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Bayern Munich Edge Real Madrid 2-1: Kompany Hails Neuer's UCL Brilliance Football News


2026-04-09 01:06:43
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Bayern Munich stunned Real Madrid with a 2-1 away win in the UCL quarter-final first leg. Coach Vincent Kompany praised Manuel Neuer for a brilliant performance, as Bayern gained a crucial edge heading into the second leg. 0:00 - Kompany Hails Neuer's UCL Brilliance 1:38 - Bayern Munich Edge Real Madrid 2-1 2:18 - Bayern Heads Into Second Leg

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