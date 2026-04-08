William L. Kovacs's New Book Receives A Warm Literary Welcome

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Gov/Politics book "Congress" by William L. Kovacs, currently available at .

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"Reviewed By Carol Thompson for Readers' Favorite

Congress: An Irrelevant Institution or Guardian of the Republic by William L. Kovacs offers an insightful analysis of how the U.S. Congress has gradually abandoned its constitutional duties, enabling presidential power to expand while legislative authority wanes. The book begins with a warning about a future in which democratic structures exist only in name, Congress is reduced to a spectacle, and the judiciary's influence is weakened. It traces this change over decades, highlighting decisions in which Congress ceded control, especially in areas such as war powers and fiscal authority, thereby granting presidents greater independence. The main argument asserts that this decline is driven by institutional choices such as increased reliance on executive orders, an expanded system of subsidies, and party loyalty and political convenience. The narrative emphasizes that, as the branch closest to the people, Congress has a fiduciary duty to defend the Constitution but often prioritizes partisan interests over institutional responsibility.

Congress is written in a clear, direct, and assertive style that maintains a steady pace while explaining complex constitutional ideas in a well-organized way. The division into thematic sections guides readers through both diagnosing the problem and understanding the proposed solutions, creating a progression from warning to action. The language is intentional and often framed in moral terms, emphasizing duty and responsibility without being hard to follow. Examples from recent administrations and historical decisions provide context that makes the discussion relevant and grounded. The pacing balances explanation and argument, enabling readers to grasp key ideas while keeping the flow moving. This approach makes the book especially appealing to those interested in government structure, civic responsibility, and the balance of power. Readers who value policy discussions through a constitutional lens and supported by concrete examples will find William L. Kovacs's commentary particularly engaging."

You can learn more about William L. Kovacs and "Congress" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.