Shagraan Claims Msheireb Cup In Emphatic Style

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Shagraan bounced back to winning ways in style, landing the Msheireb Cup for owner-trainer Saeed Mohammed Shafi al-Shafi at the Al Rayyan Racecourse Wednesday.

Positioned comfortably in midfield for most of the race, he unleashed a powerful turn of foot in the home straight, surging past his rivals to secure an emphatic two-and-a-half-length victory in the day feature - the 1400m Purebred Arabian blade-->





PICTURES: Juhaim

The six-year-old bay gelding was expertly partnered by Saleh Salem al-Marri, who went on to complete a notable double on the card.

Settled in midfield through the early and middle stages, Shagraan travelled comfortably as Waseelh set the pace from the outset, tracked by Posuelo Py before the latter was gradually eased back, with Al Zwair and the eventual winner also positioned off the blade-->

Approaching the home straight, Nah'ash Al Shahania moved up to challenge and briefly took the lead, but the race quickly turned as the closers began to emerge. Inside the final 200m, Shagraan unleashed a decisive turn of foot, sweeping past his rivals and asserting with authority to put the result beyond blade-->

Al Zwair, representing Al Shaqab Racing and prepared by Jean de Mieulle, finished second with Pierre Charles Boudot aboard, a quarter of a length ahead of Posuelo Py, who stayed on for Ibrahim Mohammed al-Fadala, from the Hamad al-Jehani yard and with Szczepan Mazur in the saddle to take third, both having come from off the pace with strong late runs.

RESULTS

63st Al Rayyan Race Meeting –Msheireb Cup

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

1. Msheireb Cup, Purebred Arabian Handicap (85-105), 4yo+, 1400m

Shagraan, Saeed Mohammed Shafi al-Shafi, Saleh Salem al-Marri

2. Thoroughbred Handicap (0-90), 3yo, 1400m

Jungle Monarch, Jassim al-Ghazali, Marco Casamento

3. Thoroughbred Handicap (65-85), 4yo+, 2000m

Byblos, Bader al-Balushi, Soufiane Saadi

4. Purebred Arabian Novice Plate, 3yo, 1400m

Al Wazeer, Alban de Mieulle, Soufiane Saadi

5. Thoroughbred Handicap (55-75), 3yo+, 2000m

Lucentio, Ahmed Kobeissi, Jefferson Smith

6. Local Thoroughbred Novice Plate, 3yo, 1400m

Afran, Ibrahim Saeed Ibrahim al-Malki, Marco Casamento

7. Purebred Arabian Premium Maiden Plate, 4-7yo, 2000m

Al Murqab, Ibrahim Saeed Ibrahim al-Malki, Jefferson Smith

8. Thoroughbred Maiden Plate, 4-7yo, 2000m

Atlantic Convoy, Ibrahim Saeed Ibrahim al-Malki, Saleh Salem al-Marri

Shagraan Msheireb Cup Al Rayyan Racecourse