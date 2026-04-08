HH The Amir, Erdogan, Macron Seek Lasting Peace

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received a phone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Wednesday. The call discussed regional developments, particularly updates relating to the announcement of a ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

The president affirmed that reaching a ceasefire is an important opportunity to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region and renewed to HH the Amir his condemnation of the Iranian attacks that targeted Qatar, expressing Turkiye's appreciation for Qatar's wise approach in dealing with these related developments.

HH the Amir expressed his appreciation to the president for his sincere sentiments, affirming Qatar's commitment to supporting regional and international efforts aimed at de-escalation and enhancing security and stability in the region.

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani also received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron. They discussed the latest regional and international developments, particularly the ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran, and international efforts to solidify the truce.

The call also addressed the political and economic implications of the truce, with both sides emphasising the importance of reaching a comprehensive agreement that guarantees a permanent ceasefire involving all parties, especially given its impact on the stability of global energy markets and international maritime traffic, and the importance of ensuring the security of maritime routes and freedom of navigation.

They also reviewed the developments in Lebanon, with both sides stressing the importance of de-escalation, containing tensions, and intensifying diplomatic efforts to maintain regional peace.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan ceasefire