Al Sadd Inch Closer To Title As Al Shamal Suffer Setback

MENAFN - Gulf Times) League leaders Al Sadd moved within touching distance of retaining the Qatar Stars League title after securing a vital 3-1 victory over Al Sailiya, while Al Shamal's hopes of a historic maiden crown suffered a significant blow following their 0-2 defeat to Al Shahania Wednesday.

Al Sadd now have five-point advantage over Al Shamal, who will first take on Qatar SC on Monday in their rescheduled fixture before facing Al Sadd in the final round on April 28, a clash that could ultimately decide the destination of the title. Despite having the extra match to play, the defeat to Al Shahania has tilted the momentum in favour of the leaders.

Akram Afif starred for Al Sadd with a brace in their win over Al Sailiya at Al Bayt Stadium, scoring in the 10th and 48th minutes, while Roberto Firmino added a third goal in the 70th minute to strengthen The Wolves' grip at the summit. Al Sailiya, battling to avoid relegation, managed a late consolation through Anwar El Ghazi but remained rooted at the bottom.

Earlier, Al Shahania delivered a disciplined performance to upset Al Shamal at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium. Goals from Francesco Antonucci in the 14th minute and Pelle van Amersfoort in the 76th minute secured three valuable points for Al Shahania, lifting them to 20 points and boosting their survival chances.

Al Ahli boosted their survival prospects with a crucial 2-1 win over Al Duhail, courtesy of goals from Michel Vlap and Julian Draxler, while Qatar SC and Al Arabi settled for a 1-1 draw in a closely contested encounter.

The fight to avoid relegation remains wide open heading into the final stretch of the season. Al Sailiya stay at the bottom with 19 points but still have two matches remaining, keeping their survival hopes alive. Just above them, Umm Salal and Al Shahania are level on 20 points, while Al Ahli have moved slightly clear on 23 points. With only a few points separating the bottom four teams, the relegation picture is likely to be decided in the final round.

Elsewhere, Al Rayyan strengthened their push for a top-three finish with a convincing 3-0 victory over Umm Salal. Roger Guedes struck twice to take his league tally to 20 goals this season, while Rodrigo Moreno also found the net as Al Rayyan stay in third place.

Al Wakrah staged a dramatic late comeback to draw 3-3 with Al Gharafa in one of the most entertaining matches of the round. Trailing 3-1 late in the game, Al Wakrah fought back through Luis Alberto and a stoppage-time equaliser from Almahdi Ali to salvage a point.

Al Sadd Qatar Stars League Al Shamal Al Sailiya