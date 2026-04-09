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""Customers are more informed than they have ever been. They read ingredient lists. They research compounds. And increasingly, they are walking away from brands that cannot clearly explain what is in their products and why. We have always been transparent about our formulations because we have nothing to hide - every ingredient is natural, and every ingredient has a purpose." - Nadia Doh, Founder, Sweetwater Labs"As consumer awareness of skincare ingredients continues to grow, New York-based Sweetwater Labs reports increasing demand from buyers who are making purchasing decisions based on what a product excludes rather than what it contains. The brand, which has never used synthetic fragrances, parabens, or chemical preservatives in any formulation, says transparency has become its most effective sales tool.

The skincare industry has faced growing scrutiny over ingredient transparency in recent years. Consumer advocacy groups and independent researchers have drawn attention to the widespread use of synthetic compounds, chemical preservatives, and artificial fragrances in products marketed as "natural" or "clean." The result has been a more educated consumer base that increasingly demands full disclosure about what goes into the products they apply to their skin daily.

Sweetwater Labs has operated under a full-transparency model since its founding. The company's product line - which includes serums, face oils, masks, cleansers, body care products, and natural perfumes - is formulated entirely without synthetic fragrances, parabens, or chemical preservatives. Scent profiles are derived exclusively from pure natural components, and every ingredient in every product serves a specific functional purpose rather than a cosmetic or marketing one.







Founder Nadia Doh developed the brand's formulations through a decade of research into apothecary traditions and botanical ingredient science. Key ingredients include Bulgarian rose oil for its skin-regenerating properties, argan oil for deep hydration, glycolic acid derived from sugar cane for gentle exfoliation, and hyaluronic acid for moisture retention. Customers frequently cite the simplicity and recognisability of the ingredient lists as a deciding factor in their initial purchase.

The shift toward ingredient-conscious purchasing has created challenges for brands that have relied on synthetic formulations. Products that list dozens of unrecognisable chemical compounds are increasingly viewed with suspicion by a consumer base that has access to more information than ever before. For Sweetwater Labs, this trend has reinforced a business model that was built around transparency from the outset rather than adapted to it after the fact.

Customer reviews reflect this dynamic. Buyers frequently describe researching the brand's ingredients before purchasing and being satisfied that every component could be identified and understood. This pre-purchase confidence appears to contribute to strong retention, with multiple customer accounts remaining active for six years or more.

The brand backs all products with an unlimited satisfaction guarantee and offers free domestic shipping with no minimum order requirement. All products are cruelty-free, vegan (with the exception of goat's milk soaps), and non-GMO. A portion of monthly revenue is directed to charitable organisations.

Contact: | 646-825-1488 | Instagram: @sweetwaterlabsnyc