted to reflect the number of share options expected to vest. Where warrants are awarded in connection with the issue of common shares the fair value, at the grant date, is transferred from common shares with the corresponding accrued entitlement recorded in the share purchase warrants reserve. The fair value of options and warrants awards is calculated using the Black-Scholes option pricing model which considers the following factors:

Exercise price Expected life of the award Expected volatility Current market price of the underlying shares Risk-free interest rate

When equity instruments are modified, if the modification increases the fair value of the award, the additional cost must be recognized over the period from the modification date until the vesting date of the modified award.

The Group is required to restore mine and processing sites at the end of their producing lives to a condition acceptable to the relevant authorities and consistent with the Group's environmental policies. The net present value of estimated future rehabilitation costs is provided for in the consolidated financial statements and capitalized within property, plant and equipment on initial recognition. The capitalized cost is amortized on a unit of production basis. Unwinding of the discount is recognized as finance cost in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income as it occurs. Changes in estimates are dealt with on a prospective basis as they arise. The costs of on-going programs to prevent and control pollution and to rehabilitate the environment are charged to profit or loss as incurred.

Lease liabilities On inception, the lease liability is recognized as the present value of the expected future lease payments, discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease. Lease payments included in the lease liability consist of each of the following: Fixed payments, including in-substance fixed payments; Payments whose variability is dependent only upon an index or a rate, measured initially using the index or rate at the lease commencement date. The lease liability is revalued when there is a change in future lease payments arising from a change in an index or rate Any amounts expected to be payable under a guarantee of residual value The lease liability is measured at amortized cost using the effective interest method. It is remeasured when there is a change to the forecast lease payments. When the lease liability is remeasured, an adjustment is made to the corresponding right-of-use asset. Leased right-of-use assets Leased right-of-use assets are included within Right-of-use assets, and on inception of the lease are recognized at the amount of the corresponding lease liability, adjusted for any lease payments made at or before the lease commencement date, plus any direct costs incurred and an estimate of costs for dismantling, removing, or restoring the underlying asset and less any lease incentives received. Right-of-use assets relating to mining fleet and operational equipment are depreciated using the units-of-production method, which reflects the pattern in which the economic benefits of the assets are consumed over the life of the mine. Other right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis over the lease term or, if shorter, the useful life of the underlying asset. The Group has elected not to recognize right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for leases which have low value, or short-term leases with a duration of 12 months or less. The payments associated with such leases are charged directly to the income statement on a straight-line basis over the lease term. There were no such leases for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024.

Contingent liabilities are possible obligations whose existence will be confirmed by uncertain future events that are not wholly within the control of the Group. Contingent liabilities also include obligations that are not recognized because their amount cannot be measured reliably or because settlement is not probable. Contingent liabilities do not include provisions for which it is certain that the Group has a present obligation that is more likely than not to lead to an outflow of cash or other economic resources, even though the amount or timing is uncertain. Unless the possibility of an outflow of economic resources is remote, a contingent liability is disclosed in the notes to the consolidated financial statements.

Dividends are recognized when they become legally payable. In the case of interim dividends to equity shareholders, this is when declared by the Board and physically paid to shareholders. For final dividends, this is when approved by the shareholders at the annual general meeting ("AGM").

In the current year, the Group has applied a number of amendments to IFRS Accounting Standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) that are mandatorily effective for an accounting period that begins on or after 1 January 2025. Their adoption has not had any material impact on the disclosures or on the amounts reported in these financial statements. Amendments to IAS 21 - Lack of Exchangeability

The following new standards and amendments to existing standards have been issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") but are not yet effective for the year ended December 31, 2025 and have not been early adopted by the Company. The Company is currently assessing the impact of these standards and amendments on its consolidated financial statements. IFRS 18 - Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements In April 2024, the IASB issued IFRS 18, Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements, which replaces IAS 1, Presentation of Financial Statements. IFRS 18 introduces new requirements for: Classification of income and expenses into defined categories (operating, investing and financing) in the statement of profit or loss; Presentation of specified subtotals; Enhanced disclosure of management-defined performance measures; and New principles for aggregation and disaggregation of information. IFRS 18 is effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2027, with retrospective application required. As an operating mining company, the Company expects IFRS 18 will primarily impact the presentation of operating results, including classification of items such as royalties, foreign exchange gains and losses, rehabilitation accretion, and finance costs. While IFRS 18 is not expected to impact recognition or measurement of assets and liabilities, it will result in changes to presentation, subtotals and expanded disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Amendments to IFRS 9 and IFRS 7 - Classification and Measurement of Financial Instruments In May 2024, the IASB issued targeted amendments to IFRS 9 and IFRS 7 clarifying the classification of financial assets with certain contractual cash flow features and introducing additional disclosure requirements. The amendments are effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2026. The Company holds financial assets and liabilities typical of an operating mining entity, including cash and cash equivalents, trade and other receivables, borrowings and reclamation-related financial guarantees. Management is assessing whether any contractual features of its financial instruments may be impacted by the amendments. Based on the Company's current financial instruments, the amendments are not expected to have a material impact on recognition or measurement but may result in additional disclosures. IFRS 19 - Subsidiaries without Public Accountability: Disclosures In May 2024, the IASB issued IFRS 19, Subsidiaries without Public Accountability: Disclosures. IFRS 19 permits eligible subsidiaries that do not have public accountability and whose parent prepares consolidated financial statements under IFRS to apply reduced disclosure requirements in their own separate financial statements. IFRS 19 is effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2027, with early application permitted. As the Company is a publicly listed entity, IFRS 19 does not apply to the Company's consolidated financial statements. However, certain of the Company's subsidiaries, including operating subsidiaries in Nigeria, may qualify to apply IFRS 19 in their standalone financial statements, subject to local regulatory requirements. Management is assessing whether adoption of IFRS 19 at the subsidiary level would be appropriate and permissible. The Company will adopt the above standards and amendments when they become effective. Except as described above, the Company does not currently expect the adoption of these standards to have a material impact on its consolidated financial position, financial performance or cash flows, other than changes in presentation and disclosure, where applicable.

