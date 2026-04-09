Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh Starrer Sees First Drop Collects THIS Much

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: After a record-breaking run, Dhurandhar 2 shows its first signs of fatigue at the box office on Day 21. Despite the dip, the Ranveer Singh-led action thriller continues to dominate with historic earnings

Dhurandhar 2 witnessed a noticeable dip on Day 21, earning ₹7.90 crore-its first single-digit collection since release. The drop comes after two steady days of ₹10 crore each.

However, the bigger picture remains impressive. The film has amassed ₹1041.27 crore (India net) and ₹1246.67 crore (gross), firmly securing its place among the highest-grossing Indian films ever.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has already crossed the lifetime India net of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

The next big benchmark remains Pushpa 2: The Rise. With new releases approaching, the coming weekend will be crucial in determining whether the film can surpass this massive record.

The sequel builds on its predecessor, diving deeper into the transformation of Singh's character into Hamza Ali Mazari. Set against a tense geopolitical backdrop, it explores espionage, power struggles, and cross-border terror threats.

With performances from Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and others, the film blends action with emotional depth, sustaining audience interest well into its third week.

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