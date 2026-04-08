Future Electronics Named Best Europe Distributor Of The Year 2025 By Diodes Incorporated

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Future Electronics has been awarded Best Distributor of the Year 2025 – Europe by Diodes Incorporated, recognizing exceptional growth, strong analog performance, and a highly collaborative regional partnership.

Montreal, Quebec - April 8th, 2026 - Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic component distribution, is proud to announce that it has received the Best Distributor of the Year 2025 - Europe award from Diodes Incorporated. The award was presented at the Diodes Global Distribution Conference 2025, held in October 2025 in Da Nang, Vietnam.

The award was accepted on behalf of Future Electronics by Sunny Arora, Vice President of Product Marketing in Asia, and was later presented in December 2025 at the Future Electronics' Europe, Middle East, and Asia (EMEA) headquarters to the Product Marketing Management Team.

Future Electronics was recognized for demonstrating strategic success, sustained growth, and organizational commitment across European markets. Key factors contributing to the award include the highest POS growth throughout Europe, a strong focus on Analog products, and an industry-leading ability to convert opportunities into measurable results. The recognition also reflects the strong relationship, alignment, and commitment shown by Future Electronics at every level of the organization.

This award highlights how Diodes Incorporated's high-quality analog and discrete semiconductor portfolio, combined with Future Electronics' product marketing leadership and technical expertise, enables customers to successfully address key applications and market segments. Together, the two companies deliver solutions that help customers accelerate development timelines while achieving high levels of performance and reliability.

For more information on Future Electronics and its partnerships, visit:

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. The company's award‐winning customer service, comprehensive global supply chain programs, and industry‐leading engineering design expertise make it a strategic partner of choice for customers worldwide.

A WT Microelectronics company, Future Electronics is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and operates in 44 countries and 159 offices. Its global footprint enables exceptional service and efficient, end‐to‐end supply chain solutions. The company is fully integrated and supported by a single IT infrastructure that provides real‐time inventory visibility and seamless global operations, sales, and marketing capabilities.

Future Electronics' mission is to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit