PM Modi Urges High Voter Turnout As Voting Begins In Puducherry

MENAFN - IANS) Puducherry, April 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged voters in the Union Territory of Puducherry to participate in large numbers as polling began for the Assembly elections.

In a message posted on X, PM Modi said,“As the Puducherry Assembly elections commence, I urge every voter to come out and participate in record numbers. I especially appeal to our youth and to women voters to strengthen the process of democracy. Every vote matters in shaping the future of Puducherry.”

Polling is being held across all 30 Assembly constituencies, with around 9.5 lakh voters eligible to decide the fate of 294 candidates in what is widely seen as a tightly contested election. With several constituencies expected to witness narrow margins, even small shifts in voter preference could significantly alter the final outcome.

A key issue dominating the election discourse is the long-pending demand for full statehood. Chief Minister N Rangasamy and the AINRC–BJP-led NDA have argued that close alignment with the Union government ensures smoother governance and faster implementation of development projects.

In contrast, the Congress–DMK alliance has framed the polls as a referendum on autonomy, highlighting tensions with the Lieutenant Governor and what it describes as constraints on administrative powers.

Economic concerns have also taken centre stage during the campaign. The proposed privatisation of the electricity department has triggered protests, with fears of tariff hikes among residents.

While the NDA has focused on welfare schemes, including subsidies and direct financial support, the opposition has raised concerns over unemployment, rising cost of living, and migration of youth to cities such as Chennai and Bengaluru in search of better opportunities.

Adding an element of unpredictability is actor-turned-politician Vijay, whose party has entered the fray and is expected to influence vote shares in several constituencies. The presence of independents and smaller parties further fragments the contest, increasing the likelihood of close finishes and even the possibility of a hung Assembly.

With critical issues such as statehood, economic stability, and governance at stake, voters across Puducherry are expected to play a decisive role in shaping the Union Territory's political future.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4.