The Group makes estimates and assumptions about the future that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities. Estimates and judgments are continually evaluated based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. In the future, actual experience may differ from these estimates and assumptions.

The effect of a change in an accounting estimate is recognized prospectively by including it in net and/or comprehensive loss in the year of the change, if the change affects that year only, or in the year of the change and future years, if the change affects both.

a) Critical accounting estimates Significant assumptions about the future and other sources of estimation uncertainty that management has made at the financial position reporting date, that could result in a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities, relate to, but are not limited to, the following: (i) Estimated recoverable ounces The carrying amounts of the Group's mining interests are depleted based on the estimated recoverable ounces. Changes to estimates of recoverable ounces due to revisions to the Group's mine plans and changes in gold price forecasts can result in a change to future depletion rates. (ii) Mineral reserves Mineral reserves and mineral resources are determined in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrator's National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mineral reserve and resource estimates include numerous estimates. Such estimation is a subjective process, and the accuracy of any mineral reserve or resource estimate is dependent on the quantity and quality of available data and on the assumptions made and judgements used in engineering and geological interpretation. Changes to management's assumptions, including economic assumptions such as gold prices and market conditions could have a material effect in the future on the Group's financial position and results of operations. (iii) Inventory Expenditures incurred, and depreciation, depletion and amortization of assets used in mining and processing activities are deferred and accumulated as the cost of gold ore in stockpiles, gold in CIL, gold doré and gold bullion inventories. These deferred amounts are carried at the lower of weighted-average cost or net realizable value. Their measurement involves the use of estimation to determine the tonnage, the attainable gold recovery, and the remaining costs of completion to bring inventory to its saleable form. Changes in these estimates can result in a change in mine operating costs of future periods and carrying amounts of inventories. In determining the net realizable value of ore in stockpiles, gold in carbon-in-leach ("Gold in CIL" or "Gold in circuit"), and gold doré, the Group estimates future metal selling prices, production forecasts, realized grades and recoveries, and timing of processing to convert the inventories into saleable form. Reductions in metal price forecasts, increases in estimated future production costs, reductions in the number of recoverable ounces, and a delay in timing of processing can result in a write down of the carrying amounts of the Group's ore in stockpiles, ore in mill and gold doré inventories. b) Critical accounting judgments Information about critical judgments in applying accounting policies that have the most significant risk of causing material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities recognized in the financial statements within the next financial year are discussed below: (i) Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets In accordance with IFRS 6 Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources, management is required to determine if any indicators of impairment exist in respect of the intangible exploration and evaluation assets. In making the assessment, management makes this assessment at the cash-generating unit ("CGU") level, which based on each key project and geographic location, is considered to be the Douta Project (Senegal), Gold exploration, Lithium exploration & Other. In making the assessment, management is required to make judgments on the status of each project and the future plans towards finding commercial reserves. The nature of exploration and evaluation activity is such that only a proportion of projects are ultimately successful, and some assets are likely to become impaired in future periods. (ii) Indicators of impairment of property, plant and equipment The Group considers both internal and external information in its process of determining whether there are any indicators for impairment of the Segilola Gold mine. Management considers the following external factors to be relevant: Changes in the market capitalization of the entity, changes in the long-term gold price expectations, or changes in the technological, market, economic or legal environment in which the entity operates, or in the market to which the asset is dedicated. Management considers the following internal factors to be relevant: changes in the estimates of recoverable ounces, significant movements in production costs and variances of actual production costs when compared to budgeted production costs, production patterns and whether production is meeting planned budget targets, changes in the level of capital expenditures required at the mine site, changes in the expected cost of dismantling assets and restoring the site, particularly towards the end of a mine's life.

5. PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS

5a. REVENUE



Year Ended

December 31,





2025



2024

Gold revenue

322,134



194,430

Silver revenue

1,446



600

Unrealized fair value movements on forward gold sale contracts

1,900



(1,900 )

$ 325,480

$ 193,130



Gold revenue The Group's revenue is generated in Nigeria and arises from the sale of gold to established market counterparties in the international gold market. For the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, revenue from two of the Group's customers represented more than 10% of total revenue. Forward contracts As at December 31, 2025, the Group had no outstanding gold forward contracts (December 31, 2024: 5,500 ounces at an average gold price of $2,277 per ounce). The contracts were entered into to manage exposure to fluctuations in the gold price. The Group does not apply hedge accounting to these instruments. Accordingly, the forward contracts were measured at fair value through profit or loss. The fair value of forward contracts was $nil at December 31, 2025 (December 31, 2024: liability of $1.9 million), with the liability previously recognized within other financial liabilities.

