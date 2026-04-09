Cool Weather To Extend Through Weekend With Limited Rainfall

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 9 (Petra) -- A stable but relatively cool weather pattern is expected to persist through the weekend, with only limited rainfall forecast in northern areas, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.Relatively cool conditions are prevailing on Thursday across most regions, while warmer weather continues in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low cloud cover is concentrated over northern and central areas, with southwesterly winds blowing at moderate speeds and becoming active at times.The outlook for Friday indicates little change in the overall pattern, as relatively cool conditions continue across most regions, accompanied by cloud cover at varying altitudes. Warmer conditions will remain confined to low-lying areas, while westerly winds stay moderate with intermittent activity.A slight shift is expected on Saturday, with low clouds persisting and a brief chance of light showers in parts of northern regions. Winds will turn northwesterly, ranging from moderate to occasionally active, with gusts that may raise dust in Badia areas.Conditions on Sunday are forecast to remain largely unchanged, with relatively cool weather continuing across most regions and warmer conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low cloud cover will persist, while northwesterly winds remain moderate and occasionally active, stirring dust at times in desert areas.Temperature ranges on Thursday reflect the prevailing conditions, with East Amman forecast between 18 C and 11 C, and West Amman between 16 C and 9 C. Northern highlands will record 15 C to 8 C, while the Sharah highlands range between 14 C and 7 C.In the Badia, temperatures are expected between 22 C and 12 C, and in the plains between 19 C and 11 C. The northern Jordan Valley is forecast at 26 C to 14 C, rising to 28 C to 18 C in the southern valley. The Dead Sea will record 27 C to 17 C, while Aqaba reaches 28 C to 18 C.