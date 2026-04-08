Blusky AI Inc. (BSAI) Outlines Strategy To Tackle GPU Bottlenecks With Modular Distributed Neocloud Infrastructure

BluSky AI's business plan includes rapidly deploying SkyMod data centers to meet growing demand for high-performance AI infrastructure The company operates at the intersection of modular data center design, energy optimization, and GPU-as-a-Service delivery The latest updates underscore the company's broader goal: To empower organizations with flexible, scalable AI infrastructure without compromise

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BluSky AI (OTC: BSAI) is strategically positioning itself at the forefront of a major shift in artificial intelligence infrastructure, where flexibility and predictable access to compute resources are becoming mission critical. With AI workloads increasing at unprecedented rates, organizations are changing their outlook on traditional hyperscale cloud providers and finding alternatives that reduce vendor lock-in, provide the compute that is quickly becoming unavailable, while enhancing cost visibility and performance reliability. The company's approach, anchored in the design of modular and quickly deployable data centers, offers a compelling solution for this evolving landscape.

BluSky AI is speeding up the rollout of its SkyMod data centers, a next-gen infrastructure platform created mainly for AI workloads. These scalable AI factories are created to deliver high-performance GPU compute using faster deployment timelines in months compared to years with conventional...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BSAI are available in the company's newsroom at

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