Shura Council Speaker Meets Canadian Envoy
The two sides also discussed the latest developments in the region. HE the Speaker stressed the gravity of Iran's attacks against Qatar and neighbouring countries, and the threat they pose to the region's security and stability.
He emphasized the necessity of halting escalation and resorting to peaceful solutions and dialogue. In this context, al-Ghanim expressed his appreciation for Canada's supportive stance towards the State of Qatar and its condemnation of these attacks, which reflects a commitment to the principles of international law and support for international peace and security.
For his part, the Canadian ambassador expressed his gratitude for the level of bilateral relations, affirming his country's keenness to develop them and enhance joint co-operation in various fields, including strategic dialogue and parliamentary coordination.
At the same time, Morcos highlighted Canada's supportive stance towards Qatar, and its keenness to communicate and coordinate at high levels, reflecting the country's solidarity and commitment to supporting the security and stability of the region.Shura Council Karim Morcos bilateral relations
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