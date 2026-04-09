Tyson Insulation Helps Fresno Homeowners Beat Extreme Heat With Energy-Efficient Solutions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Tyson Insulation, a Fresno-based home insulation contractor, has announced its continued focus on providing energy-efficiency upgrades for residential properties. These services are designed to help reduce energy consumption, improve indoor air quality, and enhance overall home performance during high-temperature months.

The company reports over a decade of experience in insulation services and has received customer reviews across multiple platforms. Its team holds the Building Performance Institute (BPI) certification.

Impact of Summer Temperatures on Residential Energy Use

Fresno regularly sees temperatures pushing well past 100°F in summer, particularly in June-July. Inadequate or aging attic insulation can contribute to increased indoor heat gain and reduced energy efficiency. Tyson Insulation provides attic-focused evaluations to identify insulation gaps, air leaks, and ventilation issues that may impact cooling performance.

What Tyson Insulation Offers Fresno Homeowners?

Tyson Insulation provides several residential energy-efficiency services, including:

.Attic Insulation & Restoration

From a full attic cleanout and reinstall to specific insulation upgrades, Tyson's certified installation team provides installation services. They install blown-in, spray foam, and cellulose insulation, selecting the appropriate material for each home's specific needs.

.Radiant Barriers

Radiant barrier installation is designed to reduce heat transfer before it enters the living space, reducing cooling loads and relieving stress on the AC system.

.Air Sealing

When cracks and gaps occur in the home's envelope, it silently drains energy. Air leaks are sealed at their source, keeping cooled air inside and warm air outside with Tyson's air-sealing service.

.Whole House Fans

Tyson Insulation provides Fresno homeowners with one of the most economical cooling systems. They install QuietCool whole house fans that can help reduce indoor temperatures under certain conditions. These systems may use less electricity compared to traditional air conditioning systems and central air conditioning.

.Air Quality Solutions

Tyson Insulation also offers high-quality Air Purifier installation. These systems reduce allergens, lower humidity, and enhance circulation indoors in Fresno homes.

.Company Background and Customer Feedback

Tyson Insulation has operated in the region for over a decade! They have been in the home insulation business for over a decade, and the reviews say a lot about their quality services:

5.0 Star Rating on Google - 450+ Reviews

4.9 Star Rating on Angi - 69+ Reviews

4.4 Star Rating on Yelp - 30+ Reviews

BBB A+ Rated

BPI Certified

Hundreds of Central Valley families have already made the upgrade. The feedback is consistent - lower bills, cooler rooms, and a home that finally feels calmer with low bills.

Proudly Serving Fresno and the Entire Central Valley

Tyson Insulation proudly serves homeowners across Fresno, Visalia, Turlock, Madera, Tulare, Ceres, Wasco, Atwater, Delano, and surrounding communities throughout Central and Northern California.

Can't do the whole upgrade at once? That's fine! They also provide financing to help Fresno homeowners move forward now and work out the cost over time.

.About Tyson Insulation

Tyson Insulation is a Fresno-based company specializing in residential insulation and energy-efficiency services. Founded by CEO Chris Tyson, the team is BPI Certified, BBB A+ rated, and has earned 450+ five-star reviews from homeowners across the Central Valley. They handle attic insulation, full restorations, radiant barriers, air sealing, whole-house fan installation, and indoor air quality solutions - services intended to support residential energy efficiency and indoor comfort to stay comfortable year-round.

If your energy bills are climbing or your home won't stay cool in the Central Valley heat, it's time to take a look at your attic.

Call Tyson insulation to schedule a free attic inspection