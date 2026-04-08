Vortex Metals Closes First Tranche Of Non-Brokered Private Placement And Announces Warrant Extension
| Date of
issuance
| Number of
warrants
| Exercise
price
| Original expiry
date
| Amended expiry
date
|April 25, 2024
|9,864,707
|$0.135
|April 25, 2026
|April 25, 2027
Shares for Debt
The Company also announces that it has agreed to convert US$75,000 or C$103,500 (based on current exchange rate of 1.38), which represents 50% of the option payment that was due in May 2025, related to its option agreement with Windows Minerals SCM (" Windows "), owner of concessions representing the Illapel Copper project. The Company signed the option agreement with Windows on November 17, 2023, and has an option to earn up to 80% in the Illapel Copper project subject to meeting terms of the option agreement. The Company will issue 2,070,000 Common Shares at C$0.05 per Common Share to Windows to settle the C$103,500 obligation (the " Debt Settlement "). The Debt Settlement remains subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and TSXV approvals, as the case may be. All securities issued in connection with the Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance.
About Vortex Metals Inc.
Vortex Metals Inc. is a copper focused exploration and development company with a diversified portfolio of exploration projects in Chile and Mexico. Vortex holds an option to acquire up to 80% interest in the brownfield Illapel Copper Project in Chile and through its Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., it owns 100% interest in two drill-ready high-potential copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties, Riqueza Marina and Zaachila, in Oaxaca, Mexico. The Company emphasizes responsible exploration, community engagement, and environmental stewardship to meet the rising global demand for copper.
Contact Information:
Vikas Ranjan, President
...
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the intended use of proceeds raised under the Offering; the receipt of final regulatory approval from the TSXV; the proposed extension of the warrants; and the TSXV's approval of the Debt Settlement.
These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: market uncertainty; changes in the Company's business plans impacting the intended use of proceeds raised under the Offering; that the Company will not receive the required regulatory approvals or approval from the TSXV in connection with the Offering; the risk that the TSXV will not approve the extension of the warrants; and the risk that the TSXV will not approve the Debt Settlement.
In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated; the Company will receive approval from the TSXV in connection with the Offering; the Company will receive approval from the TSXV to extend the warrants; and the Company will receive approval from the TSXV for the Debt Settlement. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
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Source: Vortex Metals Inc.
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