Crypto News On Pepeto Second Exchange Debut And The BNB Price Prediction Target Holders Need - Next Shiba Inu Insight

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









Pepeto just announced a second major exchange listing alongside Binance, doubling the launch exposure and giving presale buyers two waves of new volume on day one. The project keeps getting called the next Shiba Inu of 2026, while the reason this update sits next to a BNB price prediction is clear down below.

Both tokens run on the same idea: exchange tools where every trade creates demand for the native coin. Anyone who got into BNB at the $0.15 presale and watched $1,000 grow into millions knows that model, and a former Binance executive now leading Pepeto is pulling those wallets into this presale.

Inside the Pepeto Update Before the BNB Price Prediction Target of 2026

Among the presales making the most noise right now is Pepeto, a project built on the same exchange token model that carried BNB from $0.15 at presale into a top five global asset. But this time the token also brings the kind of Shiba Inu level meme coin energy that BNB never had, and the working tools behind it explain why $8.85 million already flowed into this presale.

" Pepeto="" runs="" a="" fee-free="" exchange="" on="" Ethereum,="" BNB="" Chain,="" and="" Solana,="" with="" a="" bridge="" that="" moves="" assets="" at="" zero="" cost="" and="" an="" AI="" tool="" that="" spots="" bad="" contracts="" before="" they="" reach="" any="" wallet.="" Every="" trade="" runs="" through="" the="" native="" token,="" creating="" the="" same="" demand="" loop="" that="" carried="" BNB="" from="" pennies="" to="" $600,"="" said="" the="" former="" Binance="" developer="" leading="" the="" />

But demand is only half the story. Pepeto is not just copying the BNB playbook. It puts working trade tools together with meme coin fire, the same force that turned an $8,000 Shiba Inu bag in 2020 into $5 billion at the top per CoinTelegraph.

And when you look at what Shiba Inu looked like right before it took off, Pepeto is in that same spot. Coverage is running across every major crypto outlet at the same time, and inside meme coin groups the name is moving faster than anything since early Shiba Inu.

Every signal that came before the biggest meme coin runs is showing up here, and with a second exchange confirmed alongside Binance, this is the project set to build the next round of crypto millionaires. To see why presale buyers are this excited, compare what BNB can return from $605 versus what Pepeto can do from its current price.

BNB Price Prediction for 2026 as the Network Hits $3.2B in Real World Assets

BNB trades at $605 per CoinGecko, down 56% from its $1,370 high in October 2025, but the BNB price prediction from multiple sources says the bottom is already in. Changelly projects $616 to $855 for 2026, Coinpedia targets $1,000 by Q3 on the back of quarterly burns and $3.2 billion in real world assets now live on the chain after Tether launched its tokenized gold product XAUt on BNB Chain, and Cryptopolitan puts the ceiling at $1,121 as the Fermi hard fork cuts block times to 0.45 seconds and brings faster DeFi execution to every app on the network.

From $605 that gives holders up to 1.9x if the bullish BNB price prediction plays out. But the early BNB wallets know their wealth came from buying an exchange token at the ground floor, not at an $82 billion cap. That lesson is what pulls them toward Pepeto now.

Conclusion

The BNB price prediction points to $855 to $1,121, and the BNB Chain is at its strongest since October with $3.2 billion in real world assets. But the real BNB gains were locked in years ago when the token was still in presale. One wallet that bought 1,000 of BNB under $1 held through the run and watched that position cross $1 million, and it is near impossible to make such returns again out of BNB.

Those wallets never knew exactly what would happen. They saw an exchange token at launch pricing with demand built into every trade, and they acted. Some never worked again after that one call. When asked what they would change, every one says the same thing: go bigger.

Pepeto runs on that same exchange demand model at presale pricing, but brings Shiba Inu level fire that BNB never had, and that mix has never existed in crypto before. With two exchange listings confirmed including Binance and the launch closing in, this presale price goes away the moment trading opens.

While many missed Shiba Inu and BNB because they waited one week too long, this is a rare second chance at that level of upside, and getting in before the listing could be the most rewarding move any investor makes this cycle.

FAQs

What is the BNB price prediction for 2026?

BNB price prediction targets range from $616 to $1,121 for 2026 based on data from Changelly and Cryptopolitan. BNB trades at $605 today with quarterly token burns and $3.2 billion in real world assets on BNB Chain backing the bullish case.

How does Pepeto compare to BNB and Shiba Inu as an investment?

Pepeto combines BNB's exchange demand model with Shiba Inu level viral growth, giving it more room to multiply than either token at current caps. Two confirmed exchange listings including Binance delivered day-one volumes that BNB and Shiba Inu each took months to build.



