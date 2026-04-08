Happyhorse-1.0 Crowned #1 Open-Source AI Video Generator, Tops Artificial Analysis Global Leaderboard
"HappyHorse AI is an independent AI research collective focused on open and accessible multimodal generation technologies."Open-source AI sensation HappyHorse-1.0 has surged to the top of Artificial Analysis Video Arena, outperforming closed-source leaders including ByteDance Seedance 2.0 in blind user preference tests. Developed by the independent team formerly from Alibaba's Taotian Future Life Lab and led by ex-Kuaishou VP Zhang Di, the 15-billion-parameter model delivers native audio-video synchronization, 1080p cinematic quality, and blazing-fast inference.
April 8, 2026 - The global AI video generation industry was shaken today as open-source model HappyHorse-1.0 rocketed to the very top of Artificial Analysis Video Arena, the world's most authoritative blind-test leaderboard.
In the Text-to-Video (no audio) category, HappyHorse-1.0 achieved 1333–1357 Elo points, surpassing the previously dominant ByteDance Seedance 2.0 by nearly 60 points. It also set a new all-time record in the Image-to-Video category with 1391–1406 Elo and secured second place in the demanding audio-inclusive track.
Completely open-source with full commercial licensing, HappyHorse-1.0 features a 15-billion-parameter unified single-stream Transformer architecture that natively generates synchronized audio and video in one pass.
Key capabilities include:
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8-step denoising inference (no CFG required)
Native lip-sync across 7 languages (Mandarin, Cantonese, English, Japanese, Korean, German, French)
1080p cinematic output in just 38 seconds on a single H100 GPU
Full model weights, distilled versions, super-resolution module, and inference code released on GitHub
The model was developed by the independent team formerly operating under Alibaba's Taotian Group Future Life Laboratory (ATH-AI Innovation Division), led by Zhang Di - former Vice President of Kuaishou and technical architect of Kling AI.
“HappyHorse-1.0 proves that true innovation in AI video no longer requires closed-source walls,” said the development team.“By focusing on real user preference rather than benchmark hype, we have built the new standard for accessible, high-performance video generation.”
The complete model is now publicly available.
Try it now: Happy Horse 1.0 | #1 Open Source AI Video Generator
Frequently Asked Questions about HappyHorse-1.0
Q: Who developed HappyHorse-1.0? A: HappyHorse-1.0 was developed by an independent AI research team formerly from Alibaba's Taotian Group Future Life Laboratory (ATH-AI Innovation Division) and is led by Zhang Di, former Vice President of Kuaishou and technical lead of Kling AI.
Q: Is HappyHorse-1.0 open source and commercially usable? A: Yes. HappyHorse-1.0 is fully open source with complete commercial licensing. All model weights, distilled models, super-resolution modules, and inference code are publicly available on GitHub.
Q: How to download and run HappyHorse-1.0 locally? A: Visit:HappyHorse-1.0 AI Video Generator, download the full model package from the official GitHub repository, and run it with one-click installation. It supports local deployment on a single NVIDIA H100 GPU.
Q: How does HappyHorse-1.0 compare to Seedance 2.0? A: In blind user tests on Artificial Analysis, HappyHorse-1.0 outperforms Seedance 2.0 by nearly 60 Elo points in the text-to-video category and sets a new record in image-to-video, while offering full open-source access.
Q: Does HappyHorse-1.0 support Chinese and lip-sync? A: Yes. It natively supports Mandarin, Cantonese, and six other languages with industry-leading lip synchronization and extremely low word error rate.
Q: What hardware is required to run HappyHorse-1.0? A: A single NVIDIA H100 GPU is recommended for optimal performance. Community versions for consumer-grade GPUs are already under active development.
About HappyHorse AI
HappyHorse AI is an independent AI research collective focused on open and accessible multimodal generation technologies.
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