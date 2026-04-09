Neeru Bajwa Says 'Talent Sab Toh Zyada' As She Shares BTS With 'Chote Chote Bache'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Punjabi star Neeru Bajwa has shared a glimpse into the making of a song for the upcoming film“Jawaak” and heaped praise on her little co-stars, whom she said are immensely talented.

Neeru took to Instagram, where she shared BTS video montage of her dancing with kids for a song titled“Bachke Bachke” from the upcoming film“Jawaak”, meaning“little ones”, which has been locked for a May 8 release.

She wrote:“#bts bachke bachke... chote Chote bache te talent sab tho zyada... Waheguru hamesha thohanu chardi kala'ch rakhey. Jawaak in theatres May 8, 2026. (#BTS Bachke Bachke... these little kids have talent beyond measure... May Waheguru always keep you in high spirits Jawaak in theatres on May 8, 2026).

The film is set in a community backdrop, and events unfold around personal conflict and shifting relationships. As tensions rise, individuals are forced to confront difficult choices. The result is moulded by results to loyalty pressure and consequence, as per the synopsis.

Talking about Neeru, she will next be seen in the Punjabi film“Thaapi” with Bollywood actor Sunny Singh, who is making his Punjabi film debut.

Neeru on April 2 took to Instagram and shared the announcement, which read:“Some journeys are truly special-ones that always remain close to your heart. After bringing many films together, our storyteller is now stepping into the role of a director.”

“Jagdeep, thank you for always making me a part of your beautiful, meaningful stories. I am confident that, as always, you will create a heartfelt and wonderful film-one that will raise the standard of Punjabi cinema even higher.”

“Along with being an actor, as a producer too, my team and I will always stand by you. We eagerly look forward to presenting this quality story to the world. Let's come together to create meaningful cinema. May the Almighty bless everyone's hard work with success. #team with @thite_santosh ji producing and @jagdeepsinghwarring writing and directing... I know we will make a pure, honest film WaheGuru ji mehar kare.” Details about the film are still under wraps.