5b. COST OF SALES



Year Ended

December 31,





2025



2024

Mining

24,161



28,209

Processing

29,124



23,019

Support services and others

9,217



5,813

Foreign exchange gains on production costs

135



(1,084 ) Production costs

62,637



55,957

Transportation and refining

2,682



2,305

Royalties

2,920



1,156

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - operational assets

42,077



21,528

Cost of sales

110,316



80,946



The Group identified a presentation reclassification within certain prior year cost of sales categories. Comparative amounts have been re-presented to reflect the appropriate presentation, with the following effect:





December 31, 2024



Adjustment



December 31, 2024





(reported)









(Adjusted)

Mining

17,984



10,225



28,209

Processing

23,257



(238 )

23,019

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - operational assets

31,515



(9,987 )

21,528



The above adjustments resulted in the following changes in the prior year consolidated statement of cash flows and had no impact on the consolidated statement of financial position:





December 31, 2024



Adjustment



December 31, 2024





(reported)









(Adjusted)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

32,714



(9,987 )

22,727

Operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital accounts

136,032



(9,987 )

126,045

Changes in inventory

(40,567 )

9,987



(30,580 )

5c. AMORTIZATION AND DEPRECIATION



Year Ended

December 31,





2025



2024

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - operational assets

42,077



21,528

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - other assets

616



1,199



$ 42,693

$ 22,727



5d. OTHER ADMINISTRATION EXPENSES



Year Ended

December 31,





2025



2024

Employee compensation

3,909



3,439

Professional services

2,500



1,725

Pioneer service charge

3,075



1,283

Other corporate expenses

5,389



3,893



$ 14,873

$ 10,340



5e. INTEREST EXPENSE AND NET LOSS ON FINANCIAL LIABILITIES DESIGNATED AS AT FVTPL





Year Ended

December 31,

Note 2025 2024 Interest on leases 8 403 757 Interest on provisions 11 52 54 Interest on loan from the Africa Finance Corporation 10 - 4,100 Interest on deferred element of EPC contract 10 - 446 Other

- 140 Interest expense

455 5,497







Fair value movements on gold stream liability 9 575 3,976 Net loss on financial liabilities designated as at FVTPL

575 3,976

5f. INCOME TAX

The reconciliation of the combined Canadian federal and provincial statutory income tax rate of 27% (2024 - 27%) to the effective tax rate is as follows:



Year Ended

December 31,





2025



2024

Profit before income taxes

199,317



91,170

Expected income tax (recovery) expense

53,816



24,616

Effect of differences in tax rates globally1

6,650



3,188

Mining convention benefits2

(67,759 )

(31,515 ) Nigerian education tax

6,088



2,865

Non-deductible expenses

3



-

Change in tax benefits not recognized

1,202



846

Income tax credit/(charge) $ -



-

1 Rate differential reflects the difference between tax expense calculated at the domestic tax rate of 27%, and the tax expense/(recovery) calculated using the statutory tax rate applicable to each entity, of which some are in low tax rate jurisdictions.

2 The Group benefits from a tax holiday at its Segilola mine as detailed below.



During the years ended December 31, 2025, and 2024 the Canadian federal corporate income tax rate remained unchanged at 15%. The British Columbia provincial corporate income tax rate also remained unchanged at 12%. The Senegalese, Burkina Faso and Cote D'Ivoire income tax rates remained unchanged at 30%, 28% and 25% respectively. The Nigerian corporate income tax rate remained unchanged at 30% however the Group benefits from a corporate tax holiday, under the Pioneer Status Incentive (PSI) scheme, at its Segilola mine whereby earnings generated by SROL are not subjected to tax in Nigeria. Unrecognized deferred tax assets Deferred taxes are provided as a result of temporary differences that arise due to the differences between the income tax values and the carrying amount of assets and liabilities. Deferred tax assets have not been recognized in respect of the following deductible temporary differences:



December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Property, plant & equipment (4) (6) Unrealized losses from revaluation of assets 285 226 Share issuance costs - 3 Canadian development expenses 5 7 Non-capital losses carried forward 23,089 21,545 Net capital tax losses carried forward 28 28 Other temporary differences - 397

23,403 22,200

The Company has available non-capital losses in Canada of approximately $21.4 million (2024: $21.5 million). These non-capital losses may be utilized to offset future taxable income and have carry forward periods of up to 20 years, with expiration periods ranging from 2026 to 2044. Given the corporate tax holiday granted to the Segilola mine in Nigeria, no deferred tax is recognized on temporary differences related to SROL.



December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Current:



Plant spares and consumables 12,163 11,123 Gold ore in stockpile 16,225 20,058 Gold in CIL 5,602 4,260 Gold doré - 5,663 Gold Bullion 3,214 -

37,204 41,104 Non-current:



Gold ore in stockpile 86,328 57,124

86,328 57,124

The cost of inventories recognized as expense in the year ended December 31, 2025 was $104.7 million and was included in cost of sales (December 31, 2024 - $77.5 million). During the year ended 31 December 2025, $11.8 million of depreciation, depletion and amortization was capitalized to gold ore stockpiles (31 December 2024: $10.0 million).





December 31,

2025 December 31, 2024 Current:





Advance deposits to vendors

5,067 1,654 Prepaid expenses

2,950 1,991 Other receivables

402 377 Other prepayments

3,292 539

$ 11,711 4,561 Non-current:





Deposits

223 208

$ 223 208

Included in advance deposits to vendors are payment deposits towards key equipment, materials and spare parts, with longer lead times to delivery, which are of critical importance to maintain efficient operations of the mine and process plant. These were made to mitigate against price volatility and inflation currently affecting the sector. As at December 31, 2025, the Group recognized $3.0 million as other prepayments within trade and other receivables, representing the amount paid in connection with the proposed acquisition of the remaining 30% interest in the Douta project licence, Demande 11618. As at December 31, 2025, completion of the acquisition remained subject to certain conditions precedent, including final approval from the Minister of Mines. Further details are provided in Note 13.

