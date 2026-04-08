AMPERA / Key word(s): Expansion/Product Launch

AMPERA Officially Opens World Headquarters in Florida

08.04.2026 / 23:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Advanced nuclear company will lead global operations and R&D from innovation campus PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPERA today held a grand opening celebration for its world headquarters with more than 150 community leaders, elected officials and employees highlighting the start-up company's clean energy vision. The advanced nuclear reactor company is developing energy-dense, ultra-safe, rapidly deployable units that use thorium and never need to be refueled over their operational life.



"With the growth of AI and continued constraints on power supply, we are developing a reliable, safe, low-cost solution that can effectively change the energy landscape," said AMPERA Founder and CEO Brian Matthews. "We recognize the importance of speed to market for customers and have an aggressive, solutions-based development timeline." The company recently announced its goal to obtain NRC licensing for its subcritical, thorium-fueled reactors, as well as a strategic collaboration with Scorpio Tankers. Located in the Gardens Innovation Center at PGA National Commerce Park in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., AMPERA is operating from two buildings that are envisioned to total nearly 100,000 square feet and comprise of research & development, engineering, proprietary additive manufacturing, assembly operations, plus administration and back-office functions. The milestone was marked at the event held in conjunction with the PGA Corridor Association, Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce and Business Development Board of Palm Beach County. "We're thrilled to welcome AMPERA to Palm Beach Gardens as they establish their global headquarters here," said Kelly Smallridge, President and CEO of the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County. "This is exactly the kind of forward-thinking, high-impact company that is shaping the future of our region. AMPERA's leadership in advanced energy and engineering not only creates exciting career opportunities, but also strengthens Palm Beach County's position as a premier hub for innovation and next-generation industries." "Companies like AMPERA choosing Northern Palm Beach County for their global operations reinforce our vision of this region as Florida's Prosperity Coast," said Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Noel Martinez. "The addition of hundreds of high-tech, high-wage jobs creates a ripple effect that strengthens our economy and elevates the entire community." With a vision of 2,500 employees within five years, AMPERA is actively hiring. About AMPERA

AMPERA is an advanced next-generation nuclear energy company pioneering subcritical thorium-based microreactor systems for the AI era that are energy dense and do not require refueling. Through its proprietary TRISO fuel platform, hybrid fusion–fission architecture and advanced additive manufacturing, AMPERA delivers scalable, factory-built, rapidly deployable, emission-free power for data centers, defense and maritime applications. Learn more at . Media Contact

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View original content: 08.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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