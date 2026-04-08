Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND) Is 'One To Watch'

Greenland Energy Company is focused on developing the Jameson Land Basin, which spans more than two million acres and represents a largely undrilled hydrocarbon region. The company has identified more than 50 oil and gas leads and prospects through reprocessed seismic data originally collected during prior exploration campaigns. The company holds rights to earn up to a 70% interest in three onshore licenses covering the entire basin through a staged drilling program. Independent engineering analysis indicates potential upside of approximately 13 billion barrels of recoverable oil, subject to exploration results. Historical exploration investment of more than $275 million, and modern seismic reprocessing support the identification of multiple large hydrocarbon targets.

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Greenland (NASDAQ: GLND) is an exploration-focused oil and gas company targeting development in Greenland's Jameson Land Basin, a large and historically underexplored hydrocarbon region in the Arctic. The company was formed through the completed business combination of Pelican Acquisition Corporation, Greenland Exploration Limited, and March GL Company, creating a publicly traded platform designed to pursue large-scale resource opportunities.

The company's vision is to responsibly unlock Greenland's energy potential, supporting both local development and global energy security through science-driven exploration and...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GLND are available in the company's newsroom at

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