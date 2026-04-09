71-Year-Old Shopkeeper Lures Child With Chocolates Before Sexual Assault In Andhra Pradesh

A shocking case has emerged from Achanta town in West Godavari district, where a 71-year-old man allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl inside his grocery shop after luring her with chocolates and biscuits.

Police identified the accused as Velagan Venkata Swamy, a widower who runs a small mom-and-pop store in the neighbourhood. On Tuesday afternoon, the girl had gone to his shop to buy chocolates. With no one around, Swamy allegedly enticed her with promises of more sweets and biscuits, leading her inside. Once she followed him, police said he sexually assaulted her, ignoring her cries.

Complaint Filed And Medical Examination

The child returned home in pain and narrated the ordeal to her mother. That same night, the mother lodged a complaint with Achanta police. On Wednesday morning, the girl was sent to Palakollu government hospital for medical examination.

Police have registered a case and formed teams to trace the accused, who is currently absconding. Achanta police sub-inspector Venkata Ramana stated that the girl's parents belong to a lower economic background and run a small fruit shop in the locality.

Authorities confirmed that the victim's identity has not been disclosed, in line with Supreme Court directives on cases involving sexual assault.