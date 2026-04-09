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Lakshmir Bhandar News Update: Rs 1500 Announced, Rs 500 Received? Here's The Truth About Less Payments
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The government increased the Lakshmir Bhandar allowance, but many women only got ₹500 in April. This has caused a lot of confusion across the state. People think it might be a tech problem and are hoping the rest of the money will come soon.With elections just around the corner, the political scene in Bengal is getting intense. The Mamata government is introducing several schemes to secure votes. They recently launched Yubasathi for unemployed youth and also increased the Lakshmir Bhandar allowance.The Lakshmir Bhandar scheme is often seen as a masterstroke for the Mamata government. However, it's now facing scrutiny because many people in the state did not receive the full promised amount this month.Since coming to power, the Mamata government has started many schemes for the public. These schemes, like the widow pension, old-age pension, Lakshmir Bhandar, Yubashree, Kanyashree, and Yubasathi, have helped a lot of people.Under the scheme, general category women are supposed to get ₹1500, while SC/ST women get ₹1700. But this April, many found only ₹500 in their accounts, leading to widespread questions about the payment.People are guessing that a technical issue caused this payment problem. While this happened to many beneficiaries, some others actually got ₹1000 in advance at the end of March, with the remaining amount credited in April.Beneficiaries usually get their Lakshmir Bhandar money by the 10th of each month. Everyone is wondering why the full amount didn't come through this time. However, experts believe the pending amount will likely be credited later this month.
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