STLA Stockholder Alert: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of The Class Action Filed Against Stellantis N.V.

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The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Misled Investors Regarding its 2025 Earnings Projections

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Stellantis' earnings projections for 2025. Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in Stellantis' ability to achieve guided earnings benchmarks, the belief in a growing electrification market and Stellantis' ability to capitalize upon it to achieve guided earnings benchmarks while improving on all key performance indicators (“KPIs”) each quarter.

Plaintiff alleges that defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Stellantis' earnings growth potential, notably, that it was not truly equipped or positioned to grow its adjusted operating income (“AOI”) as forecasted; that electrification was either not truly growing as Defendants claimed or that Stellantis was not well positioned to capitalize upon it and convert the opportunity to growth. Instead, Stellantis would ultimately be required to take on considerable charges to adjust its priority, focus, and overall execution in a shift away from battery-powered electric vehicles ("BEV").

The complaint alleges that on February 6, 2026, Stellantis announced €22 billion in charges alongside a“reset” of the Company's business and a shortfall, even discounting the charges, against defendants' previously guided AOI benchmarks. Pertinently, defendants disclosed the charges and reset were due in significant part to the need to shift organizational priorities, stakeholder relationships, supply chains, execution, and quality control due to“an initial overestimation of pace of adoption of electrification in the regions.” Defendants further pointed specifically to“substantially reduced volume and profitability expectations for BEV products.” On this news, the price of Stellantis' common stock declined from a closing market price of $9.54 per share on February 5, 2026, to $7.28 per share on February 6, 2026, a decline of about 23.69% in the span of just a single day.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Stellantis N.V. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class should contact Robbins LLP. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LL have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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