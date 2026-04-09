RG Kar Victim's Mother Vows To Defeat Mamata, Won't Comb Hair For Justice

Ratna Debnath, the BJP candidate and mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim, has vowed to defeat Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections, taking a vow that she won't comb her hair till she gets justice for her daughter. Declaring the Chief Minister as her primary adversary, Debnath stated that the Chief Minister failed to save her daughter from the horrific crime at the RG Kar Medical College and hospital. "My main enemy is Mamata Banerjee because she's the Health Minister, and my daughter worked for the Health Department. Why didn't Mamata Banerjee save my daughter? I never combed my hair; I'll take an oath until my daughter gets justice - I won't comb my hair. I'll file the nomination tomorrow. People are supporting me and want to see Mamata Banerjee defeated," said Debnath.

Background: RG Kar Medical College Incident

The RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident occurred on August 9, 2024, when a 31-year-old female postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in a seminar room on campus. The case led to widespread protests and outrage across the country, with many demanding justice for the victim. The investigation was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the Calcutta High Court expressed dissatisfaction with the police's handling of the case. The CBI has since arrested several individuals.

West Bengal Polls in Two Phases

Meanwhile, polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Phase 1 Polling Details

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covering 152 Assembly constituencies will begin with the issuance of the gazette notification on March 30. The last date for filing nominations for this phase is April 6, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 7. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until April 9. Polling for the first phase will be held on April 23.

Phase 2 Polling Details

For the second phase, which covers 142 Assembly constituencies, the gazette notification will be issued on April 2. The last date for filing nominations is April 9, and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 10. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until April 13. Voting for this phase is scheduled for April 29.

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