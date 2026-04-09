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Vietnam's New President Set for Four-Day China Visit
(MENAFN) Vietnam's newly inaugurated President To Lam is set to make China his first foreign destination since assuming office, embarking on a four-day state visit beginning next week, state media confirmed Thursday.
A Chinese news agency reported that the trip, scheduled from April 14 to 17, was arranged at the personal invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. "At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and President To Lam will pay a state visit to China from April 14 to 17," the news agency stated.
The announcement follows a landmark political development in Hanoi, where Vietnamese lawmakers voted unanimously earlier this week to install the Communist Party's General Secretary To Lam as head of state for a five-year term — making the upcoming Beijing trip his inaugural overseas engagement as president.
High-level meetings with President Xi Jinping and other senior Chinese officials are expected to feature prominently on To Lam's agenda during the visit.
The diplomatic trip carries significant weight, reflecting the deepening political and economic bonds between the two neighboring socialist nations. Anchored by strong ideological alignment and robust cross-border commerce, the relationship has steadily grown in strategic importance — with bilateral trade surpassing $260 billion in 2024 alone, underscoring just how intertwined the two economies have become.
A Chinese news agency reported that the trip, scheduled from April 14 to 17, was arranged at the personal invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. "At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and President To Lam will pay a state visit to China from April 14 to 17," the news agency stated.
The announcement follows a landmark political development in Hanoi, where Vietnamese lawmakers voted unanimously earlier this week to install the Communist Party's General Secretary To Lam as head of state for a five-year term — making the upcoming Beijing trip his inaugural overseas engagement as president.
High-level meetings with President Xi Jinping and other senior Chinese officials are expected to feature prominently on To Lam's agenda during the visit.
The diplomatic trip carries significant weight, reflecting the deepening political and economic bonds between the two neighboring socialist nations. Anchored by strong ideological alignment and robust cross-border commerce, the relationship has steadily grown in strategic importance — with bilateral trade surpassing $260 billion in 2024 alone, underscoring just how intertwined the two economies have become.
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