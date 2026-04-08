US-Iran Ceasefire Marks 'Potential' Turning Point, Offers 'Fragile' Hope For Regional Stability

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The United States and Iran agreed on Wednesday to a two-week ceasefire, marking a potential turning point in a war that has reshaped regional security and raised global economic concerns.

US President Donald Trump said the agreement follows significant military progress and could pave the way for a broader settlement.

He described the deal as a“total and complete victory”, while signalling that key issues remain under negotiation, including nuclear activity and regional security arrangements.

Jordan welcomed the ceasefire, describing it as a positive step towards ending escalation in the region.

The Foreign Ministry said the agreement should lead to comprehensive and sustainable de-escalation, stressing the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ensuring freedom of navigation.

In a post on X platform, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also described the ceasefire as“immediate and comprehensive.”

He said that Islamabad would host delegations from the United States and Iran later this week following the ceasefire announcement, as part of efforts to reach a broader agreement.

The ceasefire comes amid continued tension on the ground.

Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil supplies, while military activity across the region remains active despite the temporary halt in direct confrontation.

Early signs of movement have already emerged. Two ships have passed through the Strait of Hormuz since Iran agreed to reopen the waterway under the ceasefire deal, maritime monitor Marine Traffic said on Wednesday.

An Israeli strike in the Jnah area of Beirut early on Wednesday killed Hizbollah's top commander for Iraq military affairs, Yousef Hashem, according to AFP, highlighting the ongoing spillover of the conflict beyond Iran.

The human cost of the conflict is also mounting.A US-based monitoring group said at least 3,597 people have been killed in Iran, including 1,665 civilians and 248 children.

In Lebanon, the health ministry reported 1,530 deaths and more than 4,800 wounded since the start of the war.

At the same time, Trump said Washington would assist in managing congestion in the Strait of Hormuz, indicating continued US involvement in securing energy flows even as it seeks to reduce direct military engagement.

Markets have already reacted to the shifting tone.

Oil prices fell after Iranian statements signalled willingness to end the war under certain guarantees, reflecting how political messaging continues to influence global economic trends.

Despite the ceasefire, the broader trajectory of the conflict remains uncertain. The agreement is seen as a temporary pause rather than a definitive end, with key points still unresolved.

A transcript of Trump's remarks to AFP indicated that negotiations are based on multiple points, with most areas of disagreement narrowed, but without clear confirmation that a final deal has been secured.

Political analyst Amer Sabaileh said the ceasefire reflects a gradual move towards a negotiated framework shaped by US priorities.

“The ceasefire reflects signals previously hinted at by President Trump, suggesting a shift towards a less hardline and more pragmatic approach,” he said.

He added that the arrangement points to partial alignment with US demands, despite the likelihood of limited concessions.

“The ceasefire, even under continued pressure, will likely lead to clearer US demands,” he said.

“Core issues such as uranium enrichment, ballistic missiles and regional policies remain non-negotiable.”

The current phase suggests that the war is transitioning from open confrontation to a more complex political and strategic process.

Even if the ceasefire holds, the coming period will be defined not by how the war paused, but by how its unresolved issues reshape the region.