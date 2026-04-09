Assam Assembly Election Today: Schools, Colleges, Banks - What's Open, What's Closed For Polls Today?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Polling for all 126 Assam assembly constituencies began on Thursday to decide the electoral fate of 722 candidates. In the high-stakes election, the ruling BJP is aiming for a third consecutive term in office, while the Congress seeks to wrest power after being ousted in 2016.

Polling, being held in a single phase, began at 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm. Long queues of voters were seen outside polling stations from early morning.

An electorate of 2.50 crore, including 1.25 crore women and 318 from the third gender, can exercise their franchise in 31,490 polling stations across the state.

Check what's open and what's closed in Assam for elections today:

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Banks: As Assam goes to the polls today, bank branches in the state are typically shut to ensure employee participation in the electoral process. Although there is no blanket RBI notification marking it as a national holiday, customers in Assam should expect most physical branches to remain closed

Government offices: Government offices across Assam and other states are undergoing polls on April 9.

Schools and colleges: All schools, government and private, in Assam will be closed in view of elections on Thursday, April 9. Similarly, all colleges will also be closed.

Assam Assembly Election today: What's open today?

Public transport: Public transport, including bus, train, metro and auto rickshaw services, will be available.

Emergency services: Emergency services like hospitals, ambulances, medicine shops, the fire department and others will be open today.

Shops and markets: Shops and malls will remain open today despite the Good Friday holiday. Shoppers can expect a normal day at markets.

Stock markets: The Indian stock markets – BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain open today.

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Prominent candidates in the Assam Assembly Election include Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi, assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Leader of the opposition Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi, and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

Several cabinet ministers, including the AGP's Atul Bora and Keshav Mahanta, and the BPF's Charan Boro are also in the fray.

The Congress has the highest of 99 contestants, followed by the BJP (90), AIUDF (30), NDA allies AGP (26) and BPF (11).

Opposition alliance's Raijor Dal is contesting in 13, AJP in 10, CPI(M) in 3 and APHLC in 2. Outside the two coalitions, the AAP is contesting in 18 seats, UPPL in 18, TMC 22, JMM 16 and there are 258 independents.

The ruling NDA's main constituents are the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodo Peoples' Front (BPF) while the opposition alliance comprises the Congress, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), CPI(M), All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) and CPI(ML).

The counting of votes is scheduled on May 4.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to the people of Assam to exercise their franchise in large numbers in the assembly elections.

In separate messages in English, besides Assamese, PM Modi particularly requested the youth and women to step forward and vote in large numbers.

"As polling begins for the Assam Assembly elections 2026, I appeal to the people of Assam to exercise their franchise in large numbers. I hope that the state's youth and women voters participate enthusiastically and make this election a celebration of democracy and public duty," he said in a post on X.

(With PTI inputs)