Leases relate principally to corporate offices and the mining fleet at the Segilola mine. Corporate offices are depreciated over 5 years and mining fleet is depreciated using the units-of-production method, which reflects the pattern in which the economic benefits of the assets are consumed over the life of the mine. The key impacts on the consolidated statements of comprehensive income and the Statement of Financial Position for the year ended December 31, 2025, were as follows:



Right-of-use asset Lease liability Income statement Carrying value January 1, 2025 7,302 (7,210)







Depreciation (1,901) - (1,901) Interest - (403) (386) Lease payments - 5,037 - Foreign exchange movement 21 (19) (36)





Carrying value at December 31, 2025 5,422 (2,595) (2,323)





Current liability

(2,550)

Non-current liability

(45)



The key impacts on the consolidated statements of comprehensive income and the Statement of Financial Position for the year ended December 31, 2024, were as follows:



Right-of-use asset Lease liability Income statement Carrying value January 1, 2024 12,096 (11,490)









Depreciation (4,788) - (4,788) Interest - (757) (757) Lease payments - 5,032 - Foreign exchange movement (6) 5 5







Carrying value at December 31, 20241 7,302 (7,210) (5,540)







Current liability

(4,818)

Non-current liability

(2,392)



During the year ended 31 December 2025, the Group changed the depreciation method applied to mining fleet right-of-use assets from a straight-line basis to a units-of-production basis. This change has been applied retrospectively and is further described in note 12.

Gold stream liability



December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Balance at beginning of period 9,358 20,043 Repayments (9,933) (14,661) Fair value movements 575 3,976 Balance at end of period - 9,358 Current liability - 9,358 Non-current liability - -

On April 29, 2020, the Group entered into a Gold Purchase and Sale Agreement ("GSA") with the Africa Finance Corporation ("AFC") in respect of the Segilola Gold Project, under which the Group received a $21.0 million prepayment for future gold production. In December 2021, the GSA was amended to allow for net cash settlement rather than physical delivery of gold. The arrangement was accounted for as a financial liability measured at fair value through profit or loss, with changes in fair value recognized in the statement of profit or loss. As at December 31, 2025, the fair value of the GSA liability was $nil. During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Group made final cash payments totaling $28.2 million under the terms of the agreement, of which $18.2 million was used to settle trade payables in that amount related to amounts owed to AFC for gold sold under the GSA before December 31, 2024. As a result, the GSA liability was fully settled as at December 31, 2025.





December 31,

2025

Total



December 31,

2024

Total

Balance at beginning of period $ 860

$ 3,405

Offset against EPC payment

-



-

Principal repayments

(860 )

(2,860 ) Interest paid

-



(131 ) Unwinding of interest in the period

-



446

Balance period end $ -

$ 860

Current liability

-



860

Non-current liability

-



-



Deferred payment facility on EPC contract for the construction of the Segilola Gold Mine The Group has constructed its Segilola Gold Mine through an engineering, procurement, and construction contract ("EPC Contract"). The EPC Contract was agreed on a lump sum turnkey basis which provided Thor with a fixed price of $67.5 million for the full delivery of design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of the proposed 715,000 ton per annum gold ore processing plant. The EPC Contract included a deferred element ("the Deferred Payment Facility") of 10% of the fixed price. The 10% deferred element was repayable in instalments over a 36-month period by repaying an amount on a series of repayment dates, as set out in the Deferred Payment Facility. Repayments commenced in March 2022. Interest accrued on the deferred amount at 8% per annum from the date the Facility Taking-Over Certificate was issued. The final instalment under the Deferred Payment Facility was paid in full during the year ended December 31, 2025, and no further amounts are outstanding.

December 31, 2025

Other



Fleet demobilization costs



Restoration costs



Total

Balance at beginning of period $ 19

$ 173

$ 4,869

$ 5,061

Unwinding of discount of

-



-



52



52

Foreign exchange movements e

4



-



-



4

Balance at period end $ 23

$ 173

$ 4,921

$ 5,117

Current liability

-



-



-



-

Non-current liability

23



173



4,921



5,117

December 31, 2024

Other



Fleet demobilization costs



Restoration costs



Total

Balance at beginning of period $ 20

$ 173

$ 4,815

$ 5,008

Unwinding of discount of

-



-



54



54

Foreign exchange movements e

(1 )

-



-



(1 ) Balance at period end $ 19

$ 173

$ 4,869

$ 5,061

Current liability

-



-



-



-

Non-current liability

19



173



4,869



5,061



The restoration costs provision is for the site restoration at Segilola Gold Project in Osun State Nigeria. The value of the above provision is measured by unwinding the discount on expected future cash flows using a discount factor that reflects the credit-adjusted risk-free rate of interest. It is expected that the restoration costs will be paid in US dollars, and as such US forecast inflation rates of 2.5% and the interest rate of 3.75% on 3-year US bonds were used to calculate the expected future cash flows, which are in line with the life of mine. The provision represents the net present value of the best estimate of the expenditure required to settle the obligation to rehabilitate environmental disturbances caused by mining operations at mine closure. The fleet demobilization costs provision is the value of the cost to demobilize the mining fleet upon closure of the mine.







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



During the year ended 31 December 2025, management reassessed certain historical asset classifications and depreciation methodologies to ensure alignment with the underlying nature and consumption pattern of the assets. As part of this review, the depreciation methodology applied to mining fleet right-of-use assets was revised from a straight-line basis to a units-of-production basis, as this more appropriately reflects the pattern in which the economic benefits of these assets are consumed. This change has been applied retrospectively. The impact on prior periods was assessed and determined to be not material, and therefore no restatement of previously reported amounts was required. In addition, certain mineral rights acquired as part of the 2016 asset acquisition, which had previously been included within the Segilola mine depletable balance following commencement of commercial production, have been reclassified to exploration and evaluation intangible assets (Note 13). These licences relate to areas that have not yet reached technical feasibility or commercial viability and are therefore more appropriately presented as intangible exploration assets. The combined effect of the above revision results in a reallocation within non-current assets.



