Assam Elections 2024: Polling For 126 Seats Begins, NDA Seeks 3Rd Term

Polling for the 126 seats in Assam will be held today. Votes will be counted on May 4. The polling will begin at 7 am.

Key Alliances and Stakes

The BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term. The Congress-led alliance includes Raijor Dal and CPI(M).

Electorate by the Numbers

In Assam, more than 2.5 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise for the 126-member legislative assembly. There are 722 candidates in the fray. Of 2,50,54,463 electors, 1,25,31,552 are male voters and 1,25,22,593 females. There are 318 voters in the Transgender category and 63,423 service voters. Among the electorate, 6,42,314 voters are in the age group of 18-19 years, 2,50,006 are above 80 years of age, and 2,05,085 are persons with disabilities.

Massive Logistical and Security Rollout

Polling teams have departed with EVMs and VVPATs ahead of the Assembly elections.

Silchar, District Commissioner Chachar Aayush Garg told ANI, "... We have deployed a total of 16,000 personnel overall, with all necessary logistics provided. Polling parties will arrive at their respective stations by this evening, and checks will be made to ensure everyone's safe arrival... For security, around 4,000 police officers have been deployed across 1,700 polling stations, supported by two companies of CAPF kept in reserve..."

Commissioner-Cum-District Election Officer, Anamika Tewari, told ANI that polling staff have reached their destinations without any issue., "... From early morning at 7 o'clock, the strong room was opened and polling materials, including EVMs, were distributed to personnel deputed for 968 polling stations in Morigaon. Teams for the three constituencies have already departed in a staggered manner according to distance -- first to the farthest stations, then to Jagiroad and Morigaon. Polling staff have reached safely and were welcomed warmly with local Gamusas. They are now comfortably preparing inside the centres. In Morigaon district, special emphasis has been placed on assured minimum facilities such as safe drinking water, sanitation, and security..."

According to the press release by the EC, under the leadership of the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, Anurag Goel, all concerned are carrying out their responsibilities with utmost diligence. To ensure strict monitoring of all aspects, including law and order and election expenditure, the EC has already deployed central observers. Further, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), including CRPF personnel, have been deployed to ensure security at polling stations. Micro observers are also deputed in the sensitive polling stations to ensure smooth conduct of polling, the release stated.

A total of 1,51,132 polling personnel have been deployed for the conduct of the election. For polling purposes, 41,320 Ballot Units, 43,975 Control Units, and 43,997 VVPAT machines have been arranged, including reserves for emergency use. Additional polling personnel have also been kept in readiness, if required.

The Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, Anurag Goel, has appealed to all stakeholders to extend their cooperation in ensuring that every citizen is able to exercise their democratic right to vote.

A Look Back at the 2021 Election

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), won 75 seats with the BJP alone winning 60 seats. The Congress and AIUDF had formed a grand alliance along with the BPF and the communist parties, but the alliance performed poorly with just 16 seats out of 126. Voter turnout was as high as 86.2 per cent with over 2. 2 crore registered voters in 2021. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)