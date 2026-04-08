Virginia Warning: The Fake USPS Tracking Text That's Stealing Identities Across Loudoun County

MENAFN - Saving Advice) If you've recently received a text claiming your package is“on hold” or needs updated delivery info, you're not alone, and you could be at risk. Across Virginia, including Loudoun County, a surge in fake USPS tracking texts is tricking residents into handing over personal information. These messages look incredibly real, often mimicking official postal alerts and creating urgency that pushes people to act fast. But behind the scenes, scammers are using these fraudulent texts to steal identities and financial data. Here's exactly how this scam works and how to avoid becoming the next victim of a USPS tracking scam text.

The Text Looks Legit, But It's Designed to Trick You

The first step in a USPS tracking scam text is deception. The message often claims there's a delivery issue, such as unpaid postage or a missed package. It may include a tracking number or appear to come from a familiar source, making it feel legitimate. According to the FTC, these texts are designed to get you to click a link immediately. Once you click, you're taken to a fake website that looks nearly identical to a real shipping page.

The moment you click the link, the scam begins. The site may ask you to“confirm” your address, pay a small fee, or update delivery preferences. In reality, anything you enter (your name, address, credit card, or even Social Security number) goes directly to scammers. Some links can also install malware on your phone, allowing criminals to access even more sensitive data.

This Scam Has a Name And It's Growing Fast

This type of fraud is known as“smishing,” a form of phishing conducted through text messages. The United States Postal Inspection Service explains that scammers use these texts to collect personal and financial information for fraud. Victims may unknowingly hand over login credentials, banking details, or identity information. Once scammers have this data, they can open accounts, drain funds, or commit additional fraud.

The Biggest Red Flag: You Didn't Request Tracking

One of the easiest ways to spot a USPS tracking scam text is to ask yourself a simple question: Did you sign up for tracking updates? USPS does not send unsolicited tracking messages. You must request them first using a tracking number. Even more important, official USPS texts do not include clickable links. If you receive a message with a link asking you to take action, it's almost certainly a scam.

These texts are also designed to make you panic just enough to act quickly. Messages may say your package will be returned, delayed, or canceled if you don't respond immediately. This sense of urgency is intentional and highly effective. The FTC warns that scammers rely on quick reactions rather than careful thinking. So, it's important to really think, did I request tracking, and does this seem legitimate?

You can forward suspicious texts to 7726 to report spam to protect yourself and others from this growing scam.

Have you received one of these fake USPS tracking texts, and what tipped you off that it was a scam?