January 1, 2024 Adjustment January 1, 2024

(reported)

(Adjusted) Property Plant and Equipment





Cost





Segilola mine depletable 194,326 (4,485) 189,841







Intangible assets





Gold exploration licenses 4,050 4,485 8,535

December 31, 2024 Adjustment December 31, 2024

(reported)

(Adjusted) Property Plant and Equipment





Cost





Segilola mine depletable 198,300 (4,485) 193,815







Intangible assets





Gold exploration licenses 7,449 4,485 11,934

a) Segilola mine Capitalized costs associated with Segilola depletable mining assets include $31.0M (2024 - $68.9M) related to the acquisition of production-stage properties, mine development expenditures and estimates of reclamation/closure costs, and $36.5M (2024 - $46.6M) related to processing plant, machinery and equipment. During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company capitalized $nil (2024: $0.7 million) of production stripping costs to the Segilola mine. The depletion expense related to production stripping costs deferred for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $5.7 million (year ended December 31, 2024 - $2.4 million). Included in the Segilola mine depletable balance at December 31, 2025, is $16.2 million (December 31, 2024 - $16.2 million) related to production stripping costs.

The Group's intangible assets costs are as follows:







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a) Douta Gold Project, Senegal: The Douta Project consists of 2 licences, a 100% interest in Demande 11618 and a 70% interest in licence EL03709. On September 8, 2025, the Group entered into a binding sale and purchase agreement with International Mining Company SARL ("IMC") to acquire the remaining 30% minority equity interest in Demande 11618. The transaction is subject to certain conditions precedent, including final approval from the Minister of Mines, which as at December 31, 2025 remained outstanding. Total consideration comprises $3.0 million in cash, of which 50% was paid on signing and 50% was paid in December 2025, and a 1.25% average net smelter royalty capped at $60.0 million. As at December 31, 2025, the $3.0 million cash consideration paid has been recognized as a prepayment within trade and other receivables, as completion of the acquisition still remains subject to conditions precedent (see Note 7). In 2025, the Group also acquired an initial 70% interest in the Bousankhoba Exploration Permit EL03720 ("Bousankhoba"), an early-stage gold exploration permit located contiguous to the east of the Group's Douta West permit. In accordance with applicable local mining regulations, the State is entitled to a 10% free carried interest in the project upon commencement of exploitation. As a result, the Group's effective economic interest is expected to be 65%. Bousankhoba covers approximately 30 kilometers of continuous soil geochemical anomalies and has been subject to limited historical early-stage drilling. The terms of the Bousankhoba acquisition include an earn-in payment of US$160 thousand. b) Lithium exploration Licenses, Nigeria As at December 31, 2025, the Group has over 600 km2 of granted tenure in south-west Nigeria that covers both known lithium bearing pegmatite deposits and a large unexplored prospective pegmatite-rich belt. During the year, the Group carried out an impairment assessment of its lithium exploration licences following the results obtained from exploration activities in 2025. The work performed did not identify commercially viable lithium resources, and no clear pathway to development or further value creation was established based on the information available. In addition, the Group does not plan to undertake further significant work on these licence areas and will continue to focus on its core gold operations. As a result, the decision was taken to fully impair the carrying value of the lithium exploration licences as at December 31, 2025, recognizing an impairment charge of $3,107 thousand through the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income. c) Gold exploration Licenses Nigeria As at December 31, 2025, the Group's gold exploration tenure in Nigeria currently primarily comprises 16 wholly owned exploration licenses and 13 partnership exploration licenses. Together with the mining lease over the Segilola Gold Deposit, Thor's total gold exploration tenure amounts to 1,697 km2. Cote D'Ivoire In addition, in 2025 the Group expanded its operations into Cote D'Ivoire via the agreements detailed below: Guitry The Group signed a binding sale and purchase agreement ("SPA") with Endeavour Mining Corporation ("Endeavour") to acquire a 100% interest in the Guitry Gold Exploration Project ("Guitry"). The acquisition was completed during 2025 with all necessary Ministerial approvals received. The total consideration for the acquisition was a cash payment of $100 thousand and a 2% Net Smelter Royalty. Boundiali In 2024, the Group entered into an option agreement with Goldridge Resources SARL to acquire up to 80% interest in the Boundiali Exploration Permit. This early-stage gold exploration project is located in northwest Côte d'Ivoire and comprises a 160 km2 exploration permit. Marahui In 2024, the Group entered into an option agreement with Compagnie Africaine de Recherche et d'Exploitation Minière ("CAREM") to acquire up to 80% interest in the Marahui permit. The permit covers an area of approximately 250 km2 in the Bondoukou region in northeastern Côte d'Ivoire, approximately 600 km from Abidjan. The Group paid an initial consideration of $50 thousand in cash.



December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Trade payables 891 44,367 Accrued liabilities 13,247 3,146 PSI service charge accrual 4,358 1,283 Dividends payable (Note 16) 659 - Other payables 208 171

19,363 48,967

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities are classified as financial liabilities and approximate their fair values. The decrease in trade payables compared to the prior year is primarily due to the settlement of amounts payable under the gold stream agreement during the year (see Note 9). Pioneer Service Charge (PSI) The PSI service charge accrual represents amounts payable under the Pioneer Status Incentive ("PSI") scheme in Nigeria. Under the terms of the PSI approval granted to the Group's Nigerian subsidiary, the entity is exempt from corporate income tax during the tax holiday period and is required to pay a pioneer service charge calculated as a percentage of operating results as defined under the PSI regulations.



