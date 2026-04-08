St Jude OKEU: Two Main Hospitals Struggling With Funding And Lives

By Caribbean News Global

” Reporting on the first 100 days of the Saint Lucia Labour Party, (SLP), following the December 1, 2025, general elections, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) established their“ 100 Days of Action, Relief, and Results.”

The report stated that under“long-term national development” –“ Saint Lucia's Universal Health Coverage initiative received a formal public identity with the launch of its name, logo, and website.”

The 2026/2027 budget notes: Two main hospitals.



“Of the XDC124 million allocated to two main hospitals;$83.7 million to the Millennium Heights Medical Complex for the payment of salaries and operational expenses.

XCD$36.8 million to St Jude for salaries and operational costs.

In excess of $3 million to cover some of the commissioning expenses for the new St Jude hospital. “Grants and contributions to hospitals are 60 percent of the total expenditure have been budgeted for general health services, while the remainder is scheduled to be spent on other community health facilities and general health administration.”

Health and security levy

“The health and security levy will remain at 2.5 percent and is projected to record an increase of XCD 11.9 million above the 2025-2026 outcome to reach $53.3 million for the new fiscal year, 2026-2027. Expenses on health are estimated to be XCD 259.3 million. In addition,“ work on the fifth finger of the OKEU hospital is expected to commence this year.”

Meanwhile, the cost and duration of construction on the fifth finger is not available; The Millennium Heights Medical Complex (MHMC) said in a statement on April 1, 2026, that they are“ aware of concerns raised regarding the care of a patient at the Owen King EU Hospital. [...] We have initiated a comprehensive internal review of the matters raised to ensure all aspects of care are thoroughly examined.”

St Jude hospital has announced the introduction of a general admission deposit, urging potential patients,“ It is important to pay.”

Was the UHC policy properly explained? And now these deposits?

The executive summary of Saint Lucia's white paper on Universal Health Coverage (UHC), 22 July 2024, reads, in part;

“ UHC is based on the principle that all individuals and communities should have access to quality essential health services across the full spectrum of care without suffering financial hardship. This recognises UHC as a fundamental human right that has a direct impact on both individual health and wellbeing and the overall health of the population, allowing people to be more productive.”

Universal Health Coverage, St Lucia

“For Saint Lucians, UHC

In Saint Lucia, the three-tiered JIPA Model is central to the government's vision of sustainable, inclusive, and equitable healthcare reform-anchored in shared responsibility and cross-sectoral collaboration.

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre at the handing over ceremony of St Jude hospital to the ministry of health – November 16, 2025, said in part:“ ... healthcare is not just about bricks and mortar, it's about people. It's about life. And it's about our shared responsibility to protect and preserve both.”

On health, the SLP manifesto says:“ Extend the services of the Universal Health Care Programme to allow for early detection and remedial intervention of diseases.”

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