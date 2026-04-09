Congress Chief Kharge's Appeal To Voters In Keralam, Assam, Puducherry

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged voters to exercise their constitutional voting right as voting across 296 seats in Keralam, Assam and Puducherry commenced earlier in the day. In an 'X' post, Kharge pointed out the rising unemployment, financial distress, and growing uncertainty within Keralam under the Left Democratic Front (LDF) regime, while highlighting the responsibility of its people to showcase the nation what "progressive thinking truly means."

Kharge's Appeal to Keralam Voters

"My dear sisters and brothers of Keralam, You have always stood for education, dignity, secular values, and social justice. You have shown the nation what progressive thinking truly means. Now, once again, the responsibility lies in your hands. Over the past years, you have faced rising unemployment, financial distress, and growing uncertainty. Farmers, plantation workers, youth, and small business owners have all asked a simple question: "Where is the relief? Where is the opportunity?" Kerala's strength has always been its unity in diversity. Do not let division or distraction weaken that strength. I appeal to all to come out in large numbers and vote for a government that listens, cares, and delivers. Vote for justice. Vote for a better Keralam!," Kharge wrote in his 'X' post.

'Palpable Change' in Assam: Kharge

Furthermore, Kharge expressed confidence about the "palpable change" in Assam, while emphasising the weakened state unity by the BJP government in the past ten years. He urged people to restore the path of unity, welfare, and real development, adding that their vote would restore its pride and future. "The change is palpable in Assam in this 2026 Assembly election. In the past 10 years, Assam's unity has been deliberately weakened - its social fabric strained, its resources exploited, and false narratives spread for political gain. Now is the time for the people of Assam to come together and defeat politics of division, exclusion, and apathy with the power of their vote. Choose a path of unity, welfare, and real development. Your vote can restore Assam's pride and future. I especially urge first-time voters to step out and vote for harmony and progress. Jai Hind Jai Assam," Kharge wrote on 'X'.

'Vote Against Corruption' in Puducherry

The Congress chief also highlighted the growing corruption, unemployment, drugs, paper leaks and misuse of Puducherry land, stressing that the elections are time for statehood, jobs, safety, honest governance, and dignity for every citizen of the Union Territory. "My dear sisters and brothers of Puducherry, Today is your moment to step out and vote against corruption, unemployment, drugs, paper leaks and misuse of your land and resources. It is time to for statehood, jobs, safety, honest governance, and dignity for every citizen. Use your vote to safeguard your children's future, to restore Puducherry's progress, and to bring back a government that truly works for the people! Vote for change. Vote for integrity. Jai Hind Jai Puducherry," he said.

Polling Underway Across Three States

Polling began for high-stakes electoral battles in two states, Assam and Keralam, as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry, on Thursday at 7 am with the Election Commission making arrangements for free, fair and smooth polling. Voters queued outside polling stations to cast their votes in a single-phase assembly election. Voting will be held for 126 seats in Assam, 140 in Keralam, and 30 in Puducherry in this phase of the election. Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23, and West Bengal on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

Election Landscape in Keralam

In Keralam, over 2.6 crore electors will decide the fate of 883 candidates across 140 constituencies. Of the 2,69,53,644 registered voters across the state, there are 1,38,27,319 women voters and the number of male voters stands at 1,31,26,048. Officials said 277 voters have been registered in the 'third gender category.'Among the electorate, nearly 4,24,518 voters fall in the 18-19 age group, while 2,04,608 voters are aged 85 years and above To facilitate safe and secure polling, a total of 30,471 polling stations have been set up, which comprises 119 logistic and voter machine distribution centres and 41 vote counting centres. Left Democratic Front holds 99 seats in the current assembly and is aiming for a third consecutive term based on its performance and welfare schemes. The LDF created a record in 2021 as it retained the southern state, which, over the decades, has seen power alternating between the coalitions led by CPI(M) and Congress.

Assam's Electoral Battle

In Assam, more than 2.5 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise for 126-member legislative assembly. There are 722 candidates in the fray. Of 2,50,54,463 electors, 1,25,31,552 are male voters and 1,25,22,593 females. There are 318 voters in the Transgender category and 63,423 service voters. Among the electorate, 6,42,314 voters are in the age group of 18-19 years, 2,50,006 are above 80 years of age, and 2,05,085 are persons with disabilities. To strengthen the monitoring mechanism, webcasting facilities have been arranged in accordance with the Commission's directions, a release said. Webcasting has been enabled in all 31,490 polling stations, including 31,486 main polling stations and 4 auxiliary polling stations.A total of 1,51,132 polling personnel have been deployed for the conduct of the election. For polling purposes, 41,320 Ballot Units, 43,975 Control Units, and 43,997 VVPAT machines have been arranged, including reserves for emergency use. Additional polling personnel have also been kept in readiness, if required. The Congress has stitched a six-party alliance to take on the ruling BJP-led NDA, which is seeking its third successive term in office.

Puducherry's Political Contest

In Puducherry, 10,14,070 electors are eligible to cast their votes to elect a 30-member Legislative Assembly. The electorate includes 5,39,125 female voters, 4,74,788 male voters, and 157 voters belonging to the third gender category. A total of 24,156 voters fall in the age group of 18-19 years, while 6,034 voters belong to the senior citizen category, aged 85 and above. In Puducherry, the contest involves the ruling NDA, which includes NR Congress and BJP and the Congress-DMK alliance. Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is seeking to make it triangular. (ANI)

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