December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024





Deferred revenue - 4,463

The deferred revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024 relates to cash received in advance of delivery of gold and not yet recognized as revenue. The advance sales as at December 31, 2024, represents 2,000 oz of gold that was delivered in January 2025.

a) Authorized Unlimited common shares without par value. b) Issued





December 31,

2025

Number



December 31,

2025

$



December 31,

2024

Number



December 31,

2024

$

As at start of the year

657,064,724



81,633



656,064,724



81,491

Issue of new shares:















- Share options exercised

8,232,758



1,473



1,000,000



142





665,297,482



83,106



657,064,724



81,633



On January 20, 2025, 13,040,000 options were exercised at a price of CAD$0.20 per share, resulting in net proceeds of $760 thousand and the issuance of 8,232,758 common shares. A portion of the options exercised were settled on a net settlement (cashless) basis, whereby the exercise price was satisfied through the withholding of a portion of the underlying shares. Accordingly, the number of shares issued were lower than the total number of options exercised. On November 22, 2024, 1,000,000 options were exercised at a price of CAD$0.20 per share, resulting in net proceeds of $142 thousand. c) Share-based compensation Stock option plan The Group has granted directors, officers and consultants share purchase options. These options were granted pursuant to the Group's stock option plan. Under the current Share Option Plan, 44,900,000 common shares of the Company are reserved for issuance upon exercise of options. All of the stock options granted were vested as at the reporting date. These options did not contain any market conditions and the fair value of the options were charged to the consolidated statements of comprehensive income or capitalized as Segilola mine construction costs in the period where granted to personnel whose cost is capitalized on the same basis The following is a summary of changes in stock options from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025, and the outstanding and exercisable options at December 31, 2025:







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The following is a summary of changes in options from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024, and the outstanding and exercisable options at December 31, 2024:







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d) Nature and purpose of equity and reserves The reserves recorded in equity on the Group's statement of financial position include 'Option reserve,' 'Currency translation reserve,' 'Retained earnings'.' 'Option reserve' is used to recognize the value of stock option grants prior to exercise or forfeiture. 'Currency translation reserve' is used to recognize the exchange differences arising on translation of the assets and liabilities of foreign branches and subsidiaries with functional currencies other than US dollars. 'Retained earnings' is used to record the Group's accumulated earnings. e) Dividends During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company declared dividends totaling $17.8 million (C$0.0375 per share), of which $17.1 million was paid during the year. The remaining balance of $0.7 million was unpaid as at December 31, 2025 and is included within accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 14). Dividends paid during the year are presented within financing activities in the consolidated statement of cash flows.

Diluted earnings per share was calculated based on the following:



December 31,

2025 December 31, 2024 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 664,936,594 656,171,573 Stock options - 3,044,459 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 664,936,594 659,216,032





Total common shares outstanding 665,297,482 657,064,724 Total potential diluted common shares 665,297,482 670,104,724

A number of key management personnel, or their related parties, hold or held positions in other entities that result in them having control or significant influence over the financial or operating policies of the entities outlined below. a) Trading transactions The Africa Finance Corporation ("AFC") is deemed to be a related party given the size of its shareholding in the Company. There have been no other transactions with the AFC other than the Gold Stream liability as disclosed in Note 9. b) Compensation of key management personnel The remuneration of directors and other members of key management during the year ended December 31, 2025, and 2024 were as follows:





Year Ended December 31,







2025



2024

Salaries and bonuses













Current officers (i) (ii) $ 2,113

$ 1,487

Directors' salaries, bonuses and fees









Adrian Coates (i) (ii)

155



144

Collin Ellison (i) (ii)

94



87

Folorunso Adeoye (i) (ii)

92



84

Franklin Edochie (i) (ii)

-



-

Julian Barnes (i) (ii)

95



87

Kayode Aderinokun (i) (ii)

87



80

Osam Iyahen (i) (ii)

-



-

Segun Lawson (i) (ii)

1,085



705



(i) Key management personnel were not paid post-employment benefits, termination benefits, or other long-term benefits during the years ended December 31, 2025, and 2024.

(ii) The Group paid consulting and director fees to both individuals and private companies controlled by directors and officers of the Group for services. Accounts payable and accrued liabilities at December 31, 2025, include $92 thousand (December 31, 2024 - $85 thousand) due to directors or private companies controlled by an officer and director of the Group. Amounts due to or from related parties are unsecured, non-interest bearing and due on demand.



19. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

The Group's financial instruments consist of cash, amounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities, gold stream liability, loans and other borrowings and lease liabilities. Fair value of financial assets and liabilities Fair values have been determined for measurement and/or disclosure purposes. When applicable, further information about the assumptions made in determining fair values is disclosed in the notes specific to that asset or liability. The carrying amount for cash, amounts receivable, and accounts payable, accrued liabilities, loans and borrowings and lease liabilities on the statement of financial position approximate their fair value because of the limited term of these instruments. Financial risk management objectives and policies The Group has exposure to the following risks from its use of financial instruments Interest rate risk Credit risk Liquidity and funding risk Market risk In common with all other businesses, the Group is exposed to risks that arise from its use of financial instruments. This note describes the Group's objectives, policies and processes for managing those risks and the methods used to measure them. Further quantitative information in respect of these risks is presented throughout these consolidated financial statements. There have been no substantive changes in the Group's exposure to financial instrument risks, its objectives, policies and processes for managing those risks or the methods used to measure them from previous years unless otherwise stated in these notes. The Board of Directors has overall responsibility for the establishment and oversight of the Group's risk management framework. The overall objective of the Board is to set policies that seek to reduce risk as far as possible without unduly affecting the Group's competitiveness and flexibility. Further details regarding these policies are set out below. Financial instruments by category The accounting policies for financial instruments have been applied to the line items below:

December 31, 2025 Measured at amortized cost Measured at fair value through profit and loss Total Assets Cash

