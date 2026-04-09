Somy Ali Recalls Being Pitted Against Henna Actress Zeba Bakhtiar In The 90S

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actress Somy Ali took a trip down memory Lane and recalled the days when the magazines try to pit her and Henna actress Zeba Bakhtiar against each other.

Talking about the 90s era of Bollywood, Somy highlighted how it was an era when social media didn't exist and information about actors was very exclusive to fans, further mentioning how tablets took advantage of it.

“So for all you Youngins out there who grew up with social media and are able to literally catch celebrities saying things and sharing their lives with you. Us 90's teens didn't have that luxury and the tabloids worldwide took unbelievable advantage of this fact.”

She added,“This #tbt we go back to a memory of my first time meeting in 1993 with the stunningly gorgeous 'Henna' heroine, Zeba Bakhtiar. Given we were both Pakistani born, while I was raised in the U.S., the magazines decided to do what they did best: Pit us against one an other, but it didn't work to their dismay.”

She added,“ And to date I have the utmost respect and consider our very first encounter with the utmost fondness. Zeba was and is one of most beautiful people I have ever met and I only have fond memories of her. Here's wishing her all the goodness in the world.

#somyali #mumbai_diaries #zebabakhtiar #beautifulpeople.”

Somy, along with the caption also put up a throwback picture featuring herself and Zeba in their younger days from the 90s era.

Talking about Zeba Bakhtiar, the actress played the lead role in the super hit movie, Henna that released in 1991

The film was directed by Randhir Kapoor and was originally envisioned by Raj Kapoor.

The film starred Zeba Bakhtiar in the titular role, alongside Rishi Kapoor and Ashwini Bhave.

Talking about the plot of the movie it revolves around across border love story and dwells highly on emotions and drama.

The movie's music, composed by Ravindra Jain, went on to become hugely popular. Songs like 'Main Hoon Khushrang Henna' annf 'Der Na Ho Jaye Kahin' became chartbusters.

–IANS

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