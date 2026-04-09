IPL 2026: 'Control The Emotion, We Can Still Smile,' Skipper Axar Tells Teammates After DC's Heartbreaking Loss

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Urging his side to remain composed despite a crushing defeat, Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel reminded his teammates to stay calm and positive after their agonising one-run loss to the Gujarat Titans.

In a video shared by the franchise following the match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, Axar sought to lift spirits in the dressing room after a result that slipped through their grasp in dramatic fashion.

“Start of the season, I told, you know, control the emotion and stay calm in any situation. All are, you know, sad, feeling sad. We can still smile, it's okay. It's a long tournament. I think if he didn't hit those sixes, I think we are not in the, you know, in the game. We'll go Chennai and start again. Keep smiling. Cheers,” Axar told his teammates.

The Titans clinched their first victory of the season in a thrilling finish, capitalising on a dramatic final over that saw momentum swing repeatedly. Chasing 211, Delhi Capitals ended at 209/8, falling just one-run short despite a late surge.

The turning point came in the closing moments when David Miller, who had reignited hopes with a blistering unbeaten 41 off 20 balls, opted against taking a single off the penultimate delivery of the final over, bowled by Prasidh Krishna. The decision, reflecting a lack of confidence in partner Kuldeep Yadav, proved costly.

On the final ball, with two runs required, Prasidh delivered a slower bouncer that Miller failed to connect. Attempting a desperate run, Kuldeep was caught short of his crease as Jos Buttler effected the decisive run-out behind the stumps. A review for a wide was turned down, sealing Delhi's fate.

Earlier, the Titans appeared in control heading into the 19th over, with Delhi requiring 36 from the final two overs. However, Miller's explosive hitting - including two towering sixes and a boundary off Mohammed Siraj in a 23-run over - brought the contest back to life.

Despite the late fireworks, Delhi's chase ultimately fell short, marking their first defeat of the season. For Gujarat, it was a breakthrough win after two unsuccessful outings.