Archaeologists Uncover A 2,000-Year-Old Hillfort In Estonia

MENAFN - USA Art News) Estonia's Newly Found Iron-Age Hillfort Raises More Questions Than Answers

A long-hidden hillfort in Tartu County has given archaeologists a rare glimpse into an unsettled moment in Estonia's ancient past. Using high-resolution terrain mapping, researchers at the University of Tartu identified the fortification at Köstrimägi, a site long suggested by 19th-century written accounts and oral tradition but never securely located until now.

The hillfort is roughly 2,000 years old and covers about 16,000 square feet, making it larger than most early hillforts in southern Estonia. Its most striking feature is a stepped rampart system separated by shallow ditches. In its original form, the ramparts may have risen only about three feet, a profile that would have made the defenses easier to scale than their appearance suggests today.

That unusual construction is part of what has drawn attention. Professor Heiki Valk of the University of Tartu said the layered defenses are highly unusual for Estonian hillforts and may point to outside influence or a function beyond simple protection. The site's brief occupation only deepens the mystery.

Excavations carried out in 2024 yielded just a small assemblage of material: tiny pottery fragments, charcoal, and traces of burnt wood. Yet those modest finds proved decisive. Radiocarbon analysis of the burnt wood dated the hillfort to between 41 BCE and 9 CE, placing it in a turbulent period of regional history.

Researchers also found evidence that the settlement was destroyed by fire. One working theory is that the builders may have been migrants from what is now Latvia, where comparable low rampart structures have been documented. If so, Köstrimägi may reflect movement, conflict, and adaptation across the eastern Baltic at the turn of the Common Era.

For now, the site remains an enigma. But even in its fragmentary state, Köstrimägi adds a rare, sharply dated example to the study of Iron-Age settlement in Estonia - and suggests that the region's defensive landscapes were more varied than previously understood.