Assam Polls: With Above 18 Pc, Moderate Voter Turnout In Early Trends

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 9 (IANS) Early polling trends in Assam indicated moderate voter participation across several constituencies during the initial hours on Thursday.

In Bongaigaon district, Abhayapuri recorded a voter turnout of 18.75 per cent, followed closely by Srijangram at 18.07 per cent and Bongaigaon constituency at 17.8 per cent, according to preliminary data released by election authorities.

Meanwhile, in Upper Assam, Demow registered a turnout of 18.28 per cent, while Nazira saw 18.24 per cent voting.

Sivasagar reported a slightly higher participation at 18.52 per cent during the early phase of polling.

Polling is currently underway across all constituencies in the state, with officials expecting voter turnout to increase steadily as the day progresses.

Assam is witnessing a high-voltage electoral battle as polling will be held for all 126 Assembly constituencies, with the contest largely shaping up as a direct fight between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led opposition alliance.

The ruling BJP, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is aiming to secure a third consecutive term in office, while the Congress is attempting to stage a comeback after being voted out of power in 2016.

According to official data, a total of 722 candidates are in the fray. Prominent names include CM Himanta Sarma, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi, and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

Polling is taking place across 31,490 polling stations spread over 35 districts. The electorate comprises around 2.50 crore eligible voters, including nearly 1.25 crore women and 318 voters from the third gender category.

Among political parties, the Congress party has fielded the highest number of candidates at 99, followed by the BJP with 90. The AIUDF is contesting 30 seats, while NDA allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) have fielded 26 and 11 candidates, respectively.

Other parties in the fray include Raijor Dal (13), AJP (10), CPI(M) (3), APHLC (2), AAP (18), UPPL (18), Trinamool Congress (22), and JMM (16), in addition to 258 Independent candidates.

The constituencies of Algapur-Katlicherra and Karimganj South have the highest number of candidates at 15 each. In contrast, nine seats -- Rangia, Jagiroad (SC), Hojai, Naduar, Jonai (ST), Doomdooma, Mahmora, Teok, and Lakhipur -- are witnessing straight contests with only two candidates each.

Out of the total contestants, 59 are women, with the Congress fielding the highest number at 14, followed by the BJP with seven.