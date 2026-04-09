Tomtom Launches Unified Speed Restrictions For Higher-Precision Speed Data Across ISA, ADAS And Automation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AMSTERDAM, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2 ), the specialist in mapping and location technology, today announced the launch of Unified Speed Restrictions, a new service designed to deliver fresher, more accurate speed information. Built to support global regulatory frameworks and the next generation of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Unified Speed Restrictions helps carmakers achieve speed accuracy beyond Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) requirements.

ISA plays a crucial role in road safety and driver comfort by helping vehicles stay aligned with the correct speed limit. However, real driver trust depends on more than meeting minimum ISA compliance. It requires exceptional accuracy and reliability in the underlying speed limit information, so the system performs correctly not just often enough to comply, but consistently enough to be trusted.

Unified Speed Restrictions seamlessly fuses TomTom's full range of static and live speed data sources, including unsigned speed limits, roadside sign recognition, probe data and real‐time variable speed limits, into a single, continuously refreshed and highly accurate speed output. The service ensures vehicle systems always have access to the latest speed information. This improved accuracy and freshness help ensure vehicle systems identify the correct speed limit all the time.

The new service also better supports more advanced automated driving features. Accurate speed information allows vehicles to make better predictions, plan smoother maneuvers, and deliver more comfortable experiences across a range of driving situations.

“Accurate and trusted speed information is foundational to road safety, regulatory compliance and automated driving at scale,” said Manuela Locarno Ajayi, SVP of Product Engineering, TomTom.“With Unified Speed Restrictions, we are equipping automakers with a globally consistent, future‐ready foundation that reduces complexity, enabling higher levels of automation.”

Unified Speed Restrictions comes both as an API and pre-integrated with the TomTom ADAS SDK, enabling carmakers to achieve ISA compliance and deploy predictive driver assistance features right out of the box. The TomTom ADAS SDK is flexible and modular, allowing automakers and Tier 1 suppliers to integrate high-quality ADAS data into a wide variety of software stacks without vendor lock-in. This pre-integrated solution reduces development complexity and cost while accelerating time to market.

About TomTom:

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Thousands of communities.

We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world's smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs and SDKs empower the dreamers and doers to move our world forward.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with 3,300 employees around the globe, TomTom has been shaping the future of mobility for over 30 years.

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