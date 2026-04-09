Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Is April Turning Cold In Delhi? IMD Explains Sudden Temperature Drop

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi witnessed an unusually cool spell in April as rain, clouds, and strong winds pushed temperatures far below normal, marking the chilliest day in over a decade before a sharp heat rebound is expected

Delhi experienced an unexpected dip in temperatures, recording its coolest April day in 11 years. The maximum temperature settled at 28.2°C, nearly 7 degrees below normal. Cloud cover, scattered rainfall, and gusty winds combined to create weather more typical of late winter than peak summer. For residents, this brought a short-lived but welcome break from the usual early April heat.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that unstable weather conditions may persist briefly. Thunderstorms, light rain, and wind speeds reaching 30–40 km/h are likely to impact parts of Delhi and nearby regions. Humidity levels between 50% and 80% could make conditions slightly uncomfortable despite the cooler temperatures. Authorities have advised people to stay updated and take precautions while stepping out.

According to IMD experts, the current cool spell is driven by a western disturbance affecting northwestern India. However, this relief is temporary. Clear skies are expected to return soon, leading to a sharp rise in temperatures-by 6 to 10 degrees Celsius across northern plains. This means Delhi is likely to transition quickly back to typical summer heat conditions in the coming days.