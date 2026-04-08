Texas To Missouri To Vegas - The Plan

MENAFN - Blogging Away Debt) by Hope

Stir crazy, yes. Emotionally drained, yes. Itching for something unknown, yes. And missing my kids, yes. Needing a break from the pressure, yes.

All those and more are the reasons for this road trip.

The Weekend with Princess

Princess and I will be meeting up to attend a weekend Christian women's conference. We planned this last fall. I was going to go whether she went or not. The cost was just over $500 for the conference and hotel for two of us. This has already been paid ($300 was covered by my Christmas/birthday money.)

-p fetchpriority="high" decoding="async" class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-25485" src="https://www.bloggingawaydebt.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/IMG_0087-500x592.jpg" alt="Favored Women conference" width="500" height="592" srcset="https://www.bloggingawaydebt.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/IMG_0087-500x592.jpg 500w, https://www.bloggingawaydebt.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/IMG_0087-550x652.jpg 550w, https://www.bloggingawaydebt.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/IMG_0087-768x910.jpg 768w, https://www.bloggingawaydebt.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/IMG_0087.jpg 844w" sizes="(max-width: 500px) 100vw, 500px" />

Princess paid for her own flight to and from. And I'm driving up. It's a 10 hour drive for me, and I anticipate that will end up costing right at $70 in gas. I am going to take 3 days to drive up exploring some parks and trails along the way.

Our breakfasts are included with our hotel, and I imagine we will eat out at some point both Friday and Saturday.

Budgeted Money for the Weekend: $140

One more thing I forgot, Addie (my dog) is joining me on this trip. She will be boarded while we are at this conference. I used Rover (<-This is a referral link, if you use it, you will get $20 off your first booking.) to book her sitter. That cost was $113 and has also been pre-paid.

The Trip to Vegas

The trip to Vegas was added when History Buff moved up his timeline to relocate to Texas. Must I go, no. Does he need my help, no. Might this be my only trip to the West Coast and is it fulfilling a bucket list item, yes.

The timeline worked out. The break was needed. And my siblings who will cover my parents care while I take a much needed break fully support it.

I will drop Princess at the airport in OK after leaving the conference and head to Vegas. 20 hours of drive time. I will take my time. It's 20 hours of drive time and approximately 1,500 miles.

I will drive 3-4 hours per day, work, and sight see along the way, and car camp along the way. I'm packing my food from home – tuna packets, beef jerky, protein bars, cheese sticks, Celsius, and, gallons of water. But will need to purchase fresh, refrigerated food at least once along the way.

Budget for this leg of the journey:

Gas: $200 (anticipate the need for 5 tanks of gas)

Food: $25 (cottage cheese, blueberries, hard boiled eggs, and ice along the way)

Showers: $60 (just in case I need to use truck stop showers every few days)

Misc: $65 – coffee shop stops to charge electronics, souvenirs, etc.

I have Sunday PM – Friday to make this drive, so leaving some time to sight see and explore parks and trails.

Budgeted $350 for the trip from MO -> Vegas. Time = 1 week