Akhlaquna Winner Highlights Commitment To Support Weaker Sections Of Society

MENAFN - Gulf Times) One of the winners of the Akhlaquna Award this year was 'Feed a Friend', a Qatar-based community initiative that aims to support the weaker section of society with social and emotional support.

'Feed a Friend' was the winner in the Akhlaquna Individual Contributions Award–Qatar category, and Jaffrin Alliyah Choudury, founder and CEO of the organisation, received the award on Tuesday evening from Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar blade-->





Jaffrin Alliyah Choudury.

Choudury said that Feed a Friend delivers food and other essential support to those in need, helping thousands of people regain stability while promoting compassion and social responsibility.

Launched in 2020, the initiative provided essential groceries and food support to those facing financial hardship, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. The initiative has since grown into a large volunteer-led team, supporting thousands through food boxes, community fridges, and other initiatives. The initiative has supported more than 46,000 individuals with food and other necessities.

“While the initiative has supported more than 46,000 individuals with food, its deeper impact lies in the over 2,500 volunteers involved, whose perspectives have shifted and sense of responsibility has grown, ultimately contributing to building a more cohesive community,” said Choudury while addressing the audience at the award ceremony.

In the early years, the organisation set a target of providing 30 hot meals over 30 days to individuals in need. However, the demand from the community surpassed the initial target and they later extended the provision to 60 meals. With the support of the partners, the team has been able to deliver hot meals directly to the doors of those in need across a wide area of the country, ensuring accessibility for those requiring assistance.

“Akhlaquna recognition marks an important milestone in the journey of the initiative, not only on a personal level, but also for the communities that have been part of it,” Choudury remarked.“It reflects a broader appreciation for the values of generosity and social responsibility that we believe in and strive to promote.”

In addition to providing meals to the needy, the programme currently has other initiatives, such as Newborn Care Boxes and Community Fridge Refills. Furthermore, the initiative also provides a supply of free organic vegetables; home learning packs for students, among others, as well as pre-owned clothes and footwear.

“Every individual can play a role in promoting ethical values by practising them consistently and using their platforms to inspire others, as even a simple act of kindness can create an impact far beyond what we can imagine,” added Choudury.

The organisation aims to ensure that no one goes hungry through its initiatives, often in collaboration with local community members and partners. It is also open to receiving any number of volunteers willing to contribute to its social and ethical commitments.

Akhlaquna Award Qatar Foundation