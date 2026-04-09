India, Bangladesh Discuss Ways To Strengthen Defence Ties

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, April 9 (IANS) India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma held a meeting with Defence Adviser to Bangladesh's Prime Minister, Brigadier General (Retd) AKM Shamsul Islam and underlined the importance of sustained development of bilateral ties.

During the meeting, the two officials reviewed security and defence cooperation between India and Bangladesh, including bilateral consultation mechanisms, training exchanges, capacity building initiatives and exchanges between the defence institutes of the two countries and discussed ways to further strengthen their defence ties.

"High Commissioner Pranay Verma called on H.E. Brig. Gen. (Retd.) Dr. A.K.M Shamsul Islam, Defence Advisor to the Hon'ble Prime Minister of Bangladesh on 08 April 2026. They underlined the importance of sustained development of India-Bangladesh ties, and affirmed the unshakeable bond between the two countries rooted in their shared sacrifices during Bangladesh's Liberation War of 1971. They reviewed their wide ranging security and defence cooperation, including bilateral consultation mechanisms, training exchanges, capacity building initiatives and exchanges between the defence institutes of the two countries," Indian High Commission in Bangladesh posted on X.

"They discussed ways to further strengthen their defence ties as an important component of their overall bilateral relationship. They also exchanged views on common security challenges and agreed to work together to promote peace, security and stability in the region. High Commissioner conveyed India's willingness to closely work with the Government of Bangladesh to enhance their multifaceted cooperation based on mutual interest and mutual benefit," it added.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Khalilur Rahman and his delegation in New Delhi on Wednesday, discussing bilateral ties, regional and global developments.

"Pleased to host FM Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh and his delegation this afternoon. We discussed strengthening our bilateral relationship in its various facets. Also exchanged views on regional and global developments. Agreed to remain in close touch," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Khalilur Rahman arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday on a "goodwill visit" that Dhaka emphasised is expected to play an "important foundation" for elevating the areas of cooperation between both countries to more productive and sustainable levels in the future.

"Warm welcome to FM Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh on his arrival in New Delhi today. India and Bangladesh share warm and historic ties anchored in strong people to people relations. The visit will further bolster India Bangladesh partnership," the MEA posted on X.

The trip assumes significance as it is the first visit to India by a Bangladeshi minister since the BNP-led government assumed office in February, indicating a shift in the recalibration of India and Bangladesh ties, which had strained during the 18-month tenure of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus amid escalating attacks on Hindu minorities and anti-India rhetoric.

On Monday, India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma called on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, where both sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral engagement and cooperation across key sectors.

During the meeting, Verma expressed India's willingness to deepen ties through a "positive, constructive and forward-looking approach" built on shared interest and mutual benefit.