137,750



-



137,750

Trade and other receivables

402



-



402

Total assets

138,152



-



138,152















Liabilities











Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

19,363



-



19,363

Lease liabilities

2,595



-



2,595

Total liabilities

21,958



-



21,958

December 31, 2024 Measured at amortized cost Measured at fair value through profit and loss Total Assets Cash and cash equivalents

12,040



-



12,040

Trade and other receivables

377



-



377

Total assets

12,417



-



12,417















Liabilities











Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

48,967



-



48,967

Loans and borrowings

860



-



860

Gold stream liability

-



9,358



9,358

Lease liabilities

7,210



-



7,210

Other financial liabilities

-



1,900



1,900

Total liabilities

57,037



11,258



68,295



Credit risk Credit risk is the risk of an unexpected loss if a counterparty to a financial instrument fails to meet its contractual obligations. The Group manages the credit risk associated with cash by investing these funds with highly rated financial institutions, and by monitoring its concentration of cash held in any one institution. As such, the Group deems the credit risk on its cash to be low. At December 31, 2025, 0.1% of the Group's cash balances were invested in AAA rated financial institutions (2024: 1%), 84.98% in AA rated financial institutions (2024: 77%), 0.22% in AA- rated financial institutions (2024: 1%), 0.0% in A rated financial institutions (2024: 1%), 0.89% in A- rates financial institutions (2024: 3%), 13.82% in BBB rated financial institutions (2024: nil) and 0.05% in B- rated institutions (2024: 0%). The Group sells its gold to large international organizations with strong credit ratings, and the historical level of customer defaults is minimal. As a result, the credit risk associated with gold trade receivables at December 31, 2025 is considered to be negligible. The carrying amount of financial assets represents the maximum credit exposure. The maximum exposure to credit risk at December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, were as follows:



December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Cash 137,750 12,040 Trade and other receivables 402 377 Total 138,152 12,417

Liquidity and funding risk Liquidity risk is the risk that the Group will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due. The Group ensures that there is sufficient capital in order to meet short-term business requirements, after taking into account the Group's holdings of cash. The Group's cash is held in business accounts and is available on demand. In the normal course of business, the Group enters into contracts and performs business activities that give rise to commitments for future minimum payments. The following table summarizes the Group's significant remaining contractual maturities for financial liabilities at December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024.

Contractual maturity analysis as at December 31, 2025





Less than

3 months

$



3 - 12

Months

$



1 - 5

Year

$



Longer than

5 years

$



Total

$

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

19,363



-



-



-



19,363

Lease liabilities

1,214



1,618



48



-



2,878





20,577



1,618



48



-



22,241



Contractual maturity analysis as at December 31, 2024





Less than

3 months

$



3 - 12

Months

$



1 - 5

Year

$



Longer than

5 years

$



Total

$

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

47,684



1,283



-



-



48,967

Lease liabilities

1,214



3,641



2,427



-



7,282

Gold stream liability

6,534



3,447



-



-



9,981

Loans and borrowings

-



932



-



-



932

Other liabilities

1,900



-



-



-



1,900





57,332



9,303



2,427



-



69,062



Market risk The Group is subject to normal market risks including fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and interest rates. While the Group manages its operations in order to minimize exposure to these risks, the Group has not entered into any derivatives or contracts to hedge or otherwise mitigate this exposure. a) Foreign currency risk The Group seeks to manage its exposure to this risk by holding its cash balances in the same denomination as that of the majority of expenditure to be incurred. The Group also seeks to ensure that the majority of expenditure and cash of individual subsidiaries within the Group are denominated in the same currency as the functional currency of that subsidiary. The Group's exploration expenditures, certain acquisition costs and operating expenses are denominated in United States Dollars, Nigerian Naira, UK Pounds Sterling and West African Franc. The Group's exposure to foreign currency risk arises primarily on fluctuations between the United States Dollar and the Canadian Dollar, Nigerian Naira, UK Pounds Sterling and West African Franc. The Group has not entered into any derivative instruments to manage foreign exchange fluctuations. The Group does enter into foreign exchange agreements during the ordinary course of operations in order to ensure that it has sufficient funds in order to meet payment obligations in individual currencies. These agreements are entered into at agreed rates and are not subject to exchange rate fluctuations between the agreement and settlement dates. The following table shows the currency of net monetary assets and liabilities by functional currency of the underlying companies for the year ended December 31, 2025:







Functional Currency











US dollar



Pound Sterling



Nigerian

Naira



West

African

Franc



Total

Currency of net

monetary

asset/(liability)

December 31, 2025

USD



December 31, 2025

USD



December 31, 2025

USD



December 31, 2025

USD



December 31, 2025

USD

Canadian dollar

(796 )

-



-



-



(796 ) US dollar

118,438



1



-



-



118,439

Pound Sterling

1,206



(12 )

-



-



1,194

Nigerian Naira

(2,820 )

-



-



(35 )

(2,855 ) West African Franc

262



-



83



-



345

Euro

(23 )

-



-



-



(23 ) Australian dollar

(110 )

-



-



-



(110 ) Total

116,157



(11 )

83



(35 )

116,194



The following table shows the currency of net monetary assets and liabilities by functional currency of the underlying companies for the year ended December 31, 2024:







Functional Currency











US dollar



Pound Sterling



Nigerian

Naira



West

African

Franc



Total

Currency of net

monetary

asset/(liability)

December 31, 2024

USD$



December 31, 2024

USD$



December 31, 2024

USD$



December 31, 2024

USD$



December 31, 2024

USD$

Canadian dollar

(240 )

-



-



-



(240 ) US dollar

(52,645 )

-



-



-



(52,645 ) Pound Sterling

(216 )

-



-



-



(216 ) Nigerian Naira

(2,637 )

-



(35 )

-



(2,672 ) West African Franc

49



-



-



83



132

Euro

(407 )

-



-



-



(407 ) Australian dollar

(82 )

-



-



-



(82 ) Total

(56,178 )

-



(35 )

83



(56,130 )

The following table discusses the Group's sensitivity to a 5% increase or decrease in the United States Dollar against the Nigerian Naira:

December 31, 2025

United States

Dollar

Appreciation

By 5% United States

Dollar

Depreciation

By 5% Comprehensive income (loss)





Financial assets and liabilities

134 (134) December 31, 2024





Comprehensive income (loss)





Financial assets and liabilities

126 (126)

20. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The Group manages, as capital, the components of shareholders' equity. The Group's objectives, when managing capital, are to safeguard its ability to continue as a going concern in order to develop and its mineral interests through the use of capital received via the issue of common shares and via debt instruments where the Board determines that the risk is acceptable and, in the shareholders' best interest to do so. The Group manages its capital structure, and makes adjustments to it, in light of changes in economic conditions and the risk characteristics of the underlying assets. To maintain or adjust its capital structure, the Group may attempt to issue common shares, borrow, acquire or dispose of assets or adjust the amount of cash.

21. CONTRACTUAL COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

Contractual Commitments The Group has no contractual obligations that are not disclosed on the consolidated statement of financial position. Contingent liabilities The Group is involved in various legal proceedings arising in the ordinary course of business. Management has assessed these contingencies and determined that, in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, all cases are considered remote. As a result, no provision has been made in the financial statements for any potential liabilities that may arise from these legal proceedings. Although the Group believes that it has valid defenses in these matters, the outcome of these proceedings is uncertain, and there can be no assurance that the Group will prevail in these matters. The Group will continue to assess the likelihood of any loss, the range of potential outcomes, and whether or not a provision is necessary in the future, as new information becomes available. Based on the information available, the Group does not believe that the outcome of these legal proceedings will have a material adverse effect on the financial position or results of operations of the Group. However, there can be no assurance that future developments will not materially affect the Group's financial position or results of operations.

22. SEGMENTED DISCLOSURES

Segment Information The Group's operations comprise three reportable segments, the Segilola Mine Project, Exploration Projects, and Corporate. These three reporting segments have been identified based on operational focuses of the Group following the decision to develop the Segilola Mine Project. The following table provides the Group's results by operating segment in the way information is provided to and used by the Group's chief operating decision maker, which is the CEO, to make decisions about the allocation of resources to the segments and assess their performance.

December 31, 2025

Segilola Mine Project



Exploration Projects



Corporate



Total

Current assets

120,793



3,373



62,499



186,665



























Non-current assets























Inventory

86,328



-



-



86,328

Trade and other receivables

-



-



223



223

Right-of-use assets

5,203



-



219



5,422

Property, plant and equipment

67,551



408



36



67,995

Intangible assets

62



60,387



-



60,449

Total assets

279,937



64,168



62,977



407,082

Non-current asset additions

4,857



22,495



-



27,352

Liabilities

(25,392 )

(218 )

(1,465 )

(27,075 ) Profit (loss) for the period

203,249



(3,107 )

(3,931 )

196,211

- revenue

325,480



-



-



325,480

- cost of sales

(110,316 )

-



-



(110,316 ) - impairment

-



(3,107 )

-



(3,107 ) - other administration expenses

(8,482 )

-



(6,391 )

(14,873 ) - interest expense and loss on liabilities designated as at FVTPL

(1,030 )

-



-



(1,030 )

Non-current assets by geographical location:

December 31, 2025

Senegal



Cote D`Ivoire



Nigeria



United Kingdom



Total

Inventory

-



-



86,328



-



86,328

Trade and other receivables

-



-



-



223



223

Right-of-use assets

-



-



5,203



219



5,422

Property, plant and equipment

387



-



67,572



36



67,995

Intangible assets

34,213



4,163



22,073



-



60,449

Total non-current assets

34,600



4,163



181,176



478



220,417



December 31, 2024

Segilola Mine Project



Exploration Projects



Corporate



Total

Current assets

56,349



325



1,031



57,705



















Non-current assets















Inventory

57,124



-



-



57,124

Trade and other receivables

-



-



208



208

Right-of-use assets

6,952



-



350



7,302

Property, plant and equipment

115,507



427



76



116,010

Intangible assets

134



40,589



-



40,723

Total assets

236,066



41,341



1,665



279,072

Non-current asset additions

4,054



8,671



-



12,725

Liabilities

(76,347 )

(178 )

(1,294 )

(77,819 ) Profit (loss) for the period

96,111



(121 )

(4,818 )

91,172

- revenue

193,130



-



-



193,130

- cost of sales

(80,946 )

-



-



(80,946 ) - other administration expenses

(5,595 )

(120 )

(4,625 )

(10,340 ) - interest expense and loss on liabilities designated as at FVTPL

(9,473 )

-



-



(9,473 )

Non-current assets by geographical location:

December 31, 2024

Senegal



British Virgin Islands



Nigeria



United Kingdom



Total

Inventory

-



-



57,124



-



57,124

Trade and other receivables

-



-



-



208



208

Right of use assets

-



-



6,952



350



7,302

Property, plant and equipment

401



-



115,533



76



116,010

Intangible

25,096



589



15,038



-



40,723

Total non-current assets

25,497



589



194,647



634



221,367



23. SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION



Year Ended

December 31,





2025



2024

Non-cash items:











Exploration & Evaluation assets expenditures

8



29

Change in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

relating to loans and borrowings repayments

-



2,302



24. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

On January 13, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a standard quarterly dividend of C$0.0125 per share and an additional bonus dividend of C$0.015 per share, for a total dividend of C$0.0275 per share. These dividends were paid on February 13, 2026.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR

DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES







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Source: Thor Explorations Ltd.