IPL 2026: 'KL Gave Me Some Tips On How To Play In These Venues', Says DC Opener Nissanka

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Delhi Capitals opener Pathum Nissanka said his 76-run opening stand with KL Rahul was built on a clear plan to attack early, and credited the senior wicketkeeper-batter for sharing valuable tips during their partnership.

Thanks to that partnership, where Nissanka made 41 off 24 balls and even took 23 runs off Ashok Sharma in the final over of power-play, DC reached 100 in 9.4 overs in a chase of 211. But they suffered a one-run defeat to Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, as DC got their first loss of the competition.

"Me and Rahul tried to dominate in the powerplay. I think that's our game plan. We batted really well. He shared his experience and gives me some tips on how to play in these venues. I try to do my best every time because I trust myself, I believe in it, and I go and do it – that's it," said Nissanka in the post-match press conference.

The Sri Lankan opener stated that the team management had given him clarity about his role at the top of the order. "Yes, they said to play my normal game and dominate in the powerplay. That's the main thing I had in my head. I think I know my plans, so I go for it. I just believe in myself. Whatever happens, I know my strength and my batting - that's it."

DC will play their next game in IPL 2026 against five-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday evening. On adjusting to playing in the IPL for the first time, Nissanka said,“Every Sri Lankan desires to play in the IPL, as it's one of the high standard leagues. Everyone has their own expectations and if somebody gets a chance, they need to play well.

"A couple of players like (Wanindu) Hasaranga and (Matheesha) Pathirana aren't playing because they are injured, but we are getting a chance and we have to play well," he concluded.