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UN Secretary-General Denounces Israel's Latest Lebanon Strikes
(MENAFN) United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has "unequivocally condemned" Israel's latest wave of strikes on Lebanon, sounding the alarm over mounting civilian casualties and the growing threat the offensive poses to fragile regional peace efforts.
In a formal statement issued Wednesday, Guterres said the April 8 attacks left hundreds of civilians dead or wounded — among them children — while inflicting widespread destruction on civilian infrastructure. The UN chief offered his condolences directly to the Lebanese government and people, and called for a full and speedy recovery for the injured.
The Secretary-General issued a stark warning about the broader geopolitical stakes, stating: "With the announcement of the ceasefire between Iran and the United States, the ongoing military activity in Lebanon poses a grave risk to the ceasefire and the efforts toward a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region."
His statement left no room for ambiguity on the path forward: "The Secretary-General reiterates his call to all parties to immediately cease hostilities."
Guterres also invoked the binding obligations of international humanitarian law, stressing that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be safeguarded unconditionally, and that strikes targeting them are "unacceptable." He reinforced his long-standing position that no military solution exists to the conflict, pressing all parties to return to diplomacy and honor the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
The condemnation comes against a rapidly shifting backdrop. Iran and the United States announced a two-week truce on Tuesday — a pause designed to lay the groundwork for a comprehensive agreement ending the war that Washington and Tel Aviv launched against Tehran on February 28, a conflict that has already claimed numerous lives on multiple fronts.
The truce declaration arrived with little time to spare — less than two hours before the expiration of a deadline that US President Donald Trump had repeatedly pushed back, during which he had threatened Iran with "the destruction of an entire civilization" should it refuse to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or reject a final deal.
In a formal statement issued Wednesday, Guterres said the April 8 attacks left hundreds of civilians dead or wounded — among them children — while inflicting widespread destruction on civilian infrastructure. The UN chief offered his condolences directly to the Lebanese government and people, and called for a full and speedy recovery for the injured.
The Secretary-General issued a stark warning about the broader geopolitical stakes, stating: "With the announcement of the ceasefire between Iran and the United States, the ongoing military activity in Lebanon poses a grave risk to the ceasefire and the efforts toward a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region."
His statement left no room for ambiguity on the path forward: "The Secretary-General reiterates his call to all parties to immediately cease hostilities."
Guterres also invoked the binding obligations of international humanitarian law, stressing that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be safeguarded unconditionally, and that strikes targeting them are "unacceptable." He reinforced his long-standing position that no military solution exists to the conflict, pressing all parties to return to diplomacy and honor the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
The condemnation comes against a rapidly shifting backdrop. Iran and the United States announced a two-week truce on Tuesday — a pause designed to lay the groundwork for a comprehensive agreement ending the war that Washington and Tel Aviv launched against Tehran on February 28, a conflict that has already claimed numerous lives on multiple fronts.
The truce declaration arrived with little time to spare — less than two hours before the expiration of a deadline that US President Donald Trump had repeatedly pushed back, during which he had threatened Iran with "the destruction of an entire civilization" should it refuse to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or reject a final deal.
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