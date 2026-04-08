Qatar Reports Successful Winter Camping Season

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The 2025-2026 winter camping season has been described as "largely successful," with high turnout of citizens and residents supported by well-organized camps and comprehensive services. Speaking to Qatar News Agency, Chair of the Winter Camping Committee at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Hamad Salem al-Nuaimi, highlighted the key achievements of this year's season, including stronger adherence to environmental regulations, improved organizational infrastructure for campsites, and heightened awareness among campers about protecting the natural environment.

He also outlined the main challenges, such as the rising number of campers placing pressure on sites and services, and some non-compliant practices at the start of the season. These were addressed through intensified inspection campaigns and the use of modern monitoring technologies to ensure compliance. Al-Nuaimi noted that the Winter Camping Committee implemented a range of measures to safeguard both the environment and camper safety. These included precise campsite allocations, protection of environmentally sensitive areas, provision and regular collection of waste containers, and strict regulations on vehicle use in desert and natural areas.

He pointed out a marked improvement in compliance compared with previous seasons, attributing it to successful awareness campaigns. At the same time, he emphasized that some areas still require further organization and monitoring, with solutions under study for future seasons. Al-Nuaimi said key lessons from this season include early planning, greater reliance on digital permit systems, and strengthened partnerships with relevant authorities. The ministry is continuing to enhance oversight mechanisms and awareness programs to ensure the sustainability of Qatar's natural environment.

He concluded by stressing that these combined efforts help foster a culture of environmental responsibility, urging all campers to follow regulations and contribute to the protection of Qatar's terrestrial environment as a shared responsibility.

Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Winter